Health charges - your views online

Sandra Adams

I have paid National Insurance all my working life, why should I have to pay twice?

Kenny Marr

We’ll, there is now about 1.4 million people working in the NHS. That must be about 1 in 20 of the population. And the elderly/retired population is only going to increase. So NI needs to go up or the payment model needs to change. And you need to fund wage increases too! If we want a good service, it needs paid for.

Stuart Brabender

The government raise more than enough money to properly fund the NHS but choose to spend it elsewhere. Scrap all MP and House of Lords expenses! I don’t get paid travel expenses to make my way to my job! Neither should they.

Alison Prentice

People who are rich will be able to pay. People on benefits will still get it free. It will be normal working class people who will be affected the most, as usual.

Denise Watson

We have paid national insurance all our lives. I’m 63 years and hubby 67. Javid cannot think we are going to start paying extra, but if somebody has not got £20 they could die. He is a bit mad. The people who should be changed are people from other countries and people who brings things on themselves because off drink and drugs.

Patricia Taylor

So how much will we be paid for every phone call we make, to be told there are no appointments left today. That would mount up quite quickly.

Neil Peel

Well if that goes through, we should all tell our employers to stop taking the National Insurance contribution. Shouldn't be paying twice for the same thing!

Sami Buchanan

Maybe so many free attendances in a time period, then charges after. Or charge for inappropriate attendance but never charge for emergency attendances!

Jacqueline McCord

Will cost more in the long run, as those who can’t afford the charges will wait until it is life threatening before seeking help.

Jeff Little

The money that's supposed to go to the NHS goes the same way as our pensions – into wealthy folks’ pockets.

Fiona Osborne Smith

After all the Covid cronyism dipping into NHS coffers, they suggest this! The hypocrisy and greed never ends. A rebate for pensions and NHS contributions should be forthcoming as we’ve paid our dues!

Andrena Kirkwood

I think that would be a step towards the Tory objective of privatising the NHS. Not good, our older relatives worked hard to get the service. Keep your hands off.

Irene McIntosh

If the rich paid their fair share in taxes and tax avoidance/evasion was eradicated, there would be enough to save the NHS! The suggestion that we start paying for certain services is the slippery slope to privatisation. Already happening in dentistry!

Steven Grieve

First step to an Americanised health service. We will need medical insurance by law next. On a plus, our NI contributions should halve as we should only need to pay in to our state pension.

Kenneth Law

The government should put more money in the system After all, a lot of people have paid into the NHS for years.

Linda Tait

Whoever thinks this is a good idea needs their head looked at. We already pay! If polititians want to Americanise our health service then go and live there!

Monica Wright

Cut MPs’ wages to £40,000, that will save the country money - and they will still be overpaid.

David Ferriday

This is the way the NHS has been going for years. Look at the way health care is provided in the States - that’s how it will be here.

Bob Gorman

Not against a small fee for a booking and if you just can’t be arsed turning up without notice, you lose it. If you attend, no charge. There is a lot of wastage. Everything for nothing gets abused sadly.

David Greig

I very much doubt it will be introduced in Scotland.

Debbie Cook

Did this government get our money back for all the wrong PPE they bought? That would be a financial boost for the NHS. What about the million pound contracts handed out to Tory benefactors? Money is always made available when it suits the Tories.

