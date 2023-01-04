Hearts keeper injured by fan - your views online

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark recieves treatment after being hit by an object from the crowd during the 3-0 win over Hibs. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Fred Legget

Inexcusable, whichever team you support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Campbell

There is no justification for this kind of behaviour. It seems ZC has amnesia, omitting that he waved to the Hibs fans when getting his drink. Celebrate with your own fans. But I hope they get the culprit.

Robert Minto

It's simple to stamp out. Massive fine to the club and ban their supporters for a couple of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynnette Linton

Should never have happened. I hope they get whoever did this. No need for this kind of behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Speirs

Hibs fans are always the same sore losers. They need to grow up. Their team is not doing too well this session and I get they are frustrated, however their fans action is not what Scottish football needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Gillies

Sick people. I hope the new camera system Hearts have will pinpoint the person responsible for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise Johnston

Easy to sort – 10 points penalty for clubs who ‘enable’ this. But we know the SFA won’t support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David M Black

Disgusting behaviour, not just the Zander Clark incident, objects were thrown on many other occasions, at McKay at the corner, even when Shankland was taking the penalty. Some of the excuses I'm reading are pathetic, blaming Clark because he waved to the Hibs fans so it’s his fault that he got hit!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Forsyth

Stop taunting the away fans and it wouldn’t have happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alana Dudgeon Ramsay

Why is physically injuring someone funny? Why do people think its OK to hurt someone for doing their job?

Advertisement Hide Ad

John McSherry

If that had been Gordon he would have put it round the post!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fergus McLouis Boyle

I remember being there 50 years ago, a very different score though! Ggtth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Mason

Got to face facts, Hearts are better, always have been almost all my life I’ve followed Hibs. The year Hibs won 6-2 with Mixu Paatelainen and the others was the only time Hibs were better. Celtic are the best, then Rangers, then Hearts then Aberdeen, then it’s anyone’s between Motherwell Hibs, Kilmar-nock, the Dundees, Livi…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Crawford

Why did Shankland not take the penalty to give him a hattrick?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tam Thomson

The big match was in Glasgow, Edinburgh’s big match was Friday when 25,000 watched rugby!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wind farm

One of the world’s biggest wind farms capable of providing power to more than five million homes could be sited in the Firth of Forth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandy Garden

These turbines are to be used to power 2.5m homes in the north of England. Scotgov has paid the energy companies nearly a £1 billion to switch off because we already produce a plentiful supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Davis

Let's hope it's a British company that helps reduce the cost of power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric Christison

I'd hope that Labour are elected to government in 2025 and will invest heavily in both the construction and ownership of this farm as part of their pledge to spend £28 billion a year on reaching net zero. For too long we have bought turbines from abroad to populate wind farms owned by foreign companies. British engineers are among the best in the world. There is no reason why we can't do all this ourselves, thus providing good jobs in manufacturing, maintenance and operation while providing electricity at minimum cost by stopping profits going from British consumers to foreign investors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Mcneill

Unbelievable. It will spoil the view to Fife from Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Wonnacott

Still won’t supply cheap electricity, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Stewart

Why does electricity costs the same as gas prices? It’s about time we all were entitled to cheaper electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silviu Ciocanel

How about the birds that will go splat?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Mitchell

All green power is good. Scotland could be all wind power soon but electricity won't be any cheaper, the power grid prices are fixed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Pratt

Got to be for Scotland and to lower bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe