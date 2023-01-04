Hearts keeper injured by fan - your views online
Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark demands action after being struck by an object thrown from crowd in derby win over Hibs at Tynecastle
Fred Legget
Inexcusable, whichever team you support.
Jean Campbell
There is no justification for this kind of behaviour. It seems ZC has amnesia, omitting that he waved to the Hibs fans when getting his drink. Celebrate with your own fans. But I hope they get the culprit.
Robert Minto
It's simple to stamp out. Massive fine to the club and ban their supporters for a couple of games.
Lynnette Linton
Should never have happened. I hope they get whoever did this. No need for this kind of behaviour.
Robert Speirs
Hibs fans are always the same sore losers. They need to grow up. Their team is not doing too well this session and I get they are frustrated, however their fans action is not what Scottish football needs.
William Gillies
Sick people. I hope the new camera system Hearts have will pinpoint the person responsible for this.
Denise Johnston
Easy to sort – 10 points penalty for clubs who ‘enable’ this. But we know the SFA won’t support.
David M Black
Disgusting behaviour, not just the Zander Clark incident, objects were thrown on many other occasions, at McKay at the corner, even when Shankland was taking the penalty. Some of the excuses I'm reading are pathetic, blaming Clark because he waved to the Hibs fans so it’s his fault that he got hit!
Shaun Forsyth
Stop taunting the away fans and it wouldn’t have happened.
Alana Dudgeon Ramsay
Why is physically injuring someone funny? Why do people think its OK to hurt someone for doing their job?
John McSherry
If that had been Gordon he would have put it round the post!
Fergus McLouis Boyle
I remember being there 50 years ago, a very different score though! Ggtth.
Richard Mason
Got to face facts, Hearts are better, always have been almost all my life I’ve followed Hibs. The year Hibs won 6-2 with Mixu Paatelainen and the others was the only time Hibs were better. Celtic are the best, then Rangers, then Hearts then Aberdeen, then it’s anyone’s between Motherwell Hibs, Kilmar-nock, the Dundees, Livi…
Brian Crawford
Why did Shankland not take the penalty to give him a hattrick?
Tam Thomson
The big match was in Glasgow, Edinburgh’s big match was Friday when 25,000 watched rugby!
Wind farm
One of the world’s biggest wind farms capable of providing power to more than five million homes could be sited in the Firth of Forth.
Mandy Garden
These turbines are to be used to power 2.5m homes in the north of England. Scotgov has paid the energy companies nearly a £1 billion to switch off because we already produce a plentiful supply.
Paul Davis
Let's hope it's a British company that helps reduce the cost of power.
Eric Christison
I'd hope that Labour are elected to government in 2025 and will invest heavily in both the construction and ownership of this farm as part of their pledge to spend £28 billion a year on reaching net zero. For too long we have bought turbines from abroad to populate wind farms owned by foreign companies. British engineers are among the best in the world. There is no reason why we can't do all this ourselves, thus providing good jobs in manufacturing, maintenance and operation while providing electricity at minimum cost by stopping profits going from British consumers to foreign investors.
Robert Mcneill
Unbelievable. It will spoil the view to Fife from Edinburgh.
Michael Wonnacott
Still won’t supply cheap electricity, though.
Ian Stewart
Why does electricity costs the same as gas prices? It’s about time we all were entitled to cheaper electricity.
Silviu Ciocanel
How about the birds that will go splat?
Andy Mitchell
All green power is good. Scotland could be all wind power soon but electricity won't be any cheaper, the power grid prices are fixed.
Steven Pratt
Got to be for Scotland and to lower bills.
