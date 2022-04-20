Hibs sack Shaun Maloney - your views online

Racquel McIntyre
The Hibs board are a disgrace. Wrong managers being appointed, then not given enough time to make their own mark on a team. Poor, poor senior management at Hibs, they’re the ones that need to go.
Susan Andrews
Maybe get it right this time. Someone with experience.
Linda Lee Thomson
Wee shame - he was doing a great job. This will cost Hibs a fortune.
Brian Gunn
Sometimes big decisions need to made. If it’s not working, it's best for all to sever ties. This happens in football, I think it’s the right move for all.
Sarah Glendinning
Gutted. I thought he was doing a tremendous job.
Tom MacDonald
Come on Hibs. How can a team with so much potential be a team that always seems to be in a mess? Problem is, the place is too nice and every single person brought in has one eye on Hibs and the other on where their next big move is. Collins came in, tried to toughen the place and install winning ways, players ran to the board and won. Lennon came in, tried to install a winning mentality, Kamberi got shouted at, he ran to Dempster and again we emptied a manager with ambition.
Steven Ainslie
And here we go again, another five managers in a year for Hibs. They never learn.
Steven McKenzie
Chairman Ron Gordon is a shambles. Maloney hasn’t worked out but Gordon and his recruitment team are the real problem.
Laurence Aitken
Never like to see anyone lose their job. Owners know nothing about football.
Darren Fee
Should never have got rid of Jack Ross. Hibs will always be fourth or fifth best team in Scotland on a good year.
Colin McCart
Could have at least kept him till the end of the season to secure a relegation play off spot – lol!
Jack Brown
They’ll need to appoint someone before their play-off with Kilmarnock and Kyle Lafferty to score to put them down!
Tam Bruce
Best news ever - should never have been given the job in the first place.
David Boswell
What could he do with the rubbish squad he had? I think he should have had time in the summer.
Jim Garriock
Get Neil Lennon back immediately.
Kenny Paterson
They have spent more money paying managers off their contract than on players.
Stephen Sclater
Shame on them. Best football I’ve seen Hibs play in a while.
Colin Dodds
He lost Martin Boyle in the January transfer window then Kevin Nisbet got injured. Should have been given more time.
Reuben Withers
It’s a Jack Ross team – get him back. He left them in fourth spot – this is a total panic job.
Alexander Thomson
Scott Brown is free at Abderdeen – just saying, get in there with some names, the list is endless.
Willliam Dyer
Ron is panicking about the play-offs. The Wee team just keep giving.
Robert Currie
That's ridiculous.
Train travel
Train ticket prices are to be slashed by as much as half as the UK Government looks to address cost-of-living pressures with cheaper travel in April and May.
Jacqueline Bell
Unfortunately stations in between tend to lose out. No cheap deals from Dunbar to London like from Edinburgh. I recently went to Christchurch by train, even with a railcard it was more than £250 return standard class booked six weeks before travel.
Ann Davidson
About time. They want people to use public transport more; we would use trains more if it’s cheaper.
Lesley Clinkscales Swan
Four weeks cheaper travel if you’re going further afield… how generous, that really helps me with the cost of living. What a joke.
Ferdinando Sendyka
With prices around £130 one way Edinburgh to London, it will still be cheaper to fly... shameful. We need a proper solution to sky-high rail fares, not a short-term fix.
Kim Whyte
Or they could just deal with gas and electricity prices, freeing up more money for folks to spend!
