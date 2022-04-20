Hibs sack Shaun Maloney - your views online

Racquel McIntyre

The Hibs board are a disgrace. Wrong managers being appointed, then not given enough time to make their own mark on a team. Poor, poor senior management at Hibs, they’re the ones that need to go.

Susan Andrews

Maybe get it right this time. Someone with experience.

Linda Lee Thomson

Wee shame - he was doing a great job. This will cost Hibs a fortune.

Brian Gunn

Sometimes big decisions need to made. If it’s not working, it's best for all to sever ties. This happens in football, I think it’s the right move for all.

Sarah Glendinning

Gutted. I thought he was doing a tremendous job.

Tom MacDonald

Come on Hibs. How can a team with so much potential be a team that always seems to be in a mess? Problem is, the place is too nice and every single person brought in has one eye on Hibs and the other on where their next big move is. Collins came in, tried to toughen the place and install winning ways, players ran to the board and won. Lennon came in, tried to install a winning mentality, Kamberi got shouted at, he ran to Dempster and again we emptied a manager with ambition.

Steven Ainslie

And here we go again, another five managers in a year for Hibs. They never learn.

Steven McKenzie

Chairman Ron Gordon is a shambles. Maloney hasn’t worked out but Gordon and his recruitment team are the real problem.

Laurence Aitken

Never like to see anyone lose their job. Owners know nothing about football.

Darren Fee

Should never have got rid of Jack Ross. Hibs will always be fourth or fifth best team in Scotland on a good year.

Colin McCart

Could have at least kept him till the end of the season to secure a relegation play off spot – lol!

Jack Brown

They’ll need to appoint someone before their play-off with Kilmarnock and Kyle Lafferty to score to put them down!

Tam Bruce

Best news ever - should never have been given the job in the first place.

David Boswell

What could he do with the rubbish squad he had? I think he should have had time in the summer.

Jim Garriock

Get Neil Lennon back immediately.

Kenny Paterson

They have spent more money paying managers off their contract than on players.

Stephen Sclater

Shame on them. Best football I’ve seen Hibs play in a while.

Colin Dodds

He lost Martin Boyle in the January transfer window then Kevin Nisbet got injured. Should have been given more time.

Reuben Withers

It’s a Jack Ross team – get him back. He left them in fourth spot – this is a total panic job.

Alexander Thomson

Scott Brown is free at Abderdeen – just saying, get in there with some names, the list is endless.

Willliam Dyer

Ron is panicking about the play-offs. The Wee team just keep giving.

Robert Currie

That's ridiculous.

Train travel

Train ticket prices are to be slashed by as much as half as the UK Government looks to address cost-of-living pressures with cheaper travel in April and May.

Jacqueline Bell

Unfortunately stations in between tend to lose out. No cheap deals from Dunbar to London like from Edinburgh. I recently went to Christchurch by train, even with a railcard it was more than £250 return standard class booked six weeks before travel.

Ann Davidson

About time. They want people to use public transport more; we would use trains more if it’s cheaper.

Lesley Clinkscales Swan

Four weeks cheaper travel if you’re going further afield… how generous, that really helps me with the cost of living. What a joke.

Ferdinando Sendyka

With prices around £130 one way Edinburgh to London, it will still be cheaper to fly... shameful. We need a proper solution to sky-high rail fares, not a short-term fix.

Kim Whyte

Or they could just deal with gas and electricity prices, freeing up more money for folks to spend!

