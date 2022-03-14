Homelessness in Edinburgh - your views online

Scottish Government and Edinburgh Council just keep passing the buck over homelessness funds (Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Bernie Smith

Why not build more social housing? Council homes that were sold were never replaced and we constantly read about student accommodation going up all over Edinburgh. I work early mornings in the city centre and the number of shop doorways that have poor folk wrapped in sleeping bags/duvets is soul destroying and so wrong in this day and age.

Elizabeth McArthur

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weakness in the system is the lack of funding available to enable these people to maintain their tenancy once it has been secured. You cannot take a rough sleeper off the streets, place them in a flat and expect them to survive without some type of care package and support being in place.

Jacqui M Turnbull

There should be more social housing. It’s bad. I see all the homeless in town sleeping in doorways. They build plenty for the students though, eveywhere you look there are student flats built all round Edinburgh.

Carrie Banks

It is terrible. Get these people off the streets and get them somewhere safe and warm.

Tommy Moore

Like Miles Briggs cares at all about homelessness, other than as a cudgel to batter the people who are doing their best in impossible circumstances!

Peter Anderson

Not interested in what the Tories say. Saying that, the homeless situation is a disgrace in this food bank nation.

Alex Eck Penny

I was homeless years ago in Edinburgh and I can safely say its an utter joke. They were shutting down all the homeless help places like The Ark, Streetwork, etc and now the government wants to bring more people here. I think we should be looking after the problems we have first. I managed to get a house due to my own efforts, but sadly others like Darren Greenfield, an army veteran, they failed and he died sleeping on the street. So build more housing like in Fife. They’re called "Scatter flats" and put the homeless in them instead of letting hundreds of buildings rot away.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay

Hogmanay fireworks and street party may be dropped under Edinburgh’s winter festivals rethink

Irene McIntosh

Those of us with pets who are terrified of fireworks will certainly welcome an alternative. There are amazing light shows that don't make a racket. Fireworks are old fashioned!

Laura Lou

The fireworks is the only inclusive part of the celebrations. You can see them over the whole city. A very expensive Christmas market selling tat and £15 drinks is not for the benefit of the people who live here, but then that's not bringing money to the city.

Alison Martin

The torchlight procession is about the only thing locals go to! Get rid of Underbelly and the rubbish they put up and the damage they do to the city during the festivals.

Janet Murray

Why do they need to change or interfere with our celebrations? Just need a new organiser who is not in it for huge profits, selling alcoholic drinks in lots of stalls, which is not really for children is it? Of course council will make a mess of it and it will fail to live up to expectations.

Mary Wilson

Not the torch parade!

Mark Muir

Let the real Edinburgh people revert to celebrating at the Tron Kirk, the way it was done before greed took over and excluded the locals.

Steph Booth

I love fireworks but for domestic and wild animals it's just isn't right. There's so many incredible ways they could do a lightshow (drones etc) and it can still be seen from all over the city and light up the sky.

Christopher Boe

Ripping the heart out of Hogmanay and maintaining Edinburgh as the 'the home of Hogmanay' are not compatible. Change was needed but without the torchlight procession, street party and fireworks, just what exactly will there be to warrant Edinburgh holding on to the aforementioned title?

Brian Hannah

The torchlight procession, street party and fireworks display are the main attractions of the Hogmany celebration. Get rid of Underbelly and all the tat they dump on us.

Gaye Bell

In theory, this sounds like a vast improvement. Instead of cramming thousands of people into the city centre on one night, spread it out over the city and over three days and showcase a range of local talent.

A message from the Editor