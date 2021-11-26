'How did the city survive long before this Christmas tat arrived? - Your views online

Do Edinburgh's Chirstmas and New Year festivals require a rethink as suggested?

Stewart Robertson: Interesting that it was the businesses who were consulted. Once again the people of Edinburgh have been ignored. None of this is for us, it is to attract the tourists. Edinburgh City Council not care about the people who elect them and live in Edinburgh. It is time we reclaimed our city.

Julie Logan: It’s absolutely nothing to do with Edinburgh or Edinburgh folk any more. It’s funny how greed spoils things and the council allowed it all to happen by giving London-based Underbelly a free rein.

Neil Tomlinson: The majority of the money spent at it leaves Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rona Sinclair Reid: Please consult the residents of Edinburgh as they do not benefit from this at all. They only suffer.

Laird Ronald Simpson: No matter what you do, no matter where you put it, no matter if you ask opinions, no matter if you gave questionnaires you cannot please everyone.

Stuart Young: We could just abandon all the nonsense and let the businesses and people enjoy the city and the time of year rather than commercialising publicly-owned areas for personal profit.

David Moodie: Not easy for them to give up easy money.

David A Brown: Heard this all before from Edinburgh Council.

Kristine Robninson: The miseries of Edinburgh strike again

Angela Mcdermott: How did the city survive long before this Christmas tat arrived? Overpriced rubbish. Get rid.

Paul Sayers: If they have to do it let local businesses get a bit of the business – it’s not rocket science. Edinburgh residents can't afford the prices – they are wanting stupid money for a pint of foreign beer, with the money going to foreign countries.

Sharon Crocker: Have I missed something? Aren't all these events voluntary? If you don't want to be in crowds of people then don't go.

Botanics parking

City transport bosses are to look at whether some disabled parking can be restored in the “crescent” outside the west gate of the Royal Botanic Garden following protests about its removal.

Graeme Robertson: In other words this whole thing has been nothing but a massive screw up imposed on people who have physical difficulties by people who have no understanding of their issues. No need for a two-week think about changing this mess, just get rid of it altogether – tomorrow.

Karen C Smith: What do they mean by 'can be restored'? The space exists, they are there, they have been there forever just let people park in the space.

Barry Macpherson: Reading the article properly any plans which would allow the disabled to park would only be temporary as they’re still making it pedestrianised. Lesley Macinnes and Adam McVey have ruined our city more in the last three years than any of the rest in that timescale. It’s a bomb site just now and not getting any better in the near future – it’s embarrassing.

Gary Jenkinson: It’s simple – take the stupid posts away and open up the disabled parking spaces again. It's not rocket science.

Wendy Bell: All of a sudden the council transport department have money to install a crossing. Previously in various in locations they were rejected due to cost.

Moira Jamieson: It was fit for purpose as it was and if a public crossing was part of the issue then it could have been sited exactly where they’ve now put the disabled spaces. The whole thing is totally ridiculous!

Kristine Robinson: You can tell an election’s looming.

Geordie MIck: I don’t see why something that was originally there needs to see if it can be restored

Mary Laird: Still won’t be voting for them.

Kristofur Parris: Come up with a solution? I have one… don’t put idiots in charge of transport. This will save money on two fronts – wages and idiotic plans

Tia Stockdale: Undo the mess you made – easy. That would be the best solution. Unbelievable.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.