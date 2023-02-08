Iconic city stores of the past - your views online

Robert Tulloch

Ripping Records was my cousin, John Richardson's business. When he started up my father did the art work for him. Like me, John decided it was time for him to retire while he was at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz McBean

I worked in Grants on the Bridges in 1972. I was a shorthand typist in the offices working for the office manager. I really enjoyed working there. Across the road was Patrick Thomsons and further up the Bridges was J & R Allans. Edinburgh had so many department stores at one time. Ah, those were the days....

Gary Kinghorn

I loved going to Casey's sweetshop in St Mary's Street. They also had a shop at the top of Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Blackburn

Mum bought furniture from Grants and I got my wedding ring from Abbots of Greyfriars.

HilaryAnn Ratazzi

Does anyone remember Thornton's next door to Rankin's in Princes Street across from the Mound? The best toy department in Princess Street. A fab department shop. Goldbergs, C&A, Binns and Fuller's gone too. Sad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie Fong

I sure remember these stores while growing up and miss them when I go home, specially Fat Sam’s, Woolworth, Odeon cinema.

Helen Capell

This brought back great memories. Used to work in Grants head office Gardners Square. Bought my G- plan furniture there in the 70s. Still got some of it. Previously worked in cashiers officeat C&A. Every time we went back to Edinburghthe first stop was Brattisani's on Morrison Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Stuart

I remember going to Grants as a tiny child but it's the smell of Rankins that I'll never forget.

Gav Grant

John Menzies and Woolworth’s were both excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maisie Egger

I thought it was just Glasgow that was guilty of such "decimation" of so many businesses.

Kenny Young

I thought Leisureland would have made the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marion Hogg

So many memories - first son’s haircut, Patrick Thompson’s, Jenners, James Thin who my uncle worked for. Mr Bonis after Sunday School at Central Halls, Woolies & Bairds with the boys for shoes. Happy days.

Stuart Robertson

Got my Live Aid ticket from Ripping Records, and a chippy tea with the plastic red tomatoes at Brattisanii’s on the way home on a Saturday night was a big treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Fraser

We might sadly be saying the same soon of Jock’s Lodge.

Lee Duffy

My dad was painting manager for Grants in 90s and had an office in Tollcross. He did a lot off off work for Scottish and Newcastle pubs over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Arundel

I loved Joe Brattisani’s chip shop in Newington.

Dunard Centre

The full cost of Edinburgh’s first purpose-built new concert hall for a century is still not known – despite work finally getting underway on the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Wolfie Wilson

This is great news, an event accessible to all of the people of Edinburgh & Lothians regardless of their income! It must also mean that all the potholes have been fixed. Great news indeed.

Andrew Allan

IMPACT (The International Music and Performing Arts Charitable Trust), the charity responsible for the construction and operation of Dunard Centre are the people to ask what the costs and programme are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Marnie

I can feel another tram or Holyrood event coming on.

Barry Martin

Can’t go over budget if the public don’t know how much it is! Clever move!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Glen

No surprise theTtories looking after their own while cutting programs designed to help the less well-off. But well done Labour, your coalition of chaos is a disaster!

Nicky Jenkins

Only 1000 seats – that’s smaller than the Barrowlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teacher guide

The eight best Edinburgh schools

John Glancy

While not taking anything away from hard work done by the schools, the majority of their catchment is drawn from fairly to very affluent postcodes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gwynneth Coan

I went to Trinity. Used to be well thought of - wonder what happened?

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe