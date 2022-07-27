Indyref2 campaign spending- your views online

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart Dredge

This is incredible. George Foulkes was one of the most powerful politicians in Scotland until he and his Labour Party colleagues became unelectable as Scottish voters switched from Labour to the SNP. No problem for George in our "democratic" United Kingdom, though. There's always a nice, warm seat in the House of Lords for pro-Westminster unionist politicians who become too toxic to get themselves elected. Since this happened to George, he is now more powerful in Scotland than he ever was as an elected politician. For Scottish politicians, losing elections need not be a problem because it opens up so many better opportunities....as long as you're prepared to betray your fellow Scots, of course!

Mark Welsh

Then shouldn’t England pick up all the costs for Brexit?

Marcus Hamilton

Labour is in bed with the Tories and hence they are a minority party in Scotland. Labour’s grassroots was set up from the men that came back from the world wars and helped the working class.

Robert Wilson

Because his party made themselves irrelevant in Scotland?

Bill Close

Why should the Green/SNP be allowed to use taxpayers’ money for their own agenda. All their policies have already lost millions due to incompetence, money that could be helping fellow Scots in various ways.

Evan Popplestone

A lord in a supposed party of the working class! Says it all.

Richard Cameron

That's good, as long as Scotland can claw back years of taxation to Westminster for Scottish-based companies that should be registered in Scotland not Westminster.

Sandra Wallace

Why would they even think of ending our partial rebate? Answer they can’t. It’s already cut to the bone.

Adrian Bayne

An unelected lord! How about we just shut the House of Lords and save over £100m a year?

Alastair McNaughton

Thank you George for making the case for independence so strongly.

David Barr

Cut him some slack, he had possibly had a few sherbets. That’s the only reason I can think of, apart from the fact if Scotland chooses to be independent, he gets booted off the gravy train in the House of Lods. Talk about saving money? I think it would be a place to start down there. A bit of advise for George, keep yer heed doon man and hope nobody noticed you asleep on the red benches.

John Sinclair

Yup, puts his hand up to make the Scottish nation poorer. well done sir.

Raymond Rose

It's called democracy in action, George but what would you know about that being a Lord? It would be a neglect of responsibility and duty not to allocate monies to carrying out the mandated will of the Scottish electorate rising from the polices, actions and instruction detailed in the party manifestos of the politicians the elected to represent them now in two general elections. Which part of this example of democracy in action do you not understand?

Fringe ticket sales

Venue operators are concerned the recovery of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is under threat from slower than normal ticket sales

Mike Williamson

Maybe they should have created an app!

Lisa Walker

Perhaps the ticket prices are too high? I remember not so long ago the average price was £6 for a show; now it’s treble that.

Claire A A Eadie

Not as much disposable income at the moment.

Diane Gray

Perhaps people have been viewing the Edinburgh Covid stats going up and up and deciding that the risk of moving between small, sweaty, airless venues with a lot of other people doing the same is just not worth the hassle and expense.

Gemma Fox

Cheaper to fly to the States and catch a show on Broadway.

Tam Bruce

Drop the ticket prices – simple. People face a high cost of living before festival tickets can be purchased but some shows are £20 a pop - forget it.

Alan Brown

A lot of tourists were unimpressed at the Edinburgh's Hogmanay failure to make any decision until two days before the event. It left many overseas would-be visitors out of pocket with no time to make alternative arrangements, and a bad taste in their mouths at the cavalier attitude.

