'It’s called “Edinburgh English" for a reason' - Readers' comments on Limmy's jibe

Comedian Limmy’s comments about the Capital stirred up a hornet’s nest

Stuart McLelland: He's obviously joking and fishing for a reaction. Job done. It's more baffling that people are taking him seriously and going off on their own wee rants. “Edinburgh is full of posh folk, English and they are all snobs and unfriendly'” roughly translates as “I've never ventured more than 20 minutes from Waverley Station”.

Levi D Pupsta: As an Englishman living three minutes from Waverley Station, I take offence at being called unfriendly, especially from someone presumably two or three social classes lower than myself.

Grahame Cumming: A lot of Glaswegians make the mistake of thinking the rest of Scotland is like them but they’re not. Glaswegians have there own culture that differs very much from a lot of Scotland. Probably like Liverpool with a big Irish influence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Wallace: He is absolutely correct. Scotland is more accurately represented by Glasgow – where half the football fans wave the union flag, and the other half wave the Irish tricolour.

Regan Lockhart: I think people have forgotten that there is more to Edinburgh than the city centre. People who don’t live in Edinburgh and come up to Edinburgh for the day don’t see the schemes and where all the locals live, they are just seeing the over-priced city centre that’s aimed at tourists.

Cameron Wilson: There are way too many individuals wearing red "shouting trousers” in Edinburgh, for it to be representative of greater Scotland.

Simon Saorsa-Alba: Edinburgh, in its current guise of roadworks, overflowing bins, dilapidated schools, shocking road surfaces and tram works has become a national embarrassment. What he’s saying isn’t that bad compared to what others will be saying...

Kirsty McKenzie: There are new schools everywhere. Boroughmuir? James Gillespie's? Broughton High School? Portobello High School? St Johns RC Primary. I could go on. And the tram works are a capital project that upgrades and modernises a city. Do you think the magic tram fairy comes along and abracadbra there it is – no works required?

Vicki White: Frankly, disappointed the magic tram fairy didn’t submit a tender proposal.

Hugh Mooney: He isn't wrong – just as London isn't England and Washington is not America. I live in Edinburgh and I have lived in London too and I like both but neither of these places are a true representation of the country of which they are the capital.

Jordan Curtis-Kolu: I think the only people who will call him a clown are people in Edinburgh. He has a point if you listen to what he says, Edinburgh is full of very influential, rich and connected people who own the majority of the land. Almost all of them a non-native. The culture of Edinburgh is very similar to my home town of Helensburgh, which also has a high amount of rich, influential, connected people who are non-native and this has a direct impact on the culture of the place, house prices and standard of living for people of low income who can't live in their own town any more. You can say otherwise but the reality is there – gentrification is a big problem in Scotland.

Margaret McKenzie: This is an outsider’s view of central Edinburgh. Never a true reflection as the only folk who can afford to live there are folk with cash and bool-in-mooth accents. Go out to the eastates and schemes and they are no different to any other city. There's humour, poverty, depravation and characters. I know where I'd move back to in a heartbeat.

Mohammed Siyam: Look around you. This city caters only to tourists and travelling students, every new piece of development land is turning into flats to be rented out (unless stated otherwise) to students. There's a lot of rich history but no more pride, I see more English people than I see Scottish people in Edinburgh. Edinburgh as a city doesn't care about its own history, its pride or even its integrity. I've met more folk from Edinburgh living and working in England than Edinburgh itself.

Chris Dower: It’s called “Edinburgh English" for a reason.