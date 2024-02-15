​Jack takes his comic Bowie tribute act out on the road- Karen Koren

Star of Scot Squad and Absolutely, Jack Docherty premieres a new hour of comedy using an appearance by Bowie on Jack's chat show as a jumping off point

​The BAFTA award-winning star of Scot Squad and Absolutely is taking his critically-acclaimed show David Bowie & Me - Parallel Lives on tour around the UK, with stops including Aberdeen, Glasgow, Belfast, Perth, Inverness, St Andrews and, of course, Edinburgh, where he will perform a run of three shows at the Traverse Theatre. He will also perform a limited run at London’s Soho Theatre in May.

Jack’s love of Bowie and the time spent with his hero, on his own show, The Jack Docherty Show in 1997 kicks off an emotionally driven journey of comedy as he takes fans on a hilarious trip through the inner workings of his masterful mind, from families to teenage years, AI to culture wars, first love, hedonism, mortality and why you should always meet your heroes. The show is a perfect blend of belly laughs and heartfelt moments.

Perfecting his craft as a sketch comic, chat-show host, writer, author, actor and presenter, David Bowie & Me showcases Jack Docherty at his very best, as the ultimate storyteller.

The show was one of the top reviewed shows at 2023’s Fringe and is a must see for fans of Jack and David Bowie. This is Jack Docherty’s love letter to the Star Man

Another show we’re touring next month, is the spellbinding Caroline Rhea. The stand-up hour will cover Caroline’s life in the spotlight. It’s an unmissable show for fans of 90s cult classic Sabrina the Teenage Witch where she made her name as Aunt Hilda, or as Linda Flynn Fletcher on Phineas and Ferb for over 10 seasons.

Marking 30 years as a comic, the Hollywood star has numerous comedy specials on the likes of HBO, Comedy Central and Showtime plus appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I Identify As A Witch’ was a major hit in the USA, before touring globally with stops in Australia and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, before returning for a limited UK tour this spring, where she will head to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and The Glasgow International Comedy Festival.