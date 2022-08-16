Jerry Sadowitz show cancelled - our views online:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadowitz had been due to play two nights at The Pleasance at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Alastair Browne: If you don't like a show, big deal. There's no need to whine like a nursery school kid and get shows banned. I've been to Fringe shows that I don't like. I generally just put up with it until the end, but if it was that bad I'd walk out and that would be the end of the matter.

Scotty Malotty: Sadowitz will have the last laugh as this will have generated publicity leading to increased ticket sales for his upcoming tour, where open-minded comedy fans will come out to see him. I wasn’t planning on seeing him this year but I’ll go and see him again at a different venue on the back of this to support him and freedom of comedic expression.

Jerry Sadowitz's controversial brand of comedy proved too much for the Pleasance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euan Cunningham: I think they’ve lost sight of what the Fringe is all about. And it’s not as though this guy is not preceded by his reputation.

John McCafferty: To pull the plug on a show when one man and his dog turn up is fair enough. Let the public decide, not the organisers. Censorship at this level is the start of a slippery slope.

Dean Thomson: Didn’t the people in charge of the Pleasance not do their due diligence on Jerry? If the kids can’t take his stage routine then they can leave his shows and go and watch the likes of right-on friendly “comedians” (I use the term loosely) like Nish Kumar, Sara Pascoe, Sue Perkins and co.

Anna Mosspaul: I thought the Fringe, and particularly the comedians that it attracts, are supposed to be edgy, walk a fine line, and sometimes offend. Anodyne comedy entertains no-one.

Morag Clark: I wouldn't pay a penny for this man's so-called comedy but that's my choice and every consenting adult in the audience knows beforehand what to expect. I'm assuming that's why they are there. If not they're too naive to be let out of the house. The venue should not be censoring or nannying.

Gus Stewart: Has [Pleasance Theatre Trust director Anthony] Alderson been in hiding these last 30 years or does he not understand the true nature of the Fringe ? A show which is correctly advertised and featuring someone who is always fairly controversial should never have been booked by him if he is offended. I am sure many others would host his show. Sadowitz is not everyone's cup of tea, but who is?

Clive Fox: Saw him years ago and enjoyed it. Comedy is supposed to sometimes be challenging and I really doubt anyone going would be totally unaware as his shows come with a “some people may be offended” warning.

Sharon Rankin: Just don't go to his show if you are easily offended. Why do these people like to ruin everyone's fun?

George Joe: Cancelling this show is totally inconsistent with the Fringe being founded upon and still professing to be the most liberal arts stage in the world.

Russell Brand: There is a simple solution. If you do not like his material, do noy go! Simple. For everyone else, enjoy it while you still can.

Ken Buchanan statue unveiled

The unveiling of a statue to celebrate the career of one of Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan has been warmly welcomed by fans. Hundreds turned out to hail the sporting icon.

Barbara Stuart: Not before time. He’s a true living legend and I never missed one of his fights. There will never be another brilliant boxer like Ken again. This statue is well deserved.

Norrie Forgan: Pound for pound he was one of the best ever.

Tam Carr: Remember Ken coming to our flat in Leith Walk to collect the tartan shorts and dressing gowns my mum made for him. I was in awe of him then as I am now. Huge respect for him. Mum still has a pair of his shorts.

Trefor Williams: The unveiling ceremony was a great day for Ken and the city of Edinburgh. Well done and thanks to all concerned. Long overdue.

Chris Buick: He was the only man Roberto Duran was not sure about fighting. Well done Ken. One of my boyhood heroes and right here on my home ground.

Mark Ward: Well done Ken. It would be good to see the same with Sean Connery up at Fountainbridge.

Kenny Dickson: Ken’s a credit to Edinburgh, Scotland and the world of boxing.

Subscribe