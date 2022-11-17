Jimmy O’Rourke - your views online

George Johnston

As a Hearts fan have to admit he was a great player and a true Hibs icon.

Frances Seaward

Great friend during the Corrie Inn days. Sadly missed. RIP Jimmy.

Maggi Kirkpatrick

Great footballer. Saw him a few times as a teenager.

Ian Blair

Very sad loss. Before all-seating stadium, watching him every other Saturday was a big part of my youth. Although a Hearts man, I admired him as a player – except when he scored against us. If only more teams had a player like him nowadays.

Jason Hamilton

Sad to hear this news. Always a gentlemen when he visited the Rainbow Inn.

Charles Green

A great player in a great Hibs team of that era.

Andy Salton

I am a Jambo but was sorry to hear of the passing of Jimmy.

David Gillan

Spoke with Jimmy on many occasions. A great character with a great sense of humour. RIP Jimmy O’Rourke.

Teresa Edwards

Sorry to hear of Jimmy’s passing. I went to High School with him.

George Ramsay

One of my first Hibs heroes. RIP Jimmy.

Lorraine Sim

I can mind Jimmy was at Dalkeith Boys Club doing some coaching, then saw him getting the bus home in the 1970s.

Peter Sutherland

What a player he was.

Lee Duffy

Just before my time with Hibs. However, I was doing overtime one day as a postie delivered to a building for older people in Portobello. I tapped on the door, Jjimmy answered and I was a bit star struck to say the least. Ended up having a good chat about Hibs- my dad watched him. Just a lovely man who took time to have a bit of chat and banter.

Vince Nayar

A true gentleman. I met him a few times. RIP, Jimmy.

Mark Thomson

Such a nice man. I fondly remember him from his days running Jock’s Lodge pub.

Gerry Nelson

I had the privilege to play in the same Holy Cross team with Jimmy when we won the 1958/59 Edinburgh Secondary Schools Cup.

James Sinclair

Had the pleasure of meeting Jimmy back in December. A lovely chap, extremely humble. Asked who the best player was that he played with, “Pat” was his answer. He said “He wasn’t the type to shout, he led by his actions on the pitch”. Blessed to have had the chance to meet you, Jimmy.

Allan Squair

He always scored against Hearts! True legend and one of the good guys. I had the pleasure to call him a friend. Had a few beverages with him over the years. Big respect, Drylaw Hearts.

Gordon Quinn

So many goals back then from Jimmy. One at Hampden against Celtic in the League Cup final was class between him and Pat. Wonderful memories.

Ellen Dunnett

Everyone know his name.

Jeff Bezos

The 58-year-old Amazon founder has said that he is making plans to donate huge sums of his £110 billion fortune.

Salman Vegito

Really? I will have so much respect for this man if he goes ahead with this.

Tracey Wilson McCallum

I hope he gives it to charities who have minimal costs as overheads.

Tony McKenna

Dear uncle Jeff. I'm sure just the half mill' will cover it! Thanks, from the nephew you didn't know you had!

Maggie Valentine

Duns, a rural community need help! The nursery is set to close leaving children and families without any provision. The parents and community have rallied to try to provide a service to support working parents.

Pauline Hunter

It shouldn’t be an obligation. If you have more than enough money for you lifetime, then helping others would be a gracious thing to do.

Alex Hill

Pay your taxes and double your employees’ wages.

Sharon Groom

Wish more billionaires were like this.

Rita Rae

It would be great if he gave a vast amount to the NHS.

Craig Ferguson

Would be nice if he treated his workforce better. After all, they helped him make his fortune.

