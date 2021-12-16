Josh Taylor left off BBC's SPOTY list - your views online

Arlene Gairns

He was right to tell them to stick it. He doesn’t need the BBC behind him, he’s got Scotland behind him and that means more than their poxy awards! Go Josh.

Gavin Wallace

He shouldn’t just be a nominee, he should have won the thing.

Stephen Gallagher

Shocking! Josh is an outstanding boxer, he should have been on that shortlist!

John Hood

Scandalous omission from the list. Not enough votes in Scotland. Lesser- achieving athletes from Engerlund will always prevail because of parochial allegiances.

Kenny Bell

For what he has accomplished this year, this should have been a no brainer #JoshTaylor.

Alan Evenden

It was the same with Joe Calzaghe, he only got the true recognition towards the end of his career despite some great wins. Thankfully for Joe he got it in the end. Josh is a brilliant fighter and has achieved so much and he's still not peaked yet in my opinion.

Alex Dickson

He definitely should have been nominated. But coming from the Pans and Scotland means the judges aren’t interested. I agree completely with him; in fact, those were my very words when I saw he wasn’t nominated.

Taylor Callaway

What he has achieved is great, on paper. The reality is that he is fighting in a very poor division. Would he have held a title in a division filled with fighters like Maidana, Robert Guerrero, Katsidis, Mayweather, Pacquiao, Hatton, Mitchell, Kostya Tszyu etc? Could name many more. The answer? Probably not.

Alan Burnett

He could not have won anyway, he is not a Tory and is Scottish, so the BBC would have that sorted in the first place. Josh, you deserved to be on that list at least.

Fay Logan

How do they justify Tyson being there but not Josh? Is it because he is Scottish? Because Josh’s achievements have been on paper way better than Tyson’s this year. Ridiculous.

Anne Suckling

I am no expert in these things but I don't like to see privileged people rated more than deserving people in any walk of life.

Gus Stewart

It would appear he is too Scottish for the list. Super achievement but obviously not in the eyes of the some.

Nick Maycock

Unlike the other nominees he has a personality and is therefore debarred.

Davie Black

I’m wondering if the widely reported racist outburst of a while back has come home to roost where the BBC don’t wish to associate their award with anyone who may bring their decision unwarranted scrutiny and criticism?

Tram inquiry

Extra funding could extend Edinburgh tram inquiry into eighth year as cost reaches £12.5m

Roddy Hoffmann

Alanis Morissette would be loving this. An inquiry about a tram project going over budget which has gone over budget!

Rachel Marr

Trams have been a great addition to the city, the delays in construction a complete headache for all. Please just get it finished.

Gordon Burgess

There should be an inquiry into the inquiry and it’s justification. There was never going to be any accountability, only ‘lessons learned.’ Hardie has made quite enough from it and it should be wrapped up now.

Peter Anderson

Well worth the money. Just like the trams, all the lawyers can get their noses firmly in the trough. If the inquiry runs out of money we could shut the Eye Pavilion and anything else that enriches people’s lives.

Smith C Karen

And who is going to pay for this? Ultimately, are the people responsible going to pay it all back and any/all compensation? Will they ever face the consequences even of their incompetence?

George Ross

Spongers are milking us for more money to discover the original contract was arranged by idiots. Save us from any more wasted taxpayer money.

Steve Richer

It’s disgraceful that ScotGov approved the extension to Newhaven before any potential lessons to be learned from the inquiry were published.

William Crawford