Leith Walk cycle lane confusion - your views online

Zig zag cycle pathways on Leith Walk are causing confusion

Kevin Ogg

On the plus side this could become a major tourist attraction with people coming from near and far to see the piece of idiocy. Could see this becoming at least as big as Abbey Road, so I think we should congratulate the council on their forward thinking - or we could just vote them out at the earliest opportunity. I know which I would recommend!

Peter Snaddon

As a now elderly person and a relative stranger to Edinburgh, I have come close to being injured by speeding cyclists while walking there and have found that some cyclists get annoyed if anyone dares inadvertently to get in their way. According to The Highway Code, 'wanton and furious cycling' is an offence which many seem to ignore, so perhaps traffic calming measures for wanton, furious and inconsiderate cyclists in congested areas might not be such a bad idea, after all.

Gareth Tuckwell

So doing this to the car lane is fine by cyclists because it forces cars to unsafely slalom through distractions under the guise of safety. Yet introduce the same silly calming measures on the cycle lane and they're all up in arms!

Gordon Allan

This council has ruined Leith Walk! Poor businessesIfeel sorry for. Get this council out!

Peter Tuffy

I think you just have to drive up the Lanark Road to see the mess these lanes have caused. In all the time I have travelled on it I have only seen one cyclist. They would have been much better to paint a line on the pavement as very few pedestrians use it.

Eric Chen

I'm surprised there is no sign planted in the lane itself saying 'give way to cyclists' like when they did it with the barriers on cycle lanes in George Street a while back. There is bad design and then there is not applying common sense.

Anne Travers

How on earth is a blind person with a stick or assistance dog supposed to know there is a cycle lane on the path?

Henry Campbell Gillan

I agree that the cycle path is peculiar to say the least, but all this so-called danger from cyclists is just as weird. All street users, pedestrians, cyclists, rickshaw drivers, domestic pets and even motorists are being killed or severely injured in their thousands every year in the UK by drivers. When you're out, it's drivers that we should be wary of.

Michael Lind

What has become of Leith Walk is an absolute shame. It used to be a vibrant community but the tram works have made it a difficult and unpleasant place to live. As completed sections are revealed I am left feeling dumbfounded as to planners’ decisions. A straight as a die road and they come up with this travesty.

Kristofur Parris

After watching the video, I predict many claims against the council for injuries to cyclists….lampposts in the middle of cycle lanes with no hazard markings, people in cafe outside sitting area less than one metre for walkers to get between them and cycle lane. Whoever has designed and signed this off needs to go back to colouring-in books and practice there.

Andy Miller

Aren't those going to be bus stops? If so, you have to cross a cycle path on a downhill slope where they'll be hammering on just to get on the bus! I'd laugh if it wasn't so sad. All done on public money that the public didn't want in the first place.

Ian Strang

The new layout on Leith Walk is awful. Why not just keep the cycle lane in a straight line? Not to mention that the pavement is so narrow at points. There’s barely any room to move when walking here.

Anjie Frost

Why can’t they just do what Belgium and the rest of the Netherlands have done? I don’t understand why they have to make this so damn ridiculous!

Isy Pirie

There’s no words for this. Whoever thought any of this this was OK has clearly got it badly wrong. What makes it even worse is, someone actually passed this idiotic idea as OK too! I thought I’d seen it all.. clearly not. Do you think you have to have a degree in stupidity for the dept that deals with this?

Keith Stout

Lovely paving, shame the shops have closed and there’s graffiti everywhere. Never give environmental academics money. Cyclist never use the lanes as they are too dangerous. So what do they do to solve that problem? Change the law so car drivers are to blame. I drive to Orpington often and their unused cycle lanes cause massive traffic jams and polution with buses standing in roads that are now too narrow.

