Lib Dems open to a coalition with Conservatives in Edinburgh council elections - your views online

William Hatton

Not Alex Cole-Hamilton's finest hour. The people of Scotland want rid of anything Tory, pure and simple. They want Scotland to be a Tory-free zone.

Ian McWilliam

McVey and his cult cronies have destroyed Edinburgh, so any change will be a great improvement. Labour have to take responsibility for allowing that to happen.

Andy Millar

Does he not remember the last time the Lib Dems got into bed with the Tories?

Jamie Donoghue

I think it may be time to remove the liberal from the Liberal Democrats. Becoming more of a misnomer with each passing year.

Terry Brennan

Are the liberals still around? I thought they were defunct.

Willie Milne

Power at any cost. I saw their party political broadcast on TV. He says we will listen to our voters and do what's best for them. I don't think the Tories are best for anybody.

Kevan Gordon

If he is willing to inflict Tories on us, he is no better than a Tory. Let's hope that voters vent their feelings about that prospect.

Ian Ross

Will these Lib Dums never learn? A very short memory of what happened to them the last time they jumped into bed with the Tories.

Finlay Blyth

Most articles here about the council are roughly, “vote this lot out”. People will have to stomach voting for someone other than the SNP if they actually want to achieve that.

Gerald Duncan

For British nationalist reasons.

Ricky Markham

That’s right, everyone knows how much we Edinburghers love a turncoat. Carry on Alex.

Ganose Paran

The most pointless party in politics seeking to cut a deal with the most corrupt. Tremble Edinburgh.

John Fraser

Well I wouldn't be voting for him if he wanted a coalition with the Conservatives. Maybe if he said he would go for a coalition with Labour the Greens or the SNP!

William Wood

Oh well, lost my vote!

Michael Diegnan

We all know what happened when you lot went with the corruptors, liars and law breakers last time. The people got austerity cuts and many died as a result.

Mark Gibson

That worked well in the past right enough.

Colin Ghoulz Gourlay

Flying with crows gets you shot with them.

Diane Pearson

Be careful Alex, the last time Lib Dems and Tories merged didn't end well. If you do, then make sure you're in charge.

Michael Worobec

Well, well, well. I am sure the electorate of Edinburgh will derive clarity from this strategy and act accordingly. This odious, in bed with the toxic Tory Party can only demean him and his party in Scotland.

Neil Chalmers

I am sure they can find common ground because there is not much difference between these two awful parties. The Liberals are willing to help the Tories into power just so they can get their hands on a bit of the power. The Liberals are irrelevant, just neo-cons under a different colour.

Tommy Moore

Surely not ‘common’ ground! Perhaps ‘exclusive’ ground that both aspire to.

Ben Bathgate

Well that's one way to lose the rest of your seats.

David Cathcart

Desperate for power. Don’t trust them.

Tesco profits

The supermarket giant warned that retail operating profits are expected to fall this year

Alex Monaghan

They’ve done exceptionally well over the pandemic and should be subject, along with other businesses who have profited from the pandemic, to a windfall tax to aid the nation’s financial recovery.

Neil Peat

Profits have tripled. But sure, tell the rest of us how you’re struggling.

Robert Howlieson

Well, after last year’s profits, they will have loads of money left over.

Ally Preston

Profits up 58 per cent – I don't think that could be classified as struggling.

Devon Longstone

We are so happy for you Tesco … now, shall I put the heating on tonight or shall I eat? Decisions, decisions.

A message from the Editor