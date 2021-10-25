Life in Edinburgh - your views online

View of old town Edinburgh with flowers during spring in Scotland

Geoffrey Sampson

Born in Edinburgh and proud of it. Have lived in Fife for almost 70 years and used to love coming through but sadly I cannot find a good thing to say about it. If it wasn't for the football I most probably would not come through.

Mariusz Piałucha

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relaxing all restrictions and bringing streets to a good condition and get rid of the bariers on side of the road.

John Keating

A council that caters for the majority of the citizens, not the loud mouth minority and their vanity projects.

Lynne Chalmers

Rewinding it back a few years when we had a great Princes Street, St James Centre with affordable shops, parking that you didn’t need a mortgage for, and places to eat and drink where you didn’t need to book and were affordable.

Connor Cunningham

Actually being able to afford to live in it without having to earn over £25k a year or co-habiting.

Jan Clarkson

Cleaner streets, better roads, fewer boarded up shops, no homelessness and a bit less rain - the list is never ending.

Ellen Munson

Empty bins and lovely clean streets with no potholes on the roads. Edinburgh should be spotless, we are meant to be a capital city - and no beggars.

Chris Peter Motion

It’s about time we had a proper music venue like the Hydro or better!

Nicola Jack

Fewer roadworks, a cleaner city and a new council!

Matthew Anderson-Thatcher

Rent control and affordable housing.

Gavin Davidson

More support for the homeless and get them off the streets.

Mark Welsh

Clean streets, free from litter, and urine.

Charlotte Milburn

A decent council that listened to the public. No potholes, address the ridiculous, ever-changing road system. No weeds and rubbish.

Lucy Graudus

Make it easier to drive in. More parking.

Carol Stobo

Repopulate it with Glaswegians!

Janda Grandon

Better food and weather

Katrina Milligan

Trick question - it's already both these things.

Ross A Brown

An apolitical council that's run by the people for the people rather than self-serving career chasers.

Margaret Gillies

Stopping Underbelly ruining our city.

Ken Johnston

Streets that weren't over-adorned with bollards, and roads that didn't look like patchwork quilts.

George Shepherd

A Mediterranean climate.

Steven McKenzie

Knocking down Tynecastle.

Donald Kilgour

More students!

Jeff Little

Fix pavements, roads, drains, pick up the rubbish strewn on our streets and enforce fines on the clowns who drop it.

Scott Davie

30mph on all roads.

Thomas Robertson

More social housing, fewer student apartments.

Connie Henning

Politicians that care about the city and the citizens than live in it. It’s very neglected, streets etc.

Lia Otero

It's already perfect!

William Orr

Just really an honest council that work more for the people and less on their egos.

George Fitzgerald

An upgrade to Princes Street’s retail offer. Get rid of down market cheap shops and make it on par with George Street.

Ella Sanderson Veldre

Less rain, perhaps, but then because of the rain everything is fresh and green. OK that’s settled. Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain.

Mike Watson

Turn it back 30 years.

Mazi Ali

Reverse crazy cycle lanes and Spaces for People. Invest in roads. Double width of City Bypass.

John Cromb

More affordable housing.

Alyssa Robinson

Free parking.

Graeme Murray

Restoring Princes Street to former glory.

John Wardlaw

Closing down Holyrood and getting shot of the SNP.

Martin Rogan Snr