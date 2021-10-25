Life in Edinburgh - your views online
What would make Edinburgh the very best place to live and work?
Geoffrey Sampson
Born in Edinburgh and proud of it. Have lived in Fife for almost 70 years and used to love coming through but sadly I cannot find a good thing to say about it. If it wasn't for the football I most probably would not come through.
Mariusz Piałucha
Relaxing all restrictions and bringing streets to a good condition and get rid of the bariers on side of the road.
John Keating
A council that caters for the majority of the citizens, not the loud mouth minority and their vanity projects.
Lynne Chalmers
Rewinding it back a few years when we had a great Princes Street, St James Centre with affordable shops, parking that you didn’t need a mortgage for, and places to eat and drink where you didn’t need to book and were affordable.
Connor Cunningham
Actually being able to afford to live in it without having to earn over £25k a year or co-habiting.
Jan Clarkson
Cleaner streets, better roads, fewer boarded up shops, no homelessness and a bit less rain - the list is never ending.
Ellen Munson
Empty bins and lovely clean streets with no potholes on the roads. Edinburgh should be spotless, we are meant to be a capital city - and no beggars.
Chris Peter Motion
It’s about time we had a proper music venue like the Hydro or better!
Nicola Jack
Fewer roadworks, a cleaner city and a new council!
Matthew Anderson-Thatcher
Rent control and affordable housing.
Gavin Davidson
More support for the homeless and get them off the streets.
Mark Welsh
Clean streets, free from litter, and urine.
Charlotte Milburn
A decent council that listened to the public. No potholes, address the ridiculous, ever-changing road system. No weeds and rubbish.
Lucy Graudus
Make it easier to drive in. More parking.
Carol Stobo
Repopulate it with Glaswegians!
Janda Grandon
Better food and weather
Katrina Milligan
Trick question - it's already both these things.
Ross A Brown
An apolitical council that's run by the people for the people rather than self-serving career chasers.
Margaret Gillies
Stopping Underbelly ruining our city.
Ken Johnston
Streets that weren't over-adorned with bollards, and roads that didn't look like patchwork quilts.
George Shepherd
A Mediterranean climate.
Steven McKenzie
Knocking down Tynecastle.
Donald Kilgour
More students!
Jeff Little
Fix pavements, roads, drains, pick up the rubbish strewn on our streets and enforce fines on the clowns who drop it.
Scott Davie
30mph on all roads.
Thomas Robertson
More social housing, fewer student apartments.
Connie Henning
Politicians that care about the city and the citizens than live in it. It’s very neglected, streets etc.
Lia Otero
It's already perfect!
William Orr
Just really an honest council that work more for the people and less on their egos.
George Fitzgerald
An upgrade to Princes Street’s retail offer. Get rid of down market cheap shops and make it on par with George Street.
Ella Sanderson Veldre
Less rain, perhaps, but then because of the rain everything is fresh and green. OK that’s settled. Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain.
Mike Watson
Turn it back 30 years.
Mazi Ali
Reverse crazy cycle lanes and Spaces for People. Invest in roads. Double width of City Bypass.
John Cromb
More affordable housing.
Alyssa Robinson
Free parking.
Graeme Murray
Restoring Princes Street to former glory.
John Wardlaw
Closing down Holyrood and getting shot of the SNP.
Martin Rogan Snr
A Labour government.