Liz Truss pension entitlement- your views online

Warren Donaldson

This amount of money is absurd. It’s utterly shocking and should never be allowed.

Aileen Currie

Absolutely disgraceful. The whole party need gone. general election now!

Margaret Aikman

That was probably her idea, very clever!

Caroline Macleod

Wouldn't be surprised if that was her main goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Edgar

This has to be stopped immediately.

Jessie French

This is bloody shocking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Scott

Yes, full pension too. They should get the same £9k (approx) that they award the rest of the UK.

Ian Suggitt

She’ll not be struggling with the leccy bill then or the mortgage, eh, which she managed to increase by hundreds of £'s for the rest of the ordinary people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Cranston

As much as I hate to defend any former PM, I really don't see the issue here. From what I can tell, this isn't money being given to them for nothing. It's just a way for them to claim back expenses for staff etc that are needed to help with their public duties. They have to claim the money back and if they take another public job, it gets reduced proportionately. It's not like money is being thrown at them after they leave Downing Street for doing nothing and for life.

Laura Mckenna

They areall in grabbing as much as they can and running out the door before their time is up and a general election happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Girardi

I thought it was happening in Italy, but not here, very sad...

Bruce Murie

Working class Tory voters put this lot in power, 160 thousand blue rinse Tory members and Tory MPs voted for Truss in a leadership contest! Now we will get a two-horse general election race and hey presto, the red Tories will win!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guy Nicholson

Disgusting how they can claim all that money and expect the taxpayer to pick up the bill. Iit’s proof that the only ones they care about is themselves.

Mark Fairbairn

But a single mother who worked all their life falls on tough times over claims benefits by a few quid and gets jailed, costing the tax payer hundreds of thousands in legal aid and jail costs and destroying families and real grafters who make it to retirement are surviving on a pittance and food banks while freezing and worrying. Great Britain is done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chick Macdonald

She will need it for the clubs she goes into. Wonder how many more Tories hit the jackpot before they are finished. If Boris returned and gets booted out at some stage, does he get another £115,000?

Jimmy Millar

Rangers pay tribute to Edinburgh-born 50s and 60s star centre forward Jimmy Millar who has died aged 87

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara Manson

Jimmy did so much to help my late father with his charity work. Rip Jimmy, you were a legend.

Brian Gardiner

Spoke to him a couple of times when he had the Dukes Head pub down Leith, and played against him when he turned out for the pub football team in the Scottish Welfare League - lovely guy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carole Symington

My late husband Arthur Symington played for the Dukes Head pub team. He had a huge respect for Jimmy and having been a professional footballer himself was regarded by Jimmy and Evelyn as a friend of the family. He had fond memories of playing for Jimmy's team. RIP.

Carl Henderson

Told some great stories when he had a lock-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul William Avinou

He was a fantastic gentleman in the Dukes Head. Many a happy drink in there with my brother David and our old man.

Frank Crawford

Sad news. I started playing darts at 18 many years ago in his pub and he would give me a lift home. RIP Jimmy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Mitchell

A lovely man and a true gent. RIP Jimmy.

Neil Edwards

Met Jimmy after his playing days when he had the Dukes Head - a true gentleman. If the pub had any women in he wouldn't let anyone swear. And when he lost his driver's licence I took him home a few times. He was some guy and will be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Baillie

An absolute gentleman who had time for everyone. A true football legend, in the full meaning of the word.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe