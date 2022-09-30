Lorry stuck under railway bridge again - your views online

Teri McDonald

These drivers need to be fined for this as it’s happening too often due to their own stupidity.

Christina Flynn

Well, nae surprise here then. That bridge has taken its fair share of knocks over the years and it's still standing – that's workmanship for you.

Ann Small

The signage needs to be BIG and also if there is a diversion a low bridge on diversion route should be indicated early enough for drivers to be aware.

Douglas Sykes

That bridge has taken more hits than Barry McGuigan

George Stott

Legend has it that occasionally there isn't a lorry stuck there.

Lynda Duncan

Bloody hell, don't they realise the height of the bridge and their lorry? If they get fined, I think they'd soon learn.

Linda Hope

Should be signed to say it wasn't suitable. If no sign is visible then council/highways are at fault and not the driver.

Lee Reid

Daily occurrence nearly this - some silly people with class 1 licences driving on the roads and that’s the end of it.

Jenny Lee

I’ve seen trains going over that bridge many times when I’ve been at the traffic lights. There are too many incidents like this and each time it causes chaos until the lorry is removed and everything is checked over. Emergency ambulances have to divert along Peffermill, then along Niddrie Road, Greendykes and onto the road near the hospital.

David Boswell

I’m surprised that bridge is still standing. Something needs done it causes traffic and rain chaos and the emergency service time wasted not just the money.

Jaci Steele-Curran

Not again! How do they get a licence?

Jules Riddell

Do not ever attempt to drive under this bridge at Tollcross. That's at least the third lorry that's done it. I’m surprised it's still standing.

John Brogan

Driving test went well then!

Brian Davie

It’s becoming a monthly event.

Sarah Fegan

Really can’t park there pal.

Pauline Duraj

Do the flashing height warning signs still work on this roundabout?

Craig Wither

Second time in a month! Think we need to spend money on signage instead of drive over pavements at Roseburn!

Theresa Holder

How after all these years can lorry drivers not see the multiple signs to warm them?

Mark Walker

Never a parking attendant around when you actually need one.

Grzegorz Radajewski

A 21st century capital city and roads suitable only for horse-drawn vehicles.

William Geddes

Council need to fit radar overheight systems on all approach roads to Cameron Toll – that should solve the problem.

Thomas Forestier

It has become a running gag, honestly.

Alison Martin

That poor bridge must be sick of being hit by lorries. It has a sign saying the height. It's does not say 'hit me again'.

Billy Watson

Why don't they put a sensor on top of every trailer in Great Britain and a sensor on every railway bridge in Great Britain and road bridges, so when every trailer is going to go under the railway bridge which maybe to high for the trailer unit it can send a warning signal to the cabin of the lorry to stop it going under and hitting the bridge again, which will be a lot cheaper for lorry companies and British Rail having to do repairs every time a lorry goes through.

Jill Forrest

There are beams which, if broken, light up big signs telling drivers to stop......how were they missed?

Chris Cranston

Lorries sure do love to kiss that bridge. They have that kind of special relationship.

Alex Hill

I can think of easier ways to demolish the bridge. Is that railway bridge still in use? If not it needs taking away as this will happen again, defo.

Brenda Baxter

I am amazed this bridge is still safe, it’s been hit by lorries on numerous occasions.

June Clark