Lorry stuck under railway bridge again - your views online
Traffic was at a standstill after a lorry became stuck under a railway bridge at Cameron Toll.
Teri McDonald
These drivers need to be fined for this as it’s happening too often due to their own stupidity.
Christina Flynn
Well, nae surprise here then. That bridge has taken its fair share of knocks over the years and it's still standing – that's workmanship for you.
Most Popular
Ann Small
The signage needs to be BIG and also if there is a diversion a low bridge on diversion route should be indicated early enough for drivers to be aware.
Douglas Sykes
That bridge has taken more hits than Barry McGuigan
George Stott
Legend has it that occasionally there isn't a lorry stuck there.
Lynda Duncan
Bloody hell, don't they realise the height of the bridge and their lorry? If they get fined, I think they'd soon learn.
Linda Hope
Should be signed to say it wasn't suitable. If no sign is visible then council/highways are at fault and not the driver.
Lee Reid
Daily occurrence nearly this - some silly people with class 1 licences driving on the roads and that’s the end of it.
Jenny Lee
I’ve seen trains going over that bridge many times when I’ve been at the traffic lights. There are too many incidents like this and each time it causes chaos until the lorry is removed and everything is checked over. Emergency ambulances have to divert along Peffermill, then along Niddrie Road, Greendykes and onto the road near the hospital.
David Boswell
I’m surprised that bridge is still standing. Something needs done it causes traffic and rain chaos and the emergency service time wasted not just the money.
Jaci Steele-Curran
Not again! How do they get a licence?
Jules Riddell
Do not ever attempt to drive under this bridge at Tollcross. That's at least the third lorry that's done it. I’m surprised it's still standing.
John Brogan
Driving test went well then!
Brian Davie
It’s becoming a monthly event.
Sarah Fegan
Really can’t park there pal.
Pauline Duraj
Do the flashing height warning signs still work on this roundabout?
Craig Wither
Second time in a month! Think we need to spend money on signage instead of drive over pavements at Roseburn!
Theresa Holder
How after all these years can lorry drivers not see the multiple signs to warm them?
Mark Walker
Never a parking attendant around when you actually need one.
Grzegorz Radajewski
A 21st century capital city and roads suitable only for horse-drawn vehicles.
William Geddes
Council need to fit radar overheight systems on all approach roads to Cameron Toll – that should solve the problem.
Thomas Forestier
It has become a running gag, honestly.
Alison Martin
That poor bridge must be sick of being hit by lorries. It has a sign saying the height. It's does not say 'hit me again'.
Billy Watson
Why don't they put a sensor on top of every trailer in Great Britain and a sensor on every railway bridge in Great Britain and road bridges, so when every trailer is going to go under the railway bridge which maybe to high for the trailer unit it can send a warning signal to the cabin of the lorry to stop it going under and hitting the bridge again, which will be a lot cheaper for lorry companies and British Rail having to do repairs every time a lorry goes through.
Jill Forrest
There are beams which, if broken, light up big signs telling drivers to stop......how were they missed?
Chris Cranston
Lorries sure do love to kiss that bridge. They have that kind of special relationship.
Alex Hill
I can think of easier ways to demolish the bridge. Is that railway bridge still in use? If not it needs taking away as this will happen again, defo.
Brenda Baxter
I am amazed this bridge is still safe, it’s been hit by lorries on numerous occasions.
June Clark
It’s a total disgrace, it happens all the time. They should charge the lorry driver for this and not the company.