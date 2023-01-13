Lost Edinburgh record stores that are gone but not forgotten - your views online

Gary Buglass

Used to love shopping at Avalanche Records. I also frequently visited "Hot Wax" and "Discs" in Dalry Road (both were more or less across the street from each other). I'm even old enough to remember "Golden Oldies" record shop in Haymarket and "Sweet Inspiration" in Morrison Street. They were decent record shops as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Oliver

Ripping Records on South Bridge is another one that's much missed.

David Wright

Are there any record shops still open in Edinburgh?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Adamson

Clearly remember Avalanche Records, Unknown Pleasures and HMV in the West End – best one ever (maybe apart from Oxford Street, but deffo best in Scotland).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Dickson

Global Records - I’d bring that back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Gray

Ripping Records, and I looooved Coda in the Waverley. It was always my first stop after getting off the train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Cunningham

As a teenager I used to get the bus into town and work my way round all the record shops back in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela Mitchell

There was also the Record Shack on Nicholson Street. We had a Bandparts on Leith Walk as well as Antigua Street and I also shopped at Avalanche and Ripping Records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Fortune

I used to buy all my records at Ard's in Great Junction Street in Leith. Was always chock-a-block,especially on a Saturday!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Cumming

I don't remember the names but went to the ones on St Mary's Street and Cockburn Street which also had cool clothes shops, supposedly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Parker

Greyfriars Market was brilliant and the staff so knowledgeable. Bert the owner used to write ghost articles in the Melody Maker, I'm sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Prow

Many a happy Saturday afternoon spent wandering around the record shops in Edinburgh in the late 70s early 80s. Usually started in Haymarket end of Dalry Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate McKinnon

There was also Phoenix, GI, Listen …

Advertisement Hide Ad

William McDonald-Wood

Bruce’s, Hell Records, Bandparts, Oldie shop Haymarket. You didn’t know you’d lost it until you had a “Found it at Bruce’s” red and black bag with a treasure inside

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Cormack

Allan’s at Tollcross, and Sweet Inspiration on Morrison Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Kipper

My first punk record This is Pop XTC on Virgin Records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Jimmy

would have said West Nicholson Street was Avalanche’s finest shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Shields

Bruce Findlay records was definitely a favourite of mine. If you were looking for something rare the guy would know about it. Went onto manage Simple Minds. Top bloke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Begg

Bandparts at Antigua Street had the booths where you could listen to records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Halliday

Bruce’s. Many a day I queued there for new single releases in Rose Street. My hairdresser was upstairs. Exciting days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Muirhead

Bauermeister's record shop on George IV Bridge surely deserves a mention. It had a wonderful stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Smith

The Other Record Shop was in St Mary’s Street. It was my go to shop before it moved to Princes Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Gullan

Loved Greyfriar’s Market back in the day, Forrest Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Murchie

I was a regular at Unknown Pleasures – very much missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Hunter

Hell in Thistle Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Clark

When I was still collecting CDs, avalanche on Cockburn Street was the destination of choice. Now it's a scene in Marvel's Avengers Infinity War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Legget

Listen Records on Frederick Street was my choice as a young punk. Got my first mohican upstairs from Big John from The Exploited, good times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Hugan

Bass Generator Records- St Mary’s Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jambo Mambo

How's about Rae Mackintosh in Queensferry Street? As well as instruments, they had a section for classical and pop and rock records plus listening booths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe