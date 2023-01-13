Lost Edinburgh record stores that are gone but not forgotten - your views online
Memories of former Edinburgh music shops
Gary Buglass
Used to love shopping at Avalanche Records. I also frequently visited "Hot Wax" and "Discs" in Dalry Road (both were more or less across the street from each other). I'm even old enough to remember "Golden Oldies" record shop in Haymarket and "Sweet Inspiration" in Morrison Street. They were decent record shops as well.
Steven Oliver
Ripping Records on South Bridge is another one that's much missed.
David Wright
Are there any record shops still open in Edinburgh?
Pete Adamson
Clearly remember Avalanche Records, Unknown Pleasures and HMV in the West End – best one ever (maybe apart from Oxford Street, but deffo best in Scotland).
Gary Dickson
Global Records - I’d bring that back.
Leanne Gray
Ripping Records, and I looooved Coda in the Waverley. It was always my first stop after getting off the train.
Martin Cunningham
As a teenager I used to get the bus into town and work my way round all the record shops back in the day.
Pamela Mitchell
There was also the Record Shack on Nicholson Street. We had a Bandparts on Leith Walk as well as Antigua Street and I also shopped at Avalanche and Ripping Records.
Joseph Fortune
I used to buy all my records at Ard's in Great Junction Street in Leith. Was always chock-a-block,especially on a Saturday!
Neil Cumming
I don't remember the names but went to the ones on St Mary's Street and Cockburn Street which also had cool clothes shops, supposedly.
Ian Parker
Greyfriars Market was brilliant and the staff so knowledgeable. Bert the owner used to write ghost articles in the Melody Maker, I'm sure.
John Prow
Many a happy Saturday afternoon spent wandering around the record shops in Edinburgh in the late 70s early 80s. Usually started in Haymarket end of Dalry Road.
Kate McKinnon
There was also Phoenix, GI, Listen …
William McDonald-Wood
Bruce’s, Hell Records, Bandparts, Oldie shop Haymarket. You didn’t know you’d lost it until you had a “Found it at Bruce’s” red and black bag with a treasure inside
Anne Cormack
Allan’s at Tollcross, and Sweet Inspiration on Morrison Street.
Simon Kipper
My first punk record This is Pop XTC on Virgin Records.
Jimmy Jimmy
would have said West Nicholson Street was Avalanche’s finest shop.
Dave Shields
Bruce Findlay records was definitely a favourite of mine. If you were looking for something rare the guy would know about it. Went onto manage Simple Minds. Top bloke.
Kevin Begg
Bandparts at Antigua Street had the booths where you could listen to records.
Carol Halliday
Bruce’s. Many a day I queued there for new single releases in Rose Street. My hairdresser was upstairs. Exciting days.
Andrew Muirhead
Bauermeister's record shop on George IV Bridge surely deserves a mention. It had a wonderful stock.
Alan Smith
The Other Record Shop was in St Mary’s Street. It was my go to shop before it moved to Princes Street.
Wendy Gullan
Loved Greyfriar’s Market back in the day, Forrest Road.
Stephen Murchie
I was a regular at Unknown Pleasures – very much missed.
George Hunter
Hell in Thistle Street.
Gary Clark
When I was still collecting CDs, avalanche on Cockburn Street was the destination of choice. Now it's a scene in Marvel's Avengers Infinity War.
Andrew Legget
Listen Records on Frederick Street was my choice as a young punk. Got my first mohican upstairs from Big John from The Exploited, good times.
Ian Hugan
Bass Generator Records- St Mary’s Street.
Jambo Mambo
How's about Rae Mackintosh in Queensferry Street? As well as instruments, they had a section for classical and pop and rock records plus listening booths.
Write to the Edinburgh Evening News
We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.
Subscribe
Subscribe at www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions