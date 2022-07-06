Lost Edinburgh stores and venues - your views online

Goldbergs department store in Edinburgh, with a Closing Down Sale sign up in February 1990

Tricia Forbes

Woolworths and the fish pond in the Museum in Chambers Street.

Evie Hutton

Woolies or What Every Woman Wants.

Kirsty Burnett

Not a shop but the Museum of Childhood

Margaret Ferrier

Jenners, but the way it was before it was taken over by House of Fraser.

Val Anderson

Portobello outdoor swimming baths!

Jeanette Kopanski

The St James Centre. It’s awful now, it was better before and that horrible blot on the landscape should have been approved by residents of Edinburgh. They have to look at it every day.

Marie Milne

The beautiful Art Deco Odeon cinema. It should never have been allowed to get into disrepair.

Heather Crombie

Goldbergs. At the Edinburgh store there was a cafe on the top floor with a roof garden.

Janette Mason

All the good clothes shops and department stores.

John Davis

Gamestation, always just a little bit cheaper than GAME when I was a bairn.

Camille Baggs

Open airl Art Deco pool, which was in Porty. What a tragedy that we lost this.

Steve Ramsay

The big John Menzies in Princes Street.

Gordon James Reid

The suburban railway lines; all of them.

Ida Maspero

Leith Waterworld as a pool again, not a grotty soft play!

John Ure

The Marionville Bar.

Tony McQue

The venue on Calton Road, it should have been listed.

Leighanne Dickson

As always, Studio 24.

Helen Trower

Infirmary Street swimming pool and baths.

Richy Melrose

Murrayfield ice rink.

Lee Paterson

Bring back the Revolution night club on Lothian Road.

Michelle Dalrymple

Fat Sam’s restaurant and the Disney Store!

Joanne Gillon

C& A, Razzle Dazzle.

Karen Rennie

Woolworths, Disney store, Debenhams, BHS, Fopp, Leith Waterworld.

Kellie Brown

Any thing but a scottish tat shop....Edinburgh is an awful place to shop nowadays.

Katrina Stewart

What Everyone Wants on South Bridge.

Margaret Sinclair

Jenners as it used to be. Lovely store and good for coffee or lunch. Miss it a lot.

Piper Alpha disaster

Steve Cardownie remembers the 167 victims of this horrific disaster 34 years on.

Hadz Nicola

My dad was Frankie Miller …. gone but never forgotten. Can’t tell you how nice it was to read this wee memory of him from his friend Steve Cardownie. Thank you for sharing. My sister and I spent most of our childhood on the sidelines of football pitches watching our dad.

Barry Punter

I was 14 and it was a sad day. Affected so many lives. I didn’t know them personally but there were locals killed in that disaster from back home and the mood in the community was of devastation which had a domino effect on everyone. Remembering those guys and their families torn.

Lynne Munro

My oldest was just a baby. One of the other mums in our group had a husband on a rig - we couldn't remember which one. Eventually we had the courage to ask her. Thankfully he was on another rig.

Ian MacLachlan

I was coming thru the Pentland Firth on a pipe laying barge when I picked up the news at 10pm on my Russian shortwave radio when it was in progress!

George Neilson

Remember it well as an engineer on the Heather Alpha and Brent 'Charlie' constructions.

George Telford

Jimmy Scott, Edinburgh, Dean cemetery, RIP.

Sharon Walker

Remembering our dear friend Hugh Brackenridge, a regular in Peter Symons and the Crown Bar, Leith.

Linda Wilson

Jim Speirs RIP

Billy Robertson

I was just a boy in primary school when this happened, so sad.

