Lost Edinburgh stores and venues - your views online

Tricia Forbes
Woolworths and the fish pond in the Museum in Chambers Street.
Evie Hutton
Woolies or What Every Woman Wants.
Kirsty Burnett
Not a shop but the Museum of Childhood
Margaret Ferrier
Jenners, but the way it was before it was taken over by House of Fraser.
Val Anderson
Portobello outdoor swimming baths!
Jeanette Kopanski
The St James Centre. It’s awful now, it was better before and that horrible blot on the landscape should have been approved by residents of Edinburgh. They have to look at it every day.
Marie Milne
The beautiful Art Deco Odeon cinema. It should never have been allowed to get into disrepair.
Heather Crombie
Goldbergs. At the Edinburgh store there was a cafe on the top floor with a roof garden.
Janette Mason
All the good clothes shops and department stores.
John Davis
Gamestation, always just a little bit cheaper than GAME when I was a bairn.
Camille Baggs
Open airl Art Deco pool, which was in Porty. What a tragedy that we lost this.
Steve Ramsay
The big John Menzies in Princes Street.
Gordon James Reid
The suburban railway lines; all of them.
Ida Maspero
Leith Waterworld as a pool again, not a grotty soft play!
John Ure
The Marionville Bar.
Tony McQue
The venue on Calton Road, it should have been listed.
Leighanne Dickson
As always, Studio 24.
Helen Trower
Infirmary Street swimming pool and baths.
Richy Melrose
Murrayfield ice rink.
Lee Paterson
Bring back the Revolution night club on Lothian Road.
Michelle Dalrymple
Fat Sam’s restaurant and the Disney Store!
Joanne Gillon
C& A, Razzle Dazzle.
Karen Rennie
Woolworths, Disney store, Debenhams, BHS, Fopp, Leith Waterworld.
Kellie Brown
Any thing but a scottish tat shop....Edinburgh is an awful place to shop nowadays.
Katrina Stewart
What Everyone Wants on South Bridge.
Margaret Sinclair
Jenners as it used to be. Lovely store and good for coffee or lunch. Miss it a lot.
Piper Alpha disaster
Steve Cardownie remembers the 167 victims of this horrific disaster 34 years on.
Hadz Nicola
My dad was Frankie Miller …. gone but never forgotten. Can’t tell you how nice it was to read this wee memory of him from his friend Steve Cardownie. Thank you for sharing. My sister and I spent most of our childhood on the sidelines of football pitches watching our dad.
Barry Punter
I was 14 and it was a sad day. Affected so many lives. I didn’t know them personally but there were locals killed in that disaster from back home and the mood in the community was of devastation which had a domino effect on everyone. Remembering those guys and their families torn.
Lynne Munro
My oldest was just a baby. One of the other mums in our group had a husband on a rig - we couldn't remember which one. Eventually we had the courage to ask her. Thankfully he was on another rig.
Ian MacLachlan
I was coming thru the Pentland Firth on a pipe laying barge when I picked up the news at 10pm on my Russian shortwave radio when it was in progress!
George Neilson
Remember it well as an engineer on the Heather Alpha and Brent 'Charlie' constructions.
George Telford
Jimmy Scott, Edinburgh, Dean cemetery, RIP.
Sharon Walker
Remembering our dear friend Hugh Brackenridge, a regular in Peter Symons and the Crown Bar, Leith.
Linda Wilson
Jim Speirs RIP
Billy Robertson
I was just a boy in primary school when this happened, so sad.
