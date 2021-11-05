'Make rail travel as cheap as domestic flights and I’m sure you’d have a chance' - Your views online

Travellers wishing to catch the Eurostar in the UK must get to London first

J Stephen Mcnair: They need to sort out leaves on track, melting rails when it’s too hot, not enough staff,t rain broken down earlier – these are just some of the reasons trains don’t run. It’s a big issue that you can’t rely on trains .

Mike Inglis: Leaves on the line are not a joke – they can cause low adhesion to the track for a trains wheels. Even at a crawling speed a train can take over a mile to stop when it slides on them. Just look at the Salisbury accident as that is looking like what happened.

Irene Mcintosh: It would be wonderful if you could take a train from Scotland straight to the continent, but it has to be affordable to stop people flying.

Peter McCarter: Make rail travel as cheap as domestic flights and I’m sure you’d have a chance! I priced to fly from Birmingham to Edinburgh a few months ago, it was some things like £70, to fly from Birmingham to Faro, then Faro to Edinburgh was something like £13! I’m sure the train at the time was double the direct flight cost. Everything they want us to do – for exampe use electric cars, take the train etc – all seems to cost a hell of a lot more than the things we are doing now, Until they make the cleaner ways more affords people will continue in the exact same way.

John Hewit: There was a plan to run Nighstar sleepers from the UK to Europe. They even built the trains. Then they pulled the plug on the whole thing and sold them off cheap at a considerable loss. They have absolutely no vision, aspiration or joined up thinking when it comes to transport.

Paul Kierley: Railway. For those that want to spend four times as much to travel ten times slower.

Andy Hardie: We have LNER direct to London then Eurostar is right next to the station so not sure what the need really is. I did this travelling to Belgium a couple of years back.It’s a good way to travel, especially when you’re in first class LNER and business class Eurostar. All in the return cost around £350.

Atholl Cunningham: The major problem is time. If you are away on holiday you check in online, go though security and on a plane and away you go so in theory you could be in Paris in two hours and it's a lot cheaper. They need to look at the cost of train travel to make it more appealing.

Scott Nowttodowiu: There is a long way to go, before it would be cost-effective. Can't see this happening.

Michael Clark: We should be looking to bypass England altogether and have direct ferries from Scotland to Europe. They could try the roll on-roll of ferries which can cover commercial lorries, cars and foot passengers. With a bit careful management and some sort of deal with the EU it would work.

Anna Mosspaul: It all comes down in the end whether the hauliers find it cost-effective to send freight via a direct ferry link to Europe, or send it south by road or rail to a shorter crossing to Europe. The last service from Rosyth failed because they couldn't make a profit, and it was under-used. There is nothing stopping it being tried again, but would there be enough customers, both private and commercial. to make it profitable for the ferry company?

James Laidlaw: This another one of these things that everyone wants, then no-one will use.

Henry Campbell Gillan: It’s a great idea but I doubt the Channel Tunnel will have the capacity to deal with this and those other British cities wanting the same.

Evelyn Orr: It would just be nice to get a regular train to East Lothian, rather than waiting for an hour.

Chris Bridgman: I can just imagine it now – “Your 1806 Glasgow Central service to Italy is a rail replacement bus service.”

Glyn Eadie: From recent experience train travel is mega-expensive for the service that you are getting and certainly isn't cheaper and quicker than travelling a similar distance by plane. I would expect the Orient Express luxury class for most train travel we have investigated recently.

Mike Somerville: Edinburgh can’t get five miles of tram tracks right so how would we manage this. It would end up billions over budget.

