Martinez tips Maloney for success at Hibs - your views online

Christopher A Jones

Fantastic appointment, it seems to have rattled a few cages from the wee clubs fans in Edinburgh.

James Roberts

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Hibs managers have a two-year life span.

Taylor Callaway

They will finish above Hearts, for sure. There ain't nobody competing with the old firm, not even close.

Graeme Melvin

Maloney baloney. Since winning the Championship at the first time of asking, Hearts are already five points clear in third. I admire the optimism from fans of the wee team to try to get closer to our level, but deep down we all expect more of the same from Hibs - raising their game against us/the Old firm, then losing to St Johnstone or Ross County the next week at a half empty Easter Road.

Michael Melvin

Hope so, I would love to see the league a lot more competitive, like in the early 80s again.

David Hughes

I like Hibs and wish them every success under Maloney. Need to concentrate on getting third and then work from there.

Willie Milne

That’s nothing! Stephen Glass is gonna win Aberdeen the World Cup!

Ricky Michford

Old firm isn’t a thing anymore. Hasn’t been since Valentine’s Day 2012.

James Malloy

OK then, so Robbie now has opposition finally from the other side of our Capital. HHGH.

Paul Klak

If the fans could maybe turn up and back the team, not just come out the woodwork for one game.

David A Brown

And I am doing the next space walk.

David Masterson

Hopefully a bit closer than last year.

Stewart McKenzie

I see humble pie on the horizon

James Wardlaw

Try competing with Hearts first.

Daniel J Brown

Do they not say that every time they get a new manager?

Peter Cairns

Wee Shaun will do OK, but he'll never get better than third place. Let's remain realistic guys.

Neil Hamilton

Heard the same re Caldwell, Butcher, Fenlon, Ross, Sauzee, Heckingbottom, Collins, Hughes, Lennon, et al....... it won't happen.

Andrew McCulloch

Hibs and Hearts were meant to be challenging the old firm for the league. When are they starting?

City walks

What’s your favourite January walk around Edinburgh?

Douglas McIntosh

Walking up Easter Road to the pub, after a Hearts win.

Julie Donaldson

The Pentlands.

Graeme Scott

Anywhere away from the city centre. Porty beach is as close as I like to get.

Catherine Wilkinson

Arthur’s Seat! Absolutely beautiful … any time of the year.

Kenneth McCann

Walk along Portobello Promenade and a pint in Espy’s. If only I can do that maybe one day.

Sandra Braidwood

I love walking along Silverknowes promenade.

Ruth Falchikov

Granton to Newhaven or the Botanic Garden.

Colin Mclennan

Water of Leith, Roseburn to Stockbridge.

Harry Wall

Down the Vennel through the Grassmarket up Candlemakers Row on to Chambers Street.

Anthony HA Lumsden

Burke & Hare to The Western Bar.

John McSherry

Dean Village or Cramond.

John Wright

Gayle Park with the dug.

Frank Mckay

Silverknowes to the Anchor inn down Granton.

Hayley Linton Doyle

Anywhere around Edinburgh would be fine with me.

Keith Robertson

Wee Bennets in Morningside.

Donna Danielle Stars

Wouldn’t care, just being home would suffice. Mega homesick.

Iain Fraser

Putting the bins out on Wednesday

Eileen Slight Mcewan

To the kitchen and back.

A message from the Editor