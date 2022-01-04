Martinez tips Maloney for success at Hibs - your views online
Shaun Maloney has been tipped to reach the highest level by Roberto Martinez, with the new Hibs boss expected to bring attacking football and compete with the Old Firm
Christopher A Jones
Fantastic appointment, it seems to have rattled a few cages from the wee clubs fans in Edinburgh.
James Roberts
All Hibs managers have a two-year life span.
Taylor Callaway
They will finish above Hearts, for sure. There ain't nobody competing with the old firm, not even close.
Graeme Melvin
Maloney baloney. Since winning the Championship at the first time of asking, Hearts are already five points clear in third. I admire the optimism from fans of the wee team to try to get closer to our level, but deep down we all expect more of the same from Hibs - raising their game against us/the Old firm, then losing to St Johnstone or Ross County the next week at a half empty Easter Road.
Michael Melvin
Hope so, I would love to see the league a lot more competitive, like in the early 80s again.
David Hughes
I like Hibs and wish them every success under Maloney. Need to concentrate on getting third and then work from there.
Willie Milne
That’s nothing! Stephen Glass is gonna win Aberdeen the World Cup!
Ricky Michford
Old firm isn’t a thing anymore. Hasn’t been since Valentine’s Day 2012.
James Malloy
OK then, so Robbie now has opposition finally from the other side of our Capital. HHGH.
Paul Klak
If the fans could maybe turn up and back the team, not just come out the woodwork for one game.
David A Brown
And I am doing the next space walk.
David Masterson
Hopefully a bit closer than last year.
Stewart McKenzie
I see humble pie on the horizon
James Wardlaw
Try competing with Hearts first.
Daniel J Brown
Do they not say that every time they get a new manager?
Peter Cairns
Wee Shaun will do OK, but he'll never get better than third place. Let's remain realistic guys.
Neil Hamilton
Heard the same re Caldwell, Butcher, Fenlon, Ross, Sauzee, Heckingbottom, Collins, Hughes, Lennon, et al....... it won't happen.
Andrew McCulloch
Hibs and Hearts were meant to be challenging the old firm for the league. When are they starting?
City walks
What’s your favourite January walk around Edinburgh?
Douglas McIntosh
Walking up Easter Road to the pub, after a Hearts win.
Julie Donaldson
The Pentlands.
Graeme Scott
Anywhere away from the city centre. Porty beach is as close as I like to get.
Catherine Wilkinson
Arthur’s Seat! Absolutely beautiful … any time of the year.
Kenneth McCann
Walk along Portobello Promenade and a pint in Espy’s. If only I can do that maybe one day.
Sandra Braidwood
I love walking along Silverknowes promenade.
Ruth Falchikov
Granton to Newhaven or the Botanic Garden.
Colin Mclennan
Water of Leith, Roseburn to Stockbridge.
Harry Wall
Down the Vennel through the Grassmarket up Candlemakers Row on to Chambers Street.
Anthony HA Lumsden
Burke & Hare to The Western Bar.
John McSherry
Dean Village or Cramond.
John Wright
Gayle Park with the dug.
Frank Mckay
Silverknowes to the Anchor inn down Granton.
Hayley Linton Doyle
Anywhere around Edinburgh would be fine with me.
Keith Robertson
Wee Bennets in Morningside.
Donna Danielle Stars
Wouldn’t care, just being home would suffice. Mega homesick.
Iain Fraser
Putting the bins out on Wednesday
Eileen Slight Mcewan
To the kitchen and back.
