Minority council administration- your views online

Tony Ward

Hopefully this will mean the permanent removal of the remaining "temporary" SfP bollards, and the restoration of our kerbside parking on the underused, mostly empty uphill cycle lanes.

Raymond Rose

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well there we have it folks, Labour handing over positions of authority in CEC to Tories, and local government politics is supposed to be about services and building a consensus on what's best for our citizens! Nope, it is just more Unionism red and blue. Government at any price, including dealing with a party that is hell bent on perpetuating the cost of living crisis for thousands of our fellow citizens already in desperate need of services in our city because of it. Disgusting, shame on them!

Paul Burgess

Democracy out the window. Total disgrace, the red Tories will be a disaster.

Steve Bell

Seriously, the system needs changing to the English one and scrap the list vote in parliamentary elections too. It’s disgraceful that because of this system, most end up as dodgy backdoor deal collations. Didn't even bother voting in my local because it was guaranteed coalition, meaning the manifesto would be a lie. So reform the election system now.

Andrew Davidson

Can it be any worse than what we have had?

Brian Johnston

As long as Mcacinnes and McVey are not involved the city has a chance to recover from their incompetence.

Brian Davie

I sincerely hope they start to open streets in the city and getting it moving again.

Jim Merrilees

Frankly I do not trust any politician nowadays. I am ex-Labour but tore up my card when Blair was elected leader as he was a pink Tory. I do hope this new administration will actually listen to the people and even respond to the odd email we send them The last lot didn't. Perhaps not having a working majority will make them more accountable, even approachable so they listen to other people.

Christopher Arkle

Not much change as people forget that the council officials run the council, not the councillors, which is why they get paid £100,000+ salaries.

John Smith

Get Waverley Bridge back open again and remove all the SpF so we can get moving again!

Johnny Cee

Great news, cannae be worse than the SNP.

Theador Rodriguez

Maybe we should get a vote on the council officials instead. They do after all hold the real power. The councillors just sit around and play make believe thinking they’re actually making the decisions.

Alan Brown

What difference will it make? None. Labour were part of the last administration and complicit in all the lunacy. Cammy Day was deputy council leader. This champagne socialist isn't going to be the answer to anyone's problems.

Thomas McVay

This will be a disaster three-way split on decision making. Just remember they all answer to their London paymaster. No use moaning about Johnson when his sidekicks are running the city.

William Palmer

This will last until the next budget. The chances of Labour and Tories agreeing a budget are zero.

Seb Blacksmith

Our city needed a change and here we have a great opportunity. Fingers crossed.

Brian Bell

More than likely not a lot!

David A Brown

Same as before probably. No change

Callum Kemp

Start by taking away the pointless bus lanes on the A8 and A90.

Angus Clement

Where has democracy gone? Blue Liebour!

Steven Robertson

Can’t be any worse than McVey and Macinnes.

Ian McWilliam

Not ideal, but least it stops the Snat cult further destruction, plus measures they would have to introduce to please the tree huggers.

Barry Macpherson

Might not be what a lot of people voted for but none of us voted for spaces for people and we have had to endure that ever since, so surely can't be worse than the current set up.

Christine Heeps

All those Nats should have got out of bed and voted to ensure a majority, oh wait... they did and still didn't get a majority. Wee shame.

Subscribe