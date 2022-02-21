Mouse infestation in council flat - your views online

A tenant living in a council flat in Pilton has complained that Edinburgh Council are not doing enough to tackle her mouse infestation

Mark Elliot

Get a cat. Our cat killed about 50 mice in three weeks when we moved into our house. It was like The Terminator with added fur.

Susan Mccauley

They didn’t care that my daughter had rats running riot. Hundred of them in the garden. As long as they get their rent people are left in the most disgusting situations. Hopefully you will be moved soon.

Mo Connolly

I have some sympathy for her. I had a similar problem last year, it wasn’t pleasant at all. Thankfully it was sorted out, but it took a while to get anything done.

Lisa Haynes

Unfortunately Edinburgh Council‘s hands are tied as there are so many homeless people also in similar situations. With mould and damp they cannot find all these houses apparently, but they’re building lots of student houses ,which doesn’t make no sense to me. Big families are being forced to live in bad conditions as well. The council does not care as long as they get their rent and you look after the property. It’s a shame that we are now living in these conditions.

Gavin Bragdon

Let's try this glass half full shall we? Free source of protein. Improved connection with nature. You could also get a cat, snake, owl, falcon or large spider to deal with them.

Barry Dechambau

Wish I could complain to the council. Like most folk I have to clean our own house and put down traps/fill gaps etc.

Stuart Young

The more the land is developed and natural habitats destroyed, the more humans will come into contact with wildlife. Start destroying the wildlife you’ll destroy everything.

David Jack

When I moved into my flat in Dunfermline I had a mouse infestation to the point that they had managed to burrow into the drawers in the kitchen. It took me over a month and four boxes of poison to get rid of them At the end of the day, the council and housing officers don’t care. It’s a numbers game for them. There were a lot of things wrong with my flat, which didn’t get rectified, and they just left for me to muddle through and try to sort myself. Not really what you need when you are coming from homeless.

Debbie Kerr

Shocking news. My granddaughter and her son lived there. It was horrible, mice running around the house at all times of the day.

Nicky Nicholson

We have had same problems in the flats at dunsyre house and nothing is done. It’s been four years now with mice in most houses. I had to put tin foil along my skirtings under the carpet; drilled holes in floorboards to put poison in and small holes in plasterboard walls to spray mint in. It’s a nightmare and I don’t get much sleep when I hear them at night time.

Marta W Vader

We had mice when we first moved in but our cat took care of the problem and other neighbours bought cats too, so no more mice problem in our building.

Nige Gethin Edwards

My niece went through same thing with rats. It took Fife council six months just to believe her!

Rachel McClane

Absolute nonsense from the council. There are two ground floor, two- bedroom flats in my block that have been lying empty for almost a year – and then you hear stuff like this.

Nancy Morrison

Get some expanding foam and fill in the holes, like under your sink, in cupboards – anywhere you see them.

Madiha Nawaz

Why not clean your surroundings and stop moaning?

Andrew Dobson

Most houses have mice to a greater or lesser degree. I always assumed that mouse control was the occupier's responsibility - set traps, keep stuff that attracts mice to a minimum, clean up food spills, store fabrics in a mouse-free manner etc. Much like insect control and preventing mould. A lot can be achieved through good housekeeping.

Catherine Croucher

Mice only stay where there is food, so need to make sure every crumb is sealed away. You have to be very careful children don't leave anything edible around. Which is more difficult with a four-year-old. Hope they go somewhere else when the weather is warmer and/or they find a better food supply. Must be horrible.

Frances Devers

That’s shocking having to live in these conditions. The council have a duty to sort this out or rehouse this tennant as a matter of urgency.

