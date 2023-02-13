MPs pay rise - your views online

Andrew Davidson

Hardly think they need a pay rise on the wage they already get. It's not as if they're doing a good job for the wage they get are getting.

Diane Smith

Nope, I think these greedy miserable hangers on need to decide that it's not all about them. We have a problem with starving kids, homelessness and keeping warm.. stop this pay increase.

Kiimberlee Gally

Cost of living must be hard for them!

Lee Swan

And we’ve not had a pay rise in years. Country is a joke

Paul Brad

Wouldn’t expect anything less from this crowd

Steven Boles

The most honourable thing that the MPs could do is to say thanks but no thanks. In light of all that’s going on in the world, how much money does a person need to have a decent life? I’ve never in my life earned anything like that amount. Come on MPs, ask your average constituent what they can manage on.

Margaret Bishop

At £86,000 they don't need a pay rise, they need to learn to live of the working man’s/woman's wages for a year, see how they manage.

Peter Anderson

£86k a year and fortunes on expenses.

Edinburgh weather

Met Office warns that Scotland could see adverse weather event like Beast from the East

Graeme McLachlan

I'll wait until Windy Wilson confirms it.

Nora Kovacs

Met office is at least five years behind schedule, so I think it's telling us about 2018 Beast from the East just now. Thank you!

Iain Fisher

Awesome. I’m still trying to use up all my Covid toilet rolls.

Paton Al

Met Office can hardly tell the time..… has Neil Ferguson started working for them too!?

Malcolm Devlin

Excellent. I’m booked to go to Jamaica on 10 March.

Paul Mackie

Yeah, was meant to be getting 11 days of it starting last Tuesday and was meant to be on par with the Beast from the East. So can you please put in a missing report?

Tam Carr

Bring it on, I've bought a vest.

Isobel Logan

Here we go again, every couple of weeks since November they've been saying this.

James W Quinn

2018 was not as bad as 2011 and 13 in Penicuik, Midlothian. It may have been for Edinburgh and other areas but it was not a patch on previous years where I had to wade through waist-high snow to get to work, which was luckily only a quarter of a mile from my house. I was younger then and treated it as an adventure through the snow.

Clair Parker

It’s a ploy to increase bread and milk sales.

Robert Howlieson

Is that before or after the heatwave?

Brian Dunajski Meiklejohn

The Russian empire strikes back.

Louise Dunn

Let’s hope it’s Blessed from the West.

Health harrassment

An Edinburgh student living with a painful condition has told how she was targeted by anti-abortion protesters while attending a clinic for treatment.

Rach Mac

Buffer zones should have been implemented long before now. Women have a right to safe access to these services without bullying, intimidation or harassment and anyone thinks it’s OK to do that needs to take a long hard look at themselves.

Dorothy Wallace

Could we ever have a Poland type situation or indeed Roe vs Wade? Is it the beginning of the end? Government need to act now. How is this even up for debate?

Dorothy Wallace

Buffer zones should be implemented immediately at the very least. I worked for the Brook Advisory Centre in Edinburgh in the 90s. I was scared coming to work. This should have been dealt with long ago. We need national legislation.

Grace Larbalestier

Buffer zones immediately. How on earth is that still up for debate? The only counter argument is "But I want to harass vulnerable people who need health care without repercussions". Thank goodness the summit on Tuesday has brought about some action at least.

