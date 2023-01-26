M&S outlet store to close - your views online
An Edinburgh branch of Marks and Spencer is to close after the company failed to reach agreement on renewing its lease. The store at Edinburgh's Meadowbank retail park will cease trading in the spring.
Dawn Simpson Kirkland
First TKMaxx, now M&S. Some may say I’m being cynical, but it looks like the land is wanted and the owner keen to sell - for flats?
Morag Allard Tymkewycz
Something strange going on with this landlord. Must be planning something as TKMaxx are leaving Meadowbank for the same reason!
Margaret Mair
Always visited that store when I was in Edinburgh and never came away disappointed.
Margaret Gray
Wouldn’t be surprised if the landlord is forcing shops out so they can demolish and build houses.
Suzanne Ebel
As things stand, there will be absolutely no reason to go to Meadowbank. I already have a local Sainsbury’s Superstore.
Pat Knox
And I hear today that Matalan is closing at Seafield.
Margaret Gray
That’s a shame. This is a great outlet store, the only one in Edinburgh, so this seems like a very shortsighted decision.
Marion Knowles
So sad to see this outlet go it is the only thing worth going to Meadowbank for.
Alan Lawrie
I’m sure it’s not just the rent that is the problem with M&S and other big names, but the footfall and subsequent turnover has been massively hit by online shopping. The margins are a lot tighter so cannot sustain higher rents/ running costs.
Pogue Lifealways
Won't be long before all the shops are gone to make way for more student accommodation and hotels.
Lise Jakobsen
Really! What an absolute shambles! Clearly need to make some changes. M&S used to be the definition of reliability. What happened?
Liz Crosbie
There must be vacant shops that those two businesses can move into. I reckon the landlord is going to sell it, and houses or student flats will go on the site.
May Hutchison
Soon there will be no shops at Meadowbank. First Ocean Terminal, now Meadowbank.
Jean Kingston
Hate to hear of any M&S stores closing … such good quality and the food floors can't be beat.
Phyllis Keenan
This store is always busy. Someone is overlooking the fact that this is a popular store.
Sam Crawford
Unfortunately there’s not much reason to go there…even less if this happens. Maybe it’ll turn into more flats soon.
Kieran Panico
Think there are already plans for alternative stores there, if you believe the rumours over the last few months. I suspect the centre is going for a downscale theme.
Best haggis
After Burns Night, which Edinburgh restaurants serve the best haggis?
Jen Robinson
The Cafe Royal had great haggis last time I was there.
Michael J Lockerbie
It’s better to make it at home from scratch. Just need to make sure you have the stomach for it.
Paul Bathgate
Arcade Bar, Cockburn Street.
Stephanie Wills
Always best coming from the mother’s kitchen.
Liz Mcgaw
Campbell butchers, now of Linlithgow supply most. Couldn't beat an Aitkens haggis back in the day – Brian Thomson no1 haggis maker.
Kenneth Crichton
Without doubt, Hornigs haggis is the best.
Garry McLea
Anyone that buys Macsween’s.
Eileen Connon
Whichever one has haggis from Sandy Crombie’s.
Liz Alexander
Macsween haggis, without a doubt, as long as it's not served swimming in a whisky sauce.
Royston Marriott
Williamsons near Dobbies at Livingston.
Ian Cameron
Greyfriars Bobby pub.
Ruth Townsley
Mussel and Steak bar in the Grassmarket do an absolutely delicious haggis wellington.
Martin Duffy
One Canon Bar at Canonmills - haggis on pizzas!
