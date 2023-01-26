News you can trust since 1873
M&S outlet store to close - your views online

An Edinburgh branch of Marks and Spencer is to close after the company failed to reach agreement on renewing its lease. The store at Edinburgh's Meadowbank retail park will cease trading in the spring.

Dawn Simpson Kirkland

First TKMaxx, now M&S. Some may say I’m being cynical, but it looks like the land is wanted and the owner keen to sell - for flats?

Morag Allard Tymkewycz

Something strange going on with this landlord. Must be planning something as TKMaxx are leaving Meadowbank for the same reason!

Margaret Mair

Always visited that store when I was in Edinburgh and never came away disappointed.

Margaret Gray

Wouldn’t be surprised if the landlord is forcing shops out so they can demolish and build houses.

Suzanne Ebel

As things stand, there will be absolutely no reason to go to Meadowbank. I already have a local Sainsbury’s Superstore.

Pat Knox

And I hear today that Matalan is closing at Seafield.

Margaret Gray

That’s a shame. This is a great outlet store, the only one in Edinburgh, so this seems like a very shortsighted decision.

Marion Knowles

So sad to see this outlet go it is the only thing worth going to Meadowbank for.

Alan Lawrie

I’m sure it’s not just the rent that is the problem with M&S and other big names, but the footfall and subsequent turnover has been massively hit by online shopping. The margins are a lot tighter so cannot sustain higher rents/ running costs.

Pogue Lifealways

Won't be long before all the shops are gone to make way for more student accommodation and hotels.

Lise Jakobsen

Really! What an absolute shambles! Clearly need to make some changes. M&S used to be the definition of reliability. What happened?

Liz Crosbie

There must be vacant shops that those two businesses can move into. I reckon the landlord is going to sell it, and houses or student flats will go on the site.

May Hutchison

Soon there will be no shops at Meadowbank. First Ocean Terminal, now Meadowbank.

Jean Kingston

Hate to hear of any M&S stores closing … such good quality and the food floors can't be beat.

Phyllis Keenan

This store is always busy. Someone is overlooking the fact that this is a popular store.

Sam Crawford

Unfortunately there’s not much reason to go there…even less if this happens. Maybe it’ll turn into more flats soon.

Kieran Panico

Think there are already plans for alternative stores there, if you believe the rumours over the last few months. I suspect the centre is going for a downscale theme.

Best haggis

After Burns Night, which Edinburgh restaurants serve the best haggis?

Jen Robinson

The Cafe Royal had great haggis last time I was there.

Michael J Lockerbie

It’s better to make it at home from scratch. Just need to make sure you have the stomach for it.

Paul Bathgate

Arcade Bar, Cockburn Street.

Stephanie Wills

Always best coming from the mother’s kitchen.

Liz Mcgaw

Campbell butchers, now of Linlithgow supply most. Couldn't beat an Aitkens haggis back in the day – Brian Thomson no1 haggis maker.

Kenneth Crichton

Without doubt, Hornigs haggis is the best.

Garry McLea

Anyone that buys Macsween’s.

Eileen Connon

Whichever one has haggis from Sandy Crombie’s.

Liz Alexander

Macsween haggis, without a doubt, as long as it's not served swimming in a whisky sauce.

Royston Marriott

Williamsons near Dobbies at Livingston.

Ian Cameron

Greyfriars Bobby pub.

Ruth Townsley

Mussel and Steak bar in the Grassmarket do an absolutely delicious haggis wellington.

Martin Duffy

One Canon Bar at Canonmills - haggis on pizzas!

