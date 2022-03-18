Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed - your views online
Detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns to Britain after the government settled an outstanding £400 million debt owed to the regime in Tehran
Susan Thomson
It’s absolutely disgusting that Britain owed this debt, but even worse that they allowed this poor woman to be jailed for six years while not paying their debts. Westminster is so corrupt.
John Philip Kay
Blame Boris. He was the cause of her being interred in the first place. Poor woman caught up in corrupt politics lost some of the best years of her life. Welcome home.
Laurie Noone
I hope she sues the government. They can give billions away to their mates, but take 40 years to pay a legitimate debt.
Fisher Row
There is always another side to the story. The UK government only paid the debt now because they need Iranian oil due to the current crisis. Otherwise they wouldnt have cared. It’s all corrupt.
Lynda Kennedy
Great news for her and her family. Shocking that Britain had to pay their debt so she could be released.
Anne Boak
Does Iran now owe Nazanin a considerable payment for wrongful arrest?
Vana Milne
About time. Shocking the way she has been treated and kept away from her daughter and hubby all these years. That time she will never get back, but at least she is home now and can rebuild her life.
Scott Wilson
Don’t worry, the UK will make that back when a few dodgy Russians come to offload their “after-war” earnings.
Imy Saeed
Good news to see she’s been released, but paying such a “debt” sends out the wrong message to all the wrong people.
George Bathgate
Great news. It will take her a while to adjust to normal life after six years of hell.
Kirsty Greig
So she was kept imprisoned over political debt after all.
Cathy Watson
Iran should be charged with kidnapping. So glad to hear they are home.
Kevin Duff
Amazing what paying £400 million gets you. Could have been brokered years ago, but naw.
Tracy Barry
So happy to see her going home at long last. Her husband and daughter will be the happiest people right now.
Gerry Broadfoot
It took Johnson some time to clear up his mess.
Sharon Carr
Poor woman, so happy for her getting home where she belongs.
Graeme Lofty Stewart
David Cameron could have done that but he was a weak man.
Bingo demolition
Leith bingo hall in Manderston Street at risk of demolition after being left off conservation area plans. The building first opened in September 1928 as the Leith Capitol Theatre and Cinema and still retains original art deco features.
Stevie Brown
Oh the Cappie, remember my Gaga going there when the Palace wasn’t open.
Julie Campbell
It's devastating news for the elderly as this can be the only socialising they get. My mum still enjoys going and is devastated that it's closing down.
Raymond Rose
Pull it down it's an eyesore, with zero redeeming features! And it will blight the development of the housing surrounding it.
Willie Goodall
What about all the businesses in Manderston Street?
James W Quinn
People don't like change and prefer to hang on to the past!
Leslie Brand
They'll no be happy till they've demolished all of the auld Leith.
St Patrick’s Day
Where is the best Irish bar in Edinburgh?
Allan Brooks
I remember hearing an Irish comedian saying one of the good things about living in Ireland is that there are no Irish theme pubs!
Steven Colquhoun
Although not an Irish pub, the Three Sisters is turned into the best Irish experience in Edinburgh on St Patrick’s Day.
Donna Marcus
Finnegan's Wake, Victoria Street...live music is great fun.
Stanley Mcdonald
Biddy Mulligans, Grassmarket celebrate Irish shenanigans well.
