New Edinburgh parking zones delayed after residents say there is no need for them - your views online

Parking zones in the city will be reviewed

Parking zones

New Edinburgh parking zones delayed after residents say there is no need for them

David Black

How about this scenario at Willowbrae. Residents only is approved for Kenmure Avenue,Wolsley Cres.Wilfred Terrace and Scone Gardens. Streets further up Abercorn Road remain the same. What happens next is that all the cars that cannot park all day in the residents only streets, have to go to the non residential streets. These streets then have to put up with the problems we have had to for years. It is a purely NIMBY attitude.

Liz Dockerty

Delayed to next year! Scrap it altogether. Edinburgh Council needs a shake up - time to vote those in power out, given the hash they have made of Edinburgh so far. Absolute waste of money - spend the money on resurfacing roads, weeding gulleys, safe even pavements, street sweeping, grass cutting, etc. All of Edinburgh a disgrace due to the idiotic spending by Edinburgh Council.

Graeme Robertson

Forget delayed - cancel altogether. You get a slight feeling that these councillors are running a little scared at the amount of criticism being aimed their way (justifiably as most are just political party puppets) and the likelihood that people are so fed up that they will vote for anyone next year except the sitting candidate - bar a few who may have brains of their own.

David Livingstone

This council won’t be happy until they have created a ghost town.

Richard Benny Bongartz

The council actually listening to residents? It must be April 1!

Graeme McLachlan

My goodness. They actually listened to the residents this time. Must be a council election coming up.

Jamie Dockerty

They should be scrapped.

Amir Khan

Stop mucking around with our city and do something constructive.

William Kay

Who would have foreseen that? Strong opposition! Edinburgh doesn't welcome anything like that, because it's Edinburgh. Folks, they'll keep trying.

Bike hire

Serco blames Edinburgh City Council for ‘Just Eat’ bike failures

Graeme McLachlan

I predict a last minute deal will be reached to extend the contract and keep the Just Eat bikes in Edinburgh. Possibly involving a huge injection of tax payer's cash from the council.

John Hewit

Blame the animals who feel the need to wreck and steal stuff. Just about every parking rack I’ve seen for the bikes has been kicked to bits and destroyed, so there’s nowhere to secure the bikes which then get nicked.

Stephen Ramsay

Perhaps look beyond the Serco press spin. It was a seven-year contract, Serco walked away after failing to invest as heavily as they promised and looked to the council tax payer to bail out their bottom line!

Sandy Harrison

The question is not who’s to blame but why do people feel it’s OK to act like this?

Jackie Hamilton

The idiots who think it's OK to vandalise the bikes.

Lioslaith Rose

The "no discipline" generation of kids have gone all "Lord of the Flies".

Liz Lamb

Idiots vandalising bikes, clowncillors vandalising the city!

Paul Taylor

The urge to cycle isn't as great as the council think?

ScotRail trains

Hundreds of axed ScotRail trains will not be restored under planned post-pandemic timetable

Kate Holder

Absolute joke. The Tweedbank trains are rammed throughout the day.

Elizabeth McArthur

Complain we may - however just wait until the SNP get their hands on the rail service - I doubt we will remember what a train looks like.

Catherine McCarthy

Oh, that's really environmentally friendly!

Jane Earlston

Fewer trains equals increased car use, equals more pollution?

Suzanne Mcilvain

Get what you voted for - no trains, no ferries and now SNP in bed with Greens, more cycle lanes - unfortunately the free bikes are still missing.

Ian Freestone

That including the Sunday trains that ScotRail don't seem to give a toss about restoring? Absolute joke of a company.

Gavin Jarvie