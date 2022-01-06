New house building on Granton waterfront - your views online

Granton Waterfront amid Council projects nominated for prestigious design awards

Danielle Barker

We moved here 2009 and were told there would be a new school built within a few years. Clearly not, so why would anyone believe it now? Why build more homes when there are no spaces in schools and surgeries etc are overwhelmed. Build if you need to, but build what's needed first. Provide for those already in the area. There should be a limit to how many patients should be at clinics. Absolutely ridiculous to build and fill homes before being prepared everywhere else. Edinburgh is a mess now. Getting taken over by bricks and mortar for the greedy.

Julie Slack

And in the meantime cut off the road at Gypsy Brae with barriers to help with the increasing people/traffic and force everyone onto one route.

Ggavin Mmarkham

Bring back the hovercaft or small ferries (Sydney style) from Edinburgh to Fife.

Iain Scougall

What’s happened to space for the people this clowncil keep banging on about?

Steven Reilly

Cannae keep building homes in Edinburgh. The hospitals, GP and schools are bursting, developers get rich and the locals get crap services. This city is bursting at the seams, just look at all the houses being built at the rich Barnton end of the town were the road infrastructure can't cope with the traffic at the moment. Aand the prices are stupid for a pokey flat – pure greed.

Serena Valori

A 10-year plan in Edinburgh time is 20 years at least.

Fran Harland

That’s a lovely view, why spoil it with housing? Haven’t they got enough, like, everywhere else?

Johan Marais

Rising sea levels not an issue anymore?

Laura Rosa Wilson

What about the crumbling excuse for homes that already exist? Will we all be offered one? Doubt it. New homes for the rich while Edinburgh council tenants remain in flats falling to bits.

Linda McMaster

Interesting when they keep telling us the whole area will be under water soon.

Michael Widdowson

Sounds good, but how will the roads around this area cope with all the extra traffic? The council have already closed access from Marine Drive onto West Harbour Road with the stupid sSpaces for People nonsense and narrowed access from Lower Granton Road on approach to Granton Square. Why? It worked perfect for years. Traffic is already heavy in this area.

Stu Simpson

Making studio spaces for start up businesses, but selling off the land to developers where businesses are already. CEC at their best!

Banksy Banks

Affordable rent homes for local people? I highly doubt it.

Covid Scotland

People boasting about breaking the rules are putting extra pressure on NHS as patients wait for vital operations, sats Steve Cardownie

Ian Bruce

Covid is very clever in bars and restaurants. It knows not to infect you whilst sitting down unmasked at a table next to people but is only a threat when standing up.

Louise Stewart

Imagine walking around not wearing a mask. How unsafe and reckless. That type of thing is only safe if you are sitting! It's because of 'the science'

Al Campbell

I think most are missing the point. Bars are required to keep these measures in place or risk facing the council and licensing boards. For all those who love their local, do them a favour and don't risk their future.

Angela Bain

Just throw them out – no mask, no service, end of. Also no vaccines, no entry.

June Spoonie Myles

Maybe if the government funded the NHS better and weren't trying to privatise it, things would be better - £36 billion down the drain toTtory pockets for track and trace. Stop blaming the public and start blaming the guilty.

Paul Mcmahon

Plenty of people leaving messages on here with no care or concern for anyone but themselves… That's people nowadays unfortunately.

Mikey Prentice

Covid only gets you when you stand at the bar, remember, sittin g down it flies over you.

Geordie Mick

My operation for an ankle replacement has been postponed twice now and I really hope the NHS can get back to some normality very soon, not just for those waiting for treatment but for NHS staff.

