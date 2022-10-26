New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - your views online

Innes Hill

Rishi Sunak has become Prime Minister without a single vote by anybody outside the House of Commons; without detailing a single policy; without giving a single interview; without participating in a single debate. And he's done it within two months of losing his bid to lead the country when it was actually put to a vote. Rishi Sunak is unelected Prime Minister by default, and the concept of British democracy is an absolute joke.

Penny Murdoch

Good luck to him let’s give him a fair chance.

Kathleen Logan

Never be happy as long as the Tories are in Number 10.

John Venters

We now have a Prime Minister that not even the Conservatives wanted. General election now.

Poppy Malone

He can’t do any worse than Truss! Or can he?

Robert Palfreyman

Well if this the best we can do, God help us.

Sheena MacLean

Has to be much better than the recent ones.

Danny Murphy

I would have preferred him in the first place. Thought Truss was going to be another Margaret Thatcher but was badly disappointed! Guess time will tell!

Anne Maria Rennie

Rishi Sunak has been extremely successful in his private life, married the daughter of a billionaire who is extremely rich in her own right. He was supportive and caring of the general public during lockdown, that would suggest he is a kind man. There doesn't appear to be any baggage in his past or the media would not have hesitated to tell us.

Grace Scott

Can't wait for OAPs pension to come into line with the national minimum wage, the gap to be bridged between rich and poor, the NHS to be properly supported along with all the other public services - I'm waiting, Rushi for you to sort all the wrongs.

Katrina Boyle

I’m not a Tory supporter but pleased he has been selected. He has integrity, which Boris never had and Liz was never capable.

Jessie Kelly

He needs to declare a general election now. He couldn’t get in at the last leadership election - his party can’t stand him.

Jason Smith

Will his wife give back the £1million furlough money she was awarded before putting her companies into liquidation?

David Barker

If he can sort the mess the previous clown made, then good on him, but truthfully they are all in it for themselves.

Roy Maisey

He was the best choice right from the beginning. Liz Truss should not have been made PM as she made it quite clear what she was going to do and the Conservative party still voted for her.

Scotty Malotty

This is the man who wrote off £billions in fraudulent Covid / PPE contracts because it was authorised by him and his Cabinet / House of Lords cronies. Short memories.

Kenny Dickson

So we going to have a PM that his own party didn’t previously want and a PM that nobody has actually voted for. Shambles.

Glynis Moore

So the person who wasn’t good enough 50 days ago, is suddenly good enough now!

John Williamson

If the people of Britain don't stand up, then it’s wonder the rich are taking full advantage to make more millions for themselves. That’s what’s going to happen here.

Sandra Ghuloomali

It's a joke. I thought the people of the UK had a democracy. There should be a general election to let the people decide, not ‘oh we can't have an election because we won't win’. Pathetic.

James Reilly

He can’t be any worse than the clown he’s replacing!

Sheila Eddie

Well, we don’t have a say, we didn’t vote for him. It’s a Tories’ choice!

Freda Gray

Surely if he can do the job it doesn't matter what race, creed or colour he is.

Scott Rennie

Liz Truss still gets £110,000 a year pension out of tax payers money for three weeks work. That should be taken off her.

Lisa Waters

While this is a historic and great first for the UK, I'm more worried how much the second richest man in Britain is going understand the realities of us mere commoners struggling to make ends meet from week to week.

