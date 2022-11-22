New Town conservation row - your views online

Elizabeth Burns

Temporary bit of fun.... Some people need to get over themselves.

Pauline White

I visited yesterday, it was cosy and staff were great, we need a bit of sparkle and fun over the winter.

Kevin Kulik

Brilliant idea; hopefully the council don't spoil it.

Calum Strutt

Businesses closing because of the tramworks, endless roadworks and construction on folks’ doorsteps, but god forbid a bit of fun being erected in the New Town for six weeks.

David Malcolm

Good on them and it’s a great bar for drinks.

Sandra Lamont

It looks fabulous and it’s only for a few weeks!

Diane Johnston

For god’s sake it’s not permanent.

Louise Dunn

What about all the temporary huts in Princes Street Gardens?

Charles Brady

Look good. It’s a temporary install for Xmas. Some folk don’t like Xmas decorations, they are temporary too. Let these companies make some money, they have lost lots too over the last two years. Live and let live, eh?

Susan Anstruther

It's temporary, get a grip, there are more important things to moan about.

Emma Louise

I’m sure it was there another year as well.

Diane Smith

Get a life. The guy needs to have a gimmick to bring customers in. I think it looks good for Xmas. Nobody in north Castle Street bothered. And George Street stuff is more intrusive. Ice rink looks like school camp cabins.

Derek Patterson

Why are they getting in such a twist, as the clue is surely in the word temporary?

Stefan Peterson

Looks amazing.

Laurie Bartleson

There might be more important things to worry about?

Marlene Veitch

Brilliant, hoping to visit soon.

Lisbeth Robertson

It’s Christmas. Give everyone a break and let’s have some fun. It won’t be there forever. Merry Christmas!

John Robert O'Hara

How do they get away with this? Furious, probably won't sleep tonight!

Kathryn Orr

What is the world coming to if all they have to moan about is a temporary chalet?

Bernice Hodges

I like it, a bit of fun for a few weeks.

Vic Weddell

It’s a bit of temporary fun, ya weapons. With everything people have been through and are still going through, take a day off!

Alistair Dunlop

I could maybe see why someone would raise a concern if it was a permanent fixture, but for a temporary structure it is nicely done.

Charles Ryan

Thanks for posting, looking forward to a visit!

Struan Moodie

They have been doing this for years. Maybe missed the last couple, but it’s great it’s back.

Clea Smith

Think it’s a good idea to have temporarily. Festive and also offers shade from occasional rain.

Loony Dook

Edinburgh’s traditonal Loony Dook is axed from this the New Year’s Day programme

Martin Clubber Laing

They can axe it officially, but unofficially you'll find that a lot of people will turn up and do it anyway or just relocate themselves to another beach.

Paul Heron

How can they axe running into the sea?

Alan Bowen-Stratton

It was a free choice with a few people when it started, then Underbelly somehow took it over and made it a "official event". Hopefully this will bring it back to its origins.

Laine Street

At least if it goes back to the people organising it themselves there will be no charge. I am sure if people turn up for a swim, there is nothing that can be done to stop them.

John JC Chalmers

People have been doing it for many years and then suddenly it was part of the festivities and folk were getting charged to swim at New Year. Glad it's going back to normal.

Paul Sayers

Yeah, can go to the Huxley instead and pay £8 a pint. I’d rather swim in the sea.

