New Town residents angry over plans for communal bin hubs on neighbourhood streets - your views online
Jackie Hamilton
We have wheelie bins for our household waste and recycling. They are not aesthetically pleasing to look at but they serve a purpose and stop the seagulls and rats from ripping open our rubbish bags and the contents being strewn everywhere. Maybe the snobs could buy the flowery stickers to decorate their communal bins.
Mary Laird
In Morningside they empty them, then don’t bother putting them back properly into the spaces provided.
Tully Tulley
why should the people of New Town be treated better than the people of Leith? Equality no matter how much their house is worth.
Susan Crook
I don't know what the solution is in Edinburgh but these communal bins look hideous along the streets. They are often left open or spilling over and spoil such a beautiful city.
Don O'sullivan
Is their rubbish any better than anyone else's rubbish, or probably will in their eyes lower the tone of their streets. Bit snobbish in my opinion.
Paul Taylor
What about the important question – how will they affect the cycle lanes?
David Blake
Poor darlings! The rest of us have used them for years. Tough!
Kevin Lorimer
It will reduce the carbon footprint – isn't that what most of these folk protest about on a weekend when you're going to work?
William Kay
These are horrible. There has to be a better way than this, surely.
William Manson
Sorry, you have lost. Edinburgh clowncil doesn’t listen. They do as they think. Which they don’t!
Daniel Cranmer
Wasn’t aware they had the choice, how lucky.
Lizz Rennie
Some parts of the New Town have had these communal street bins for years.
Marc Jury
Unless you want rubbish scattered on the streets, stop complaining.
John Chan
I'm Chinese and I got told to f*** off back to my own country by a young Indian gentleman wearing a turban. I asked him if he'd looked in the mirror recently? He said he was born here. I said, as was I. Just shows, racism can come from anywhere and anyone in society.
Izabela Robecka
I’m Polish and also living in Scotland long time. I also experienced xenophobic behaviour and discrimination many times – it hurts! Therefore it is time for people to speak up and say it is not OK. Behaviour like that is disgusting and absolutely unacceptable!
Shona Dobbie
I was born and raised in Edinburgh as was my dad, my mum was born in Orkney. My car was vandalised, my house was constantly having stuff thrown at the windows, I finally had to get the police involved. It turns out a group of local boys aged between 7-14 targeted our house to try to get us to move back to England where they thought we were from because we had a different accent! I have never lived in England. I spent a few years living in Orkney though!
Eva Waszka
Poor girl! So sad, I imagine it can be scary and disheartening to meet someone like that on the bus.
Raonaid Uallas
I got told to f*** off back to where I came from on a London bus when I was telling my dog to sit down... in Gaelic!
Michelle A Mead
You want insults? Try being the American wife of a Brit. No matter what wackadoodle president is in office, it's always personally my fault!
Arlene Gairns
The driver should have called the police and gotten the abusers taken of the bus. Disgusting behaviour!
Mark John Irvine
I’m Scottish and I’ve been told by many Scots to go live in England because I don’t support independence or the SNP. Go figure that one out!
Philip Faulds
Our country is going downhill rapidly.
Dave Armstrong
She should have been chucked off the bus and told to walk home as no other bus will pick her up, her description has been passed to other drivers. Racism is a crime, end of, and the driver was majorly at fault here.