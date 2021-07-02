New Town residents angry over plans for communal bin hubs on neighbourhood streets - your views online

Communal street bins in the New Town are proving controversial once more

Waste bin row

New Town residents angry over plans for communal bin hubs on neighbourhood streets

Jackie Hamilton

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have wheelie bins for our household waste and recycling. They are not aesthetically pleasing to look at but they serve a purpose and stop the seagulls and rats from ripping open our rubbish bags and the contents being strewn everywhere. Maybe the snobs could buy the flowery stickers to decorate their communal bins.

Mary Laird

In Morningside they empty them, then don’t bother putting them back properly into the spaces provided.

Tully Tulley

why should the people of New Town be treated better than the people of Leith? Equality no matter how much their house is worth.

Susan Crook

I don't know what the solution is in Edinburgh but these communal bins look hideous along the streets. They are often left open or spilling over and spoil such a beautiful city.

Don O'sullivan

Is their rubbish any better than anyone else's rubbish, or probably will in their eyes lower the tone of their streets. Bit snobbish in my opinion.

Paul Taylor

What about the important question – how will they affect the cycle lanes?

David Blake

Poor darlings! The rest of us have used them for years. Tough!

Kevin Lorimer

It will reduce the carbon footprint – isn't that what most of these folk protest about on a weekend when you're going to work?

William Kay

These are horrible. There has to be a better way than this, surely.

William Manson

Sorry, you have lost. Edinburgh clowncil doesn’t listen. They do as they think. Which they don’t!

Daniel Cranmer

Wasn’t aware they had the choice, how lucky.

Lizz Rennie

Some parts of the New Town have had these communal street bins for years.

Marc Jury

Unless you want rubbish scattered on the streets, stop complaining.

Racist abuse

Woman, 20, told to ‘f*** off back to Poland’ on Edinburgh bus while on phone to mum but told to ‘ignore it’ by driver

John Chan

I'm Chinese and I got told to f*** off back to my own country by a young Indian gentleman wearing a turban. I asked him if he'd looked in the mirror recently? He said he was born here. I said, as was I. Just shows, racism can come from anywhere and anyone in society.

Izabela Robecka

I’m Polish and also living in Scotland long time. I also experienced xenophobic behaviour and discrimination many times – it hurts! Therefore it is time for people to speak up and say it is not OK. Behaviour like that is disgusting and absolutely unacceptable!

Shona Dobbie

I was born and raised in Edinburgh as was my dad, my mum was born in Orkney. My car was vandalised, my house was constantly having stuff thrown at the windows, I finally had to get the police involved. It turns out a group of local boys aged between 7-14 targeted our house to try to get us to move back to England where they thought we were from because we had a different accent! I have never lived in England. I spent a few years living in Orkney though!

Eva Waszka

Poor girl! So sad, I imagine it can be scary and disheartening to meet someone like that on the bus.

Raonaid Uallas

I got told to f*** off back to where I came from on a London bus when I was telling my dog to sit down... in Gaelic!

Michelle A Mead

You want insults? Try being the American wife of a Brit. No matter what wackadoodle president is in office, it's always personally my fault!

Arlene Gairns

The driver should have called the police and gotten the abusers taken of the bus. Disgusting behaviour!

Mark John Irvine

I’m Scottish and I’ve been told by many Scots to go live in England because I don’t support independence or the SNP. Go figure that one out!

Philip Faulds

Our country is going downhill rapidly.

Dave Armstrong