Nicola Sturgeon has rejected an Edinburgh teen's plea for his disabled brother’s cannabis treatment - your views online

Rejected plea

Nicola Sturgeon has rejected an Edinburgh teen's plea for his disabled brother’s cannabis treatment

Mandi Mac

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So she’s allowing this to happen for heroin users but she’s not willing to help this young laddie with cannabis treatment? In January, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced £250m in extra funding over five years to tackle the rising number of fatalities.

John Keating

It is derived from cannabis but doesn’t contain the “high” bit. It is already in use in UK for MS and chemo sufferers and kids with epilepsy. It can only be prescribed by a specialist, not a GP. This is a purely devolved issue which the Scottish government will not pay for. Even the wee kid’s family know this! If not why write to Sturgeon and not Johnson?

Margaret Rutherford

If the research hasn't been completed, no one can legalise it. I’m not sure but I don't think it's Nicola’s decision. I do wish they would hurry it up though. It helped me maintain my weight and appetite during chemo and I've seen the wonders of the drug in children with seizures.

Steven John Cuthill

It’s not really for politicians to say if a drug is safe to use. Best leave this to the medical professionals who do this stuff for a living.

Kathy Aliberti

I struggle with a woman who demands the right to stick heroin in the arms of junkies rather than help them rehab denying access to medicalised cannabis, which, as a medical treatment, is a devolved decision that she could take tomorrow. I really struggle. And everyone living in Scotland should too.

Mark Welsh

Since when did one person have the right to change the entire country’s drug policy? I want free beer. Will the government pay for my free beer?

K-j Morrison

Is this not reserved to our colonial masters in London anyway?

William Crawford

We need to wake up and realise that there are genuine medical benefits to oil.

Ann Davidson

Keep fighting for your brother; send more letters; there must be someone who can help. Good luck - thinking of you all.

Gus Stewart

It's not the FM you need to persuade if you want this cannabis oil but rather the medical profession who vote on such things.

Jackie Hamilton

I am 100 per cent sure that this young lad’s family have weighed up all the pros and cons of using this cannabis oil therapy. The fact is this treatment has worked by stopping his seizures and giving him a chance of having a near normal childhood and life. If this treatment is available in England I think I would be moving to England. The Scottish government spend millions £££s on supplying Methodone to adults and guess what - it doesn't get them off drugs.

Eileen McBride

It’s got to be a medical decision, not a politician caving in to emotional pressure from a child.

Woolie Cloud

An English politician's spouse is lining their pockets growing it in England and selling for medical use all around the world. Get it legalised now! Alcohol and tobacco are more dangerous and you can buy them on nearly every street.

Covid restrictions

Should Scotland join England and lift all restrictions on July 19?

Nazar Farid

The majority of people have been vaccinated orare soon to be vaccinated. A lot of people have lost their jobs. Furlough will end soon, so, more bad news for businesses. We are done with waiting, let’s go back together on a road to recovery and prosperity on 19 July.

Karrina Scott

No. Boris is trying to win people back and take the limelight away from his scandalous government. We have had a long 16 months and suddenly we can have freedom day! None of this sits right at all.

Natasha da Fonseca

I’ll be in masks personally for a long time, but it is way too early to drop the mandate.

John Kirby-Shearer

We will just have to get on with life. The money is running out, furlough scheme will end soon. SNP are too busy setting up embassies around the world and working towards indyref2.

Pat Chapple

Only if we wish to retain our world-beating status. Scotland actually tops the world - pity it is with Covid cases. Too much, too soon. Slow and steady surely is the right approach.

Marion Thomson