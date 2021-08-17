Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish government is ready to 'play full part' to help Afghan refugees - your views online

PIC LISA FERGUSON 20/04/2021 SCOTTISH ELECTION CAMPAIGN 2021 - FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON HITS THE STREETS OF SOUTH QUEENSFERRY WITH SNP CANDIDATE SARAH MASSON WHO IS RUNNING FOR EDINBURGH WESTERN

Afghan refugees

Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish government is ready to 'play full part' to help Afghan refugees

Lynne Cumming

Sort the mess you've made in your beloved Scotland before helping others...

Les Downie

Can someone please explain to me what the Scottish government can actually help with?

Martin Clubber Laing

If she wants to help people in need, she may wish to start with her constituency of Govanhill. It is the equivalent of what is happening in the Middle East.

James Spears

It’s the UK government, and it’s the Scottish Devolved Assembly! End of…

Glen Oscar

I spoke to a neurologist in England recently about getting treatment and he almost sounded like he felt sorry for me having to get treatment through the NHS in Scotland. She should focus on all the things she has said she will improve in Scotland before offering to help abroad.

Valerie Plenderleith

That's very kind of the Scottish government, but what are they going to do about home grown Scottish desperate people who are unlikely to try and decapitate one in local supermarket, just because you are either an educated woman or simply better off. You need to work to keep the Scottish population safe.

Caroline Hall

Her moral duty is at home, where she has failed miserably.

Gillian Dornan

Think our own people need help with housing first.

Martyna Stelmaszczyk

Better to sort out Scottish people, help your own nation first. Give free meals to hungry kids at schools, help people to find a proper jobs, help homeless and maybe after that think about helping others.

Cameron Durance

How about focusing on the homeless people in Scotland, how about focusing on helping Scotland with the economy, how about putting Scotland first?

Ross Viviani

How about working on your elected manifesto first before going off to make new pledges?

Steven Carstairs

What about the homeless on our streets? Do they not matter?

Stuart Cameron

I think we've done more than our fair share over the years... let's concentrate on our own affairs first.

Pauline Gillian Cooper

She needs to sort out the homeless and families in poverty first in Scotland, if she wants to be a hero.

Andy Hale

On the roundabout of egos, again. As ever nothing really constructive, especially Blackford, who as always uses the issue to kick the government. It is a pity that they are unable to offer constructive support. But helping current homegrown issues do not need attention, especially as they do not score points for them. Be interesting to see how many are offered homes here, ahead of the current needy.

Stan Taylor

She can't help Scots so how's she going to do that?

Kerry Stewart

While I feel sorry for them, how about you help your own nation?

Cas Anne

What about her own peeps? Some children are going hungry in this country, child poverty is rife!

Chris Robinson

Tony Blair and his cronies, which includes the members of the SNP, caused this crisis. Go and sort it out Ms Sturgeon because you are culpable!

Jack Brock

Oh for goodness sake, this isn't politics, it's moral human rights.

Lee Munro

Leave them to it. Try sorting out the housing crisis in your own backyard before you worry about other countries. The number of homeless people still on the street is shocking. How this woman still gets voted in is absolutely bonkers.

Mandi Mac

We have thousands of homeless people in Scotland. There is a severe drug problem. There is a serious lack of help for people with mental health issues, a minimum 18-month wait. The Scottish social security benefit was supposed to be handed over to Scotland but the SNP said we aren’t ready and it’s still in the Tories’ hands six years later. Then there’s the lack of social housing and other facilities. I think the SNP need to fix what they can here and stop making promises to save everybody – it’s just words.

Chick Macdonald