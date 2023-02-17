Nicola Sturgeon stands down - your views online

Carol Notman

Very sad but totally understand her reasons. Her leadership through Covid was exceptional and she made bold but careful decisions to keep us safe. She has worked exceptionally hard while in office and has had to put up with constant criticism from all quarters. There have even been personal jibes about her being a woman yet not having children, yet this would never be raised as an issue for a male politician. We need someone equally strong to take over this role or we will be back to being the poor cousins of the Westminster brigade.

Derek Campbell

She knows the game’s up on so many fronts. She’s led us into a mess on education, NHS, drug death toll, etc. etc. She was very very good during Covid and can only be described as honest. Lots of time spent on this independence nonsense and way too little on the job itself.

Brenda Barclay

Like all politician she has had her ups and downs, but compared to the Tories she has at least tried to put the people first, unlike Boris and co.

Mari Finlayson

This is a sad day for Scotland. An internationally respected leader of integrity honesty and enormous intellect has been hounded out by a campaign of malice and lies from Tories/ media and fools infighting in the independence movement. Scotland must gain independence from Westminster before they exploit the rest of our resources, kill our democracy and diminish our citizens.

Brian Simmons

Unfortunately, like all politicians, the rhetoric was better than the reality. Drug deaths, educational standards, health service, dueling of the A9, once-male rapists and murderers in women's prison, ferries scandal to name but a few things that should have been done a lot better. Oh, to get politicians from any political party who will under promise and over deliver. I think we will all have a long wait, no matter which political party we loan our votes to, before that day comes.

Margaret Green

This lady is the best politician we had. Sad loss. Independence will continue. Nicola has done more for Scotland than Westmonster.

Andrena Kirkwood

I think she did a good job for Scotland. It will take a good one to take her place, she was great for Scotland.

Mark Ewing

She spoke about the reasons why she resigned but didn’t give a whole answer. I’m still waiting on the real reason, so please just answer a straightforward question for once.

Fiona McFarland

She was a great leader during Covid, unlike in Westminster!

Aitor Gonzalo

Happy days for Scotland. She left Scotland in a mess on education, NHS, homelessness, gender reform, drug death toll, etc.. goodbye forever!

Peter Paton

She did a great job through Covid, but if she has had enough it's up to her. Just hope we get something similar in place that the Scottish people can back. We will pull through these hard times. Good luck, Nic.

Angela Fotheringham

Whatever your politics, respect her for succeeding in a man’s world, gaining the respect of world leaders and promoting Scotland. At least this leader is parting with some degree of respect.

Brenda Martin

She will be hard to replace - such dedication and so sharp. No other politician like her - especially now Jeremy is being forced to go.

Nicola MacDonald

Her constituency, Glasgow Southside, has been called and probably is the biggest slum in Scotland. She took her eye off the ball there while hoarding millions to put towards the Indyref2. Not saying any of the other politicians are any better, but I’m not sad she’s gone!

Campbell Foster

What good did she do for Scotland? It was all failure as far as I can see. Pay more tax to live in Scotland, fixing the council rates was never addressed.

Laura Yerbury

Really thought she'd get Scotland through to its independence. So sad to see her go, she's been an amazing leader.

Stuart Mcneill

One of the best, but we move on. Time takes its toll and in politics you don’t last long, but you are set up for life. Sadly we working class people work all our life for possibly 10 years of enjoyment.

Nimsie Person

A very sad day for Scotland, a brilliant leader and her interest was always with the people in Scotland. Even with her hands forcibly tied back by Tory Westminster she did the best she could. Sad day.

