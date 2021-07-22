Nightclubs in England are to require 'vaccine passports', while other activities could potentially follow, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced- your views online

Nightclubs will require Covid vaccine passports from September

Vaccine passports

Nightclubs in England are to require 'vaccine passports', while other activities could potentially follow, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

Kirsty Welsh

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Totally agree, the staff of these places need to be kept as safe as they can be.

Gail Vallance

This is absolutely scandalous, even the suggestion is abhorrent. Coercion is all it is. I truly hope they stick to their guns and do what’s right for themselves and not the blackmail the government is trying. Not to mention the nightclubs that could eventually go bust. This makes me so angry!

John Keating

Surely we should only be interested in what the Scot government say. If Sturgeon is concerned, then shut things down, if not .open things up. For 18 months she’s been adamant she will protect the NHS, follow the science and do what’s best for Scotland. Unfortunately that’s not what’s happened so far.

Tracy Morris

Looking at the pictures on the news and going by the experience of countries such as Sweden who have opened their nightclubs then had to close them because they realise they are hotspots for spreading Covid, yes I agree that they should be double jabbed and prove it. But this should have been all thought out before so called "freedom day".

Caitlin Smart

This does not stop at nightclubs, it will extend to everywhere and we will end up with a two-tier society. Papers please, before you can enter any establishment. I can’t believe a UK government is willing to use coercion to get its young people to have a medical procedure. What times we are living in, our society has changed beyond recognition.

Paul Barton

It’s right, but unfair at the same time. Was everyone who attended Euro 2020, Wimbledon, Grand Prix, cricket, darts all double jabbed? Are all the MPs double jabbed to go to their bar in Westminster?

Hayley Blythe

Good luck policing that. They will need to chip people and have scanners available to know for sure. They wouldn't do that, would they?

James Rees

If that’s the clubs, policy then I don’t care. But the government making regulations for private businesses to implement any of this is outright oppressive.

Abigail Wright

Disgusting medical apartheid. Trying to coerce the young adults to get jabbed. Don't fall for it.

Scott Mcdonald

Absolutely not! They won’t stop at nightclubs either. A two-tier system in the UK. This has to be stopped!

Elizabeth McArthur

The rate the vaccination programme is going in Scotland, by the time they receive their second vaccination many teenagers will be approaching an age when nightclubbing is the last thing on their agenda!

Gavin Markham

If that’s what another country chooses to do, it’s up to them.

Sasha Hewstone

It’s not right if only UK Covid certificates are accepted. What about foreigners who have had two doses elsewhere?

Neil Hassan

No. But like everything else coming out of Johnson's mouth (and other places) doomed to failure.

Denise Robson

Don't care. We Scots going the right road.

Carol Hume

Never mind that! Do you think it’s right that the UK don’t accept the EU Covid vaccination certificate that every other EU country accepts, but they expect others to accept the NHS ones?

Paul Fox

Agree to this and that opens up this governmentto controlling absolutely everything else that normal life brings.

Willie Anderson

How is it safe now and not in September ? What an absolute shambles the UK government is. They don’t know what they are doing.

Daniel Cranmer

So I won’t be allowed on holidays, nightclubs pubs and restaurants, all because I refuse to be jabbed!

Nicola Laws

Forcing young people into having the vaccination! What a society we are living in….unbelievable!

Kayleigh Degnan

No, because it’s against human rights and medical freedom. This does not stop at nightclubs, this is just the beginning.

Paul Fowler

At what point does conspiracy theory become fact? Because some so-called loonies were saying this 18 months ago, along with many other things which have happened.

Robert Ayr