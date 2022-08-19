North Bridge repairs - your views online

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic restrictions have been in force on North Bridge sincce November last year

David Barker

Hardly ever see anybody working on this site. Somebody needs to get them to move because the city is a complete traffic jam.

Warren Burrows

Why have there been no calls for an independent inquiry into this fiasco? The state of the North Bridge must be very poor indeed after the further issues that have been found and if that is the case, how dangerous has the bridge been? If it is that bad it could have had catastrophic consequences if all or parts of it fell below into the station or streets below. Why have inspections over the years been so poor?

Lorraine Blyth

Sorry, but what a shame! What about all the small independent cafes, all over the city that have gone out of business due to Covid, tram works etc? I’m quite sure anyone wishing to use the cafe will find a way to get there.

Pawel Łuniewski

What a failure. Please hire any company with proper, hardworking labourers from Europe and fix the bridge in less than three months. Stop wasting time. It's time to end this comedy by the end of 2022.

Debra Davies

Surely it is up to themselves to put up signage to say they are still open? They can afford to get some boards printed, I'm sure.

Adam Brock

I'm sure the £1500 a night rooms will adequately safeguard the café.

Sarah Pickering

Took them nearly a year to put a barrier up to stop people walking out on the road on the south bound side, so not got much hope for a whole new walkway on the other side.

Ivan Iachetti

Well, if the labourers there keep going to Greggs or Pret a Manger and then they sit down eating and drinking all day this job will be over in 2079! Someone must push them to work instead of wasting time to get hours/money doing absolutely nothing!

Leanne Bain

Aw aye, it’s a right shame! What about the wee businesses in Leith Walk for example? Our council is a joke and the bin fiasco today is more proof of that!

Dava Mac

While they are at it, re-open Waverley Bridge to cars. Ease congestion.

Sergio Rad

You've been good at synchronizing all the jobs in the same period. Edinburgh is practically a construction site everywhere.

Lillian Wells

Usual Edinburgh shambles. Nothing changes.

George Bathgate

There were rumours that the North Bridge took two years to build. How is it taking all this time to refurbish it?

Tully Tulley

Ask the people of Leith if a posh hotel should get special treatment!

Bin strikes

Bin workers begin 12 days of strike action

Barbara Stuart

All workers deserve a better living wage. Worked in NHS for 35yrs so know what it's like! But why so long to make a point. And at the end of the day it's the people that pay council tax to keep all this rubbish clear that will suffer from all this crap lying around. And once it's over, how much will it cost to clear all the rubbish that has built up?

Marjorie Williamson

Streets are already a discrace with overflowing of bins etc, as they don’t get emptied enough; rubbish lying throughout the streets. You never see street sweepers these days. I wonder what holida makers think of our filthy streets.

Wonnie Barry

When I lived in Bruntsfield we had weekly bin collections. This is a world heritage city. Those revolting bins bolted to the ground are an eyesore and usually covered in graffiti. We’ve lost touch with what’s important. Cutting costs really does have costs!

Nikki Farquhar

They have my support, they should get the rise they deserve, as should all essential service workers.

Robbie Howie

Should offer them a little bit more if they agree to actually doing the job properly rather than leaving rubbish all over the place. Loads of times I’ve seen litter drop out of bins while they empty them and they don’t even bother to pick it up, just leave it lying on the road.

Anne Pryde

Totally digusting streets of Edinburgh. Happy to bring thousands of visitors for the Festival. I stay in the west now, but born and bred in Edinburgh. The whole city is dirty and run down. Total disgrace.

