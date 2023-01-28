North Bridge repairs - your views online

Kate Heatly

Instead of wasting all the money on trams, structures like this should have been a priority. How can parts of this not have been constantly checked? Makes you wonder about the state of other bridges!

Sam McIntosh

It’s quite possible that this work is being done because, although they are saying nothing, they are planning to put trams across the bridge at a later date.

Paul Cuthbert

Bet that bridge was built quicker than the refurb is taking.

Abisola Oladapo

Not encouraged! Vanity projects everywhere in Edinburgh! More environmental impact of noise, carbon emissions and disruptions will be more prominent! Good luck to the council.

Eddie Hanlon

Council have killed Edinburgh city centre.

AJ Stovie

Cost of living crisis a great excuse for CEC's poor budget management. CEC (esp Labour) are renowned for overspend. Examples are Scottish Parliament build and Trams stage 1.

Malcolm Devlin

It would have been done a lot quicker if they had just shut the bridge and the railway below, but the disruption would have been epic, so a slow and steady pace is better in the long run.

Pawel Łuniewski

Second Montenegro. A copy, with absolutely all details.

Steven Napier

The council are getting the blame for everything nowadays

Jonathan Stewardson

Think of a number and times it by whatever you want. Taking the mick!

Caroline Edie

The cost is rising because it needs to be strengthened so the trams can go over it.

Jackie Hamilton

No surprise there, it's the normal now. Whatever happened to putting major projects out to tender and signing a contract for the price quoted?

George Wallace

The bridges have been shut for a while now. Before they open, why not put tram tracks in place to stop further disruption in a few years’ time?

Gareth Hamilton

Rather a vital bridge than a tram.

Alex Barclay

Doesn't surprise me - £62 million and five years to repair by the time it's finished. Why not build a new bridge in half the time?

Giovanni D'agostino

Let's spend money on trams and bike lanes. In 30 years I have never seen Edinburgh roads in this condition. Paying hundreds of pounds on road taxes and 1000s to mechanics to fix the cars. CEC should be ashamed

Paulio Gardner

If I put a price in for work, say I quote £1000, then after three weeks I come back and say, “sorry it’s going to be £10,000”, what would be the outcome? So tell them to do one.

Brian Jenkinson

Was anyone expecting it to be cheap, apart from Edinburgh folk who were expecting a £50 fix and trams to Leith for at most £100? Oh, and zero disruption!

Planting ideas

Edinburgh endorses Plant Based Treaty to help fight climate change with a move towards a vegan diet

Steven Robertson

I’m sticking to my bacon butty in a buttered roll.

Sue Inglis

And still nobody is prepared to talk about the real root cause of this. Why are we consuming too much meat and dairy? Why are we farming so intensively? Why are we cutting down rainforests? Why do we have so much urban sprawl? Why are we consuming so much fossil fuel and creating so much pollution? There is one simple answer; there are just too many of us. And yet politicians and world leaders do not seem to be prepared to address this.

Jackie Marr

Time for Edinburgh to become a ghost city, it is just getting more and more daft and a no-go area.

Iliyan Spiridonov

Aye, and their favourite avocado is coming on a "green" cargo ship from where? Being kept for months just above freezing. Any footprint and pollution there?

Louise Wilson

So are we just forgetting that we have teachers, nurses and others struggling to live because of the cost of living and yet the counsellors are passing bills like this rather than helping families. How much money are they going to spend on this?

Ally Middleton

Fly in almond milk from California instead of drinking dairy milk to change the weather. That should do it.

