North Bridge roadworks delays - your views online

Gordon Allan
Who is accountable for this utter shambles? Surely structural engineers would have conducted a thorough survey prior to the maintenance works. Another Edinburgh disgrace!
Scott Smith
It took two years to build this bridge but it’s going to take six years to fix it. It’s like the guys doing the trams in Leith Walk, they are never working and always standing about. After speaking to people who are working on the trams they are on top dollar, so they aren’t in any rush to get moving.
Most Popular
-
1
West Lothian news: Two people have died and a woman and four children are in hospital after road crash near East Calder
-
2
Edinburgh's North Bridge won't re-open until 2025 as 'previously concealed issues' revealed
-
3
A720: Edinburgh City Bypass closed at the Sheriffhall Roundabout after serious collision
-
4
Edinburgh crime news: Police investigating vandalism at Capital primary school after £5,000 worth of damage to school equipment
-
5
Jailed: Haymarket killer who pushed victim down Edinburgh station stairs to his death
Martin Delaney
What the heck Edinburgh? Will our city ever stop looking like a big building site? Yes, construction work involves disruption and upheaval, but how it can take this long to fix such a small bridge is beyond me.
Stephen Ball
What the heck have they spent £62m on exactly? It still looks the same as it did before.
Mo Sakeb
Constant roadworks. Constant construction works. Horrible road conditions. Ridiculously expensive. Takes an absolute age to get from one side of Edinburgh to the other. Total joke.
Richard Leslie
Would’ve been done and opened in a month in Japan. How it goes from £20m to £62 beggars belief.
Ryan MacDonald
Old structures are a nightmare for running up costs. That said though, the council and governments in general need to get better at writing contracts with penalty clauses. Companies should be factoring in the potential for issues due to the nature of the work. Granted you can’t have everything covered, but three times the value of original contract isnt realistic and wouldnt wash with private money.
David Funnell
Might have been cheaper to knock it down and build a new one, probably quicker too.
Derek Scott
Only in Edinburgh can a job that is supposed to take nine months take over four years, bringing the city to a standstill.
Ryan Wallace
Surprise surprise, same thing happened with the trams no one wanted.
Vic Stewart
There is a surprise, will probably be a toll to cross it.
Ralph MacGillivray
Apparently they discovered a railway station beneath it.
Plesea Florin Danut
That will be fine because it will open about 10 years earlier than the trams, so what's the rush?
Jill Ogilvie
We never know what bus is going where these days - diverted traffic tailbacks down the Mound, Chambers Street and don't get me started on the shambles of tram works causing major gridlocked traffic affecting the whole of Leith. It took me two hours to get home from York Place to Leith one day as York Place traffic queues were at a complete standstill. Its gonna take tourists three months to tour the city as is. I also notice that half the trams in Princes Street have hardly any passengers on them, so what's the point. We salute Lothians Finest Buses and all their drivers – they must have the patience of a Saint throughout all this. Rant over.
Steven Ritchie
The Dutch or the Germans could have removed that bridge bit by bit and rebuilt it exactly as it was in weeks. Edinburgh air pollution readings are increasing with all the detours and queuing traffic.
Medical misery
Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably across Scotland, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.
Helen Kay
Terrible. You can’t get appointments when you need to see a doctor. It’s always ‘I will put you to quick service’ but it’s not them you want to see, it’s your doctor.
Steven Oliver
I have an underactive thyroid and need my blood checked once a year. My last check was three years ago. Before lockdown you could ring up for an appointment, have one made for that same day, and anything else would get arranged within days. Now, it's just a waiting game. Where I live, you can't even wait inside now.
Julz Carpenter
One of the practices in my area has something like four doctors and about 50k patients. It’s not that you can’t get get an appt, it’s that they have way too many patients on their lists. Then there’s the receptionists to get past!
Subscribe
Subscribe at www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions