Ocean Terminal transformation - your views online

Martin Delaney

Yippee, they flattened the whole thing and built a concert arena to save Edinburgers having to travel to Glasgow to see big bands! Oops, just wishful thinking.

Ian MacLachlan

Better if it was still a “Shipyard” rather than a “Museum” for multi-national stores!

Frank Power

This is all they think about – hotels and shopping centres! Not got enough as it is! What about council houses being built and extra schools? This clown council does not care about its beautiful city, just student flats. Then there’s the bins lying around not emptied for weeks in the city centre. I think in May big changes in that council are needed - oust ‘em.

Sandy Craig

It'll still be an overrated dump full of overpriced rubbish shops.

Robin Thomson

It'll eventually have to go on stilts, or a floating pontoon, when global warming really hits!

Lennon Stevenson

As long as they keep the gym I’m happy.

Laura McNulty

Just put some shops in it please.

Tracey Mitchell

Nothing in the place. Takes ages to park for a centre they wrecked. Knock it down.

Fuel tax cuts

News that fuel prices will be cut for the next year offers a crumb of comfort to motorists in Edinburgh

Barry MacKay

A literal crumb! Massive tax take from fuel has been for too long the funding strategy of this government. Tax the rich instead!

Vernon Miles

Don't forget the three golden rules.… 1 Profit at any cost. 2 Dividends for shareholders at any cost. 3 Huge bonuses for the bosses of these greedy companies at any cost. Any cost includes freezing and starving people.

Bob Baird

Today at Bowhouse fuel station, Falkirk, diesel was still £1.89 a litre. I can see them passing on the 5pence a litre drop in tax!

Steven Tait

Everyone remember the greedy garages and don't use them – hit them in the pocket. Today over in Fife, one garage was charging £1.76p a litre, less than a mile up the road £1.89.

Gary Ramsay

UK motorists have been shafted by governments for decades over fuel taxes, now it’s just getting ridiculous - 5p off is a drop in the ocean and will make very little difference to most people as prices increase anyway.

Billy Young

Why doesn’t everyone just refuse to fuel up for two weeks? These places will make zero money, then bring the price back down to a respectable level. Take a couple weeks of sacrifice but I’m sure prices would reduce pretty quickly. Like the HGV blockade in France. Next day petrol prices plummeted.

LetsGo Brandon

Slight decrease for now....'war' escalates and your prices will shoot right up beyond what they are now.. This is merely a temporary distraction to keep you all towing the line! Over £2 a litrel is coming regardless.

David Robertson

Probably the same price as yesterday, because they all put the prices up when it was announced.

David Funnell

Just took £125 to fill my work van.

Boylie Seniore

Tesco put the price up yesterday in Midlothian just before the 5p reduct-ion. So not any better off. Last year approx £1.23 at this time of year and today £1.70. And I know it’s more expensive in other areas.

John Kellie

Gotta remember folks, Westminster gets 56 per cent tax on every litre, so roughly 90p per litre. Not like shell is poor £5billion in profit the last three months Esso £4.5billion.

Dougie Masterton

If the country boycotted a particular brand, it would start to reduce the price, then all others would have to follow. It’s ridiculous that two garages less than half a mile apart have a difference of 17p per litre.

Stephen Mckenzie

Fuel companies anticipated it and they put their prices up by 5p before the announcement so nothing’s changed and it’s still climbing.

Martin Salkeld

It's ok for the government to drop 5p a litre in fuel duty buy they can't dictate how much a fuel provider can charge for their profit unfortunately. It's the retailer that's partly to blame. Boycott shell and BP and the prices will fall.

Lorraine Froehlich

They are raking in the money – pure greed and they know it.

