Odds on the next Hibs manager - your views online

Roy Keane has worked as an assistant, including with the Republic of Ireland national team, since leaving Ipswich in 2011. Picture: SNS

Patrick Roberts

As Ian Murray said, it's one of the biggest jobs in British football. Therefore, why wouldn't he be interested? Bring it on and let him make us great again!

Stephen Andrew

His goal – Hibs top six and get a point from Hearts. More chance of going to Mars with Elvis and the Honey Monster.

Crawford Hendy

No one would be "Keane" to manage Hibs.

Resarf Nikrud

Would absolutely love to see this happen - 100 per cent behind this. Box office names require box office money. However, the club will be a focal point for the media, more TV games equals more money. George Best was too big for Hibs’ wage bill, until he wasn’t.

Graham Liddell

More chance of Roy of the Rovers taking it.

Douglas McIntosh

The way Ron Gordon's going, he'll probably appoint David Goodwillie!

Iain Mitchell

Malky Mackay! You must be joking, worse than what we've had already.

Garry Fraser

Hibs have also been in talks with my granddaughter her primary school team ar at the top of the league

Christopher A Jones

Unlikely to happen. Great player but achieved not a lot as a manager so far.

Richard Mason

Those Roy Keane flags the Man Utd fans used to have would look brilliant in green at Easter Road. After all the crap that went down this season, it’d be a real feeling of leaving on a high.

Dave Syme

He won’t be able to hold on to the players. The way he is, is too ruthless.

David McCoy

Malky for me, but Keano is box office, I must admit.

Murrayfield Ice Rink

Owners of Murrayfield Ice Rink have spoken of their hopes to reopen later this year – and that will come as welcome news to many.

Malabar Loughton

Loved Murryfield. Went Friday and Saturday nights to watch the ice hockey games and speed skaters. Great memories. Sometimes there would be a live group playing. I remember one called The Images.

Jane Elizabeth Crowhurst

Loved going there on Saturdays, then during the week when older. Great fun and innocent.

David Turnbull

No mention of me winning the Xmas fancy dress in 1969!

Linda Nicholson

I used to go Saturday mornings. I had my own skates so l could also go to Haymarket rink too, where you had to have your own skates. Loved it.

Kym Mackenzie

Took large school groups - big numbers due to the fab times. Some real naturals and, well, some not so…

Moira Garbutt

The Murrayfield Racers were founded in 1952 as the Murrayfield Royals. They changed their name to the Murrayfield Racers in 1966 after acquiring a set of strips from Haringey Racers.

Ina Peacock

Used to go there Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday every week in the 1960s.

John Alexander

Late 50s and early 60s went there two to three times a week. Tuesday nights for the ice hockey Saturday morning and night. Loved the Xmas skating.

Shirley Spear

Loved going there on Saturday mornings. Never had my own skates and the brown leather hire boots were horrid, but I still managed to get around – 1964/5 I reckon!

Linda Ferris

Used to go there every Saturday morning. It was quite a journey from Penicuik on an SMT bus, then an Edinburgh Corporation bus. I once went to a pantomime on ice there, too.

Jen Robinson

Spent a huge portion of my childhood there either skating or watching the Racers. Loved it. Glad to see it’s reopening.

Dougie Turner

The burgers at Racers games were like used hockey pucks!

Christina Johnston

In my young days there I remember chatting to a guy and he asked to meet me the following week at the same spot for a date. I waited, as did this random girl. Turns out we were meeting the same guy . . . who never showed up.

Trevor Brown

Met my wife there. We were sweet 16, now celebrating our 51-year anniversary.

Karen Mason

I spent my teenage years at Murrayfield, had my own hockey boots yellow/black. Heck I loved these days.

A message from the Editor