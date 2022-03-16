Orange marches planned in Edinburgh - your views online
A huge Orange march consisting of 35 bands will make its way around Edinburgh city centre this summer in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Ian Ross
They might yet be disappointed if auld Lizzie pops her clogs in the interval.
Sheila Ross
Why? In this day and age why allow such a diversity parade. And as for having a parade for a monarchy that doesn't live in a real world is just plain nonesense.
Colin Blyth
Only 35 bands? Good to see the organic demise of this organisation, that blights Scottish culture continues.
Paula Ryans
Not much of a celebration if it's just about promoting bigotry and sectarianism.
Kay Wilson
Keep this bigoted nonsense in Glasgow where it belongs.
Keith Kerr
Their bigotry is not welcome in this city.
Gary Clark
Pothole bill was posted over £1bn the other day. We don't need their knuckles making more.
David Paterson
And how many of these 35 bands come from Edinburgh? If adults want to dress up as tin soldiers, surely it would be better to do so for the Edinburgh Festival.
Peter Tuffy
Well, that’s one day to skip going into town.
Kim Kim
This is nothing new. Orange Order walk in Edinburgh every year on several occasions without trouble. No different to any other march/protest. All entitled to our view, faith and belief!
Christine Docherty
There are no roads to walk on. They are all being dug up. Send them out to the fields.
Stevie Campbell
Sectarianism is meant to be a crime, yet they allow this to go ahead! No place for this kind of thing in 2022.
Paul Clarke
Why? Edinburgh should be above this crap.
Brian Arthur
It's strange that opposing marches aren't allowed, almost as if there is an agenda.
Thomas Coyote Baxter
Good luck getting down the streets with all the road works.
Mobile phones
Motorists are being warned that later this month a major loophole in the law around mobile phone use will be closed, making it illegal to use your handheld phone for any purpose.
David Thornton
Using your phone under any circumstances. Previously it was legal to use Snapchat etc as it wasn't calling or messaging. Saved you a click.
Neil Fairbairn
Should have brought this in years ago, about time.
Zohrah Aliyah Ahmed
Can there also be a rule that roads must be fit for driving purposes at least? Common sense not to physically hold your phone while driving anyway.
Gary Thomson
Does the same rule apply to taxi drivers? Curious as majority of them use hand held devices. We as customers see them using them on a regular basis to expect their next job. I mean, you can’t exactly have one rule of for ordinary drivers and a separate one for taxi drivers.
John Smith
Spoiler alert - This updated legislation covers only ‘handheld’ use. Keep you phone cradled/mounted and these revisions do not apply. Not to say that OB will not hit you with ‘driving without due care and attention’ if they feel you’re taking the p*ss.
Cameron Durance
The biggest cause of accidents is people playing with their car radio, looking down, which for the last 25 years has been a major problem.
Kenny Hogg
With the way the cost of fuel is rising, losing you license would be a bonus.
Michael Kong
Does it mention about using GPS on the fixed position phone holder?
Jack Ventham
Who plays games while driving?
New hotel
A new Virgin Hotel is set to open at India Buildings
Mo Connolly
Such a transformation. I remember that area years ago. Loads of homeless hostels and right next to where the hotel is now, there was a clinic where the homeless went to see doctors and access other health services; the building with the green door was a drop in advice centre, next to that there was a men’s hostel. Nice looking building it doesn’t really blend in with the surroundings.
