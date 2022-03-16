Orange marches planned in Edinburgh - your views online

Ian Ross

They might yet be disappointed if auld Lizzie pops her clogs in the interval.

Sheila Ross

Why? In this day and age why allow such a diversity parade. And as for having a parade for a monarchy that doesn't live in a real world is just plain nonesense.

Colin Blyth

Only 35 bands? Good to see the organic demise of this organisation, that blights Scottish culture continues.

Paula Ryans

Not much of a celebration if it's just about promoting bigotry and sectarianism.

Kay Wilson

Keep this bigoted nonsense in Glasgow where it belongs.

Keith Kerr

Their bigotry is not welcome in this city.

Gary Clark

Pothole bill was posted over £1bn the other day. We don't need their knuckles making more.

David Paterson

And how many of these 35 bands come from Edinburgh? If adults want to dress up as tin soldiers, surely it would be better to do so for the Edinburgh Festival.

Peter Tuffy

Well, that’s one day to skip going into town.

Kim Kim

This is nothing new. Orange Order walk in Edinburgh every year on several occasions without trouble. No different to any other march/protest. All entitled to our view, faith and belief!

Christine Docherty

There are no roads to walk on. They are all being dug up. Send them out to the fields.

Stevie Campbell

Sectarianism is meant to be a crime, yet they allow this to go ahead! No place for this kind of thing in 2022.

Paul Clarke

Why? Edinburgh should be above this crap.

Brian Arthur

It's strange that opposing marches aren't allowed, almost as if there is an agenda.

Thomas Coyote Baxter

Good luck getting down the streets with all the road works.

Mobile phones

Motorists are being warned that later this month a major loophole in the law around mobile phone use will be closed, making it illegal to use your handheld phone for any purpose.

David Thornton

Using your phone under any circumstances. Previously it was legal to use Snapchat etc as it wasn't calling or messaging. Saved you a click.

Neil Fairbairn

Should have brought this in years ago, about time.

Zohrah Aliyah Ahmed

Can there also be a rule that roads must be fit for driving purposes at least? Common sense not to physically hold your phone while driving anyway.

Gary Thomson

Does the same rule apply to taxi drivers? Curious as majority of them use hand held devices. We as customers see them using them on a regular basis to expect their next job. I mean, you can’t exactly have one rule of for ordinary drivers and a separate one for taxi drivers.

John Smith

Spoiler alert - This updated legislation covers only ‘handheld’ use. Keep you phone cradled/mounted and these revisions do not apply. Not to say that OB will not hit you with ‘driving without due care and attention’ if they feel you’re taking the p*ss.

Cameron Durance

The biggest cause of accidents is people playing with their car radio, looking down, which for the last 25 years has been a major problem.

Kenny Hogg

With the way the cost of fuel is rising, losing you license would be a bonus.

Michael Kong

Does it mention about using GPS on the fixed position phone holder?

Jack Ventham

Who plays games while driving?

New hotel

A new Virgin Hotel is set to open at India Buildings

Mo Connolly

Such a transformation. I remember that area years ago. Loads of homeless hostels and right next to where the hotel is now, there was a clinic where the homeless went to see doctors and access other health services; the building with the green door was a drop in advice centre, next to that there was a men’s hostel. Nice looking building it doesn’t really blend in with the surroundings.

