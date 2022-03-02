Parking charges rise in Edinburgh - your views online

Mark Gwynne

Excellent, a few more increases and maybe people will start using the buses rather than think they can park right outside of the city centre shops.

Aileen Candlish

I got a ticket yesterday and I had paid on Ringo. So annoyed! They just go round and ticket anyone they care to.

Paul Main

Apparently, any income raised is put back into the infrastructure. Prove it. The roads are a disgrace. The Spaces For People is a disgrace, the trams are a complete disaster and way over budget. The ongoing cost of the enquiry. a disaster. Buses can't move because of the roadworks everywhere. Why should someone who has spent their hard earned cash on a car, not be able to park for a reasonable cost instead of these ridiculous prices?

Alex Monaghan

I used to routinely drive into town to buy from the butcher and deli on Broughton Street. Just too much hassle this last few years. Finding a space is problematic and it’s simply now too expensive. I’d imagine these local businesses are seeing a drop in revenue. These policies are killing local small businesses.

Paul Burgess

It's hardly a secret the council are anti-car.

Peter Donoghue

Say the Tories, who put 75 per cent tax on your fuel.

Julie Starr

How can they build a £1bn shopping centre with 1600 car spaces and increase charges? Obviously it needs to be paid for – by us, among other non-critical services to this city! The City of Edinburgh Council are are truly shameful!

Chris Scott

The problem is everyone complaining about this but the same people will vote them in time after time. We need to take a stand against this and the only way to make any difference is by voting these people out.

Ralph MacGillivray

Dear Mr Tory Councillor. I don't know where you do your weekly shop but pretty much all supermarkets have car parks. So tell me why you really need to drive into the town centre?

Derek Smith

Make the bus service better and cheeper and it'll all help.

Tom MacDonald

Imagine if, like Spain, we employed and trained parking attendants to be local police. Yes they’d ticket cars, but they’d also deal with petty crimes, police traffic lights that have failed, environmental officers, general police stuff. This would release real police (in Spain the Garda) to their jobs and our streets would see a better police presence. However, traffic wardens aren’t about crime, traffic wardens (despite the uniform resembling police) and the parking set up they monitor is all about milking the cow that keeps on giving…the driver!

Kenny Doran

I'm a tradesman and I refuse to work in Edinburgh now.

William Manson

I think they should intro-duce a bike parking charge.

George Ross

Stay out of Edinburgh, take your business elsewhere, shop local.

Willie Anderson

Our transport convenor Lesley Macinnes is at war with the motorists in favour of the cyclists.

Geordie Mick

So, income raised from parking charges goes straight back into the transport infrastructure to improve roads and pavements. Not been doing a very good job of that have they? I dont think there is one perfect flat bit of driving surface in the city of Edinburgh as it is full of potholes and very poor patch work repairs. Also, why is the money that is being raised from parking charges being put towards cycling facilities? I wasnt aware cyclists paid any parking charges? The money raised from the parking charges should go straight to sorting the mess that is Edinburgh roads.

Ryan Tait

Good idea - too many cars in the city.

Paul Cuthbert

Great, more money to fix and repair our already excellent well maintained roads and pavements.

Colin Gilbert

A small reduction in the enormous subsidy afforded to motorists. Perhaps it's time we paid our way? When you've had things all your own way for decades, any minor compromise feels like punishment. For every person who is (fairly) claiming - "I have to use my car", there's another saying "I just prefer my car so why should I change?" So there's the problem in a nutshell.

James British Stewart

It’s not just cars, businesses suffers as well.

