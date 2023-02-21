Parking fines increase - your views online
Edinburgh parking fines set to increase to £100 to raise 'well over £1 million a year' for pothole budget
Ross Clark
What a joke. Why don't they get out and resurface all the roads that have been left to get worse and worse as they years have passed? They have had a budget to do so.
Vikas Aggarwal
This is absolutely awful! Edinburgh council doesn’t know how to manage funds!
Eric Christison
It should be noted that the extra money from the fines will only cover the amount of money needed to cover the extra cost of fixing North Bridge which was being taken out of the same budget. Don't expect any improvement in the condition of our roads.
Arjuna Beta
Just wondering how small cities north and south can have better road surfaces. Maybe they've been charged £200 a ticket.
Michelle Allan
This is a disgusting way to treat the people who live in this city.
Gordon Davie
Folk just won't pay them. Then they’ll have a loss of revenue.
Michael Kong
Can the council promise that ALL parking fines are used for fixing potholes and ONLY for this, nothing else?
Gus Macleod
People should start claiming for any/all damages to their vehicles. Let the council know the roads are not acceptable, after all the reason for road tax is for to help upkeep the roads. Time each council stopped paying cowboys for shoddy road repairs over and over again for the same repair.
Mariusz Piałucha
Are we not paying enough in taxes? It's easy to spend money, look at the tram project. Doubled in expense and just only half of the planned distance - what a joke!
Toni Edwards
So if everyone decides to park legally there will be no roads fixed.
Gary Morwood
Anyone who drives for a living in Edinburgh and drives in housing schemes etc knows that a couple of hundred pounds from parking fines won’t even scratch the surface after years of CEC neglect.
Jo Proctor
I wonder if they will reimburse the £125 it cost me today after I hit a pothole. I was one of at least seven cars that blew tyres in the same place.
Nigel Hunt
I drove around the Grange and Morningside – what an absolute mess.
Tully Tulley
Not before time. People park anywhere as parking fines are cheaper than paying to park.
Amir Khan
Shocking, but needs to be challenged. It is an unreasonable price hike given the cost of living expenses and the ulterior motives. Who ever voted for Councillor Arthur, make sure they don’t vote for him again!
John Cranston
But they've got money to extend the tram to Granton? And once the potholes are filled in will they reduce the fines to the original amount? Yeah right! Maybe time we called them out for what they really are - a bunch of scammers.
Steve Carruthers
What they going to do if no one gets a parking ticket?
Edinburgh pubs
Readers share memories of the city’s long lost pubs
Bill Cunningham
I was drinking in the Cas Rock one night when a beer glass flew through the air and hit a girl standing next to me on the forehead . A lump like an egg sprung up. Pandemonium ensued in a large bar brawl. Needless to say I never went back.
Neil Thomson
I remember it more as Lord Darnley when I worked in Post Office HQ above it.
Lesley Dryden
Remember The Napalm Stars? They thought they were the Clash!
Liz Lamb
Many a great Saturday in Cas Rock/Lord Darnley listening to live music.
Jackie Dougan
It was my place every Saturday listening to the Rain Kings, Jed and Rab – miss those days.
Derek Anderson
Very glad to have been part of the Cas Rock music 'scene'. From Idlewild to The Fall. And loads of band names I've simply forgotten.
Annie Melvin
Loved Lord Darnley/Cas Rock on a Saturday afternoon, wading through spilt beer and listening to Rab Howitt band.
Gerry Smith
The Green Tree - Theakston's Old Peculiar, underage - life good.
Ian Davies
Preservation Hall in Victoria Street. I wish that was still there.
Write to the Edinburgh Evening News
We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.
Subscribe
Subscribe at www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions