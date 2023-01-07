Parking fines - your views online

William Findlay

Can we fine Edinburgh Council for all the potholes unfilled properly?

Andrew Dobson

The solution is quite simple - don't go to Edinburgh, go to one of the satelite towns for restaurants and shopping; or use online shopping. Edinburgh City Council seems to get away with using parking income including penaties for its general revenue, despite that being illegal, as it is legally ring-fenced for parking improvement.

Johnny Cee

Small wonder that Edinburgh trade is dying. How to chase away the people... dire!

Alan McInally

What happens to the money generated from the parking tickets? Certainly not used on the roads or pavements as the city has some of the worst in Britain. And remember, Edinburgh is our capital where we are supposed to be proud to bring in tourists.

Mags Mulholland

High Wycombe in England is the first town in UK to fix potholes with plastic. They put plastic bottles in the holes covered it up with tarmac it lasts about five years before before it has to be done again.

John Fraser

Or Melville Drive on a Sunday, despite there being a sign remaining for restrictions Monday to Saturday. If you've had a ticket there on a Sunday. Get it challenged.

Ross Ormiston

I note the pressure to increase fines, this will be to cover the drop in revenue once they spew £36 million shutting George Street to traffic. You get what you vote for people...

Stevey Stevenson

Watching the tar getting slowly rubbed off the setts shows streets away from the centre I had never realised were laid with setts before! Scary on a bike when wet, though, like the "speed bumps" and chicanes, all part of the anti-cycling policies of Edinburgh Council.

Gareth Hamilton

How many were actually actioned though? Doesn't seem to stop people parking where ever they want in Edinburgh.

Sarah Pearson

You live on a controlled parking street in Edinburgh, you pay for your permit annually and aren’t even allowed to park free in the pay as you go spaces on the same street. The majority of the spaces are pay as you go! There to make money from tourists and locals alike.

Street names

What is the weirdest street name in your local area?

Kris Anderson

There used to be a lane/street called Back Side in Tranent and when my aunt told my ma that they now had lights 'up oor backsides' I was sent out of the room for laughing.

Kelvin Bain

Cockburn Street was named after a gentleman who spilt coffee on his lap!

Steven Oliver

West Winnelstrae and Ferryfield. The first is named after the farm which stood there originally, the second as it was built on Stewart-Melville's Ferryfield sports ground.

Janice Beaton

Cambusnethen Street.

Billy McKirdy

The No Road. It’s not a street name but it was the local name for a path over the fields between Greendykes and Moredun. It’s now called Pringle Drive/Little France Drive.

Eilidh Gittus

There are connections between Marchmont/Lauderdale/Spottiswoode/Polwarth and the estates near Duns/Lauder, near where I live.

Linda Hendry Lennen

Does anyone know the history of Riego Street? I grew up there before we were moved out for the lovely student flats. It kept the name, so at least that’s something.

Rebecca O'Hagan

The Gallolee, Croft-an-Righ and the transparent but somehow still funny Costkea Way are my favourite curiosities. I also like Trotter Haugh because local residents campaigned to have it changed to a more genteel sounding Glenisla-based alternative about 20 years ago.

Will Stanton

I’m sure one of the ships of the Scottish Navy before it was incorporated into the Royal Navy in 1707 was the Salamander and it was based in Leith. Seeing the streets round about have naval connections or seas, I would suggest it would be more named for that.

Rebecca O'Hagan

Also cool is the fact that Carlton Terrace’s name has no connection to Calton Hill on whose slopes it lies.

Dave Mackay

Cleikiminrig, Perdrixknowe.

Wayne Smith

Cockit' Hat up at Oxgangs

