Parking problems at Portobello beach - your views online

Stuart Young

The solution will be to charge them money and keep the money for the council – £15 million a year they profit from parking.

Yvonne Douglas Carr

They'll be promoting public transport here, another way of reminding people not to use their cars. They want all cars off the road, and if you're lucky enough to afford an electric car you'll be hammered when the prices keep going up.

Dianne Freeman

If they introduce parking charges, the residents will suffer.

Bryan Marshall

Good! It's a parking disaster for locals and a car dumping ground for commuters.

Peter Keenan

Are we really trying to discourage people from outwith Portobello visiting the beach? Honestly, how self-entitled do you need to be? Portobello doesn’t belong to the people of Portobello. They do know that, yeah?

Kristine Robinson

The answer will be making it illegal to go to the beach.

Julie Starr

Cllr Kate Campbell says, “We've had lorries having to reverse all the way up a street because they can't turn at the turning points, which has safety implications”. This is what is happening on Brunstane Road weekly, the street that is now closed to traffic results in refuse lorries reversing all the way down the street to collect bins. Surely a dangerous practice and safety risk to pedestrians and children that her council approved.

John Davies

Stick some car parks in the areas! All other major towns and cities can manage it! What goes on in Edinburgh council?

Joe Clifford

Public transport is the only proven solution and the council know it already. More buses equals less cars.

Tracey Mitchell

No doubt a car park will be built where everyone is charged. There are volunteers cleaning up the place. Clowncil don't want to employ and pay people for that as it's all about money.

Derry Delboy Livingstone

Tell them it will be fine once they get the trams to Porty.

King’s Theatre

Stars including Brian Cox and Alan Cumming have issued a plea to save an Edinburgh theatre at risk of closing over increased costs for a vital redevelopment.

Martin Delaney

If Edinburgh Council (Labour, Tories, Lib Dem) can find £1 billion for another ridiculous tram extension then they can find money to secure this theatre.

Graeme Robertson

Thats OK, they are rich, the Edinburgh tax payers are not. So Cox and his mates can chuck the balance of money in. Why does everything run well over the original costing in Scotland?

Poppy Collinson

Dunno, if I was wanting to appeal to the local community this maybe isn’t the approach I’d take. The King’s Theatre panto is many kids’ first experience of theatre (albeit too pricy for some). Keeping theatre alive isn’t just about a month in August.

David Greenleaf

“Improving access and opening the building up to the community” Presumably this refers to disabled access. Twenty per cent of the Scottish population identify as disabled. What’s better, to have an historic theatre which is accessible to 80 per cent of the population or to close it down so it becomes inaccessible to 100 per cent of the population?

Eve Shaw

I’m sure between the two of them they could fund it, seeing as how neither of them choose to live here and pay tax.

Strip club ban

Warning that ban on Edinburgh strip clubs will drive workers into dangerous market

Douglas Sykes

As long as it's their choice, they are not being forced into this work, then surely having a safe environment should be the priority? Closing responsible establishments is simply going to drive it underground, it won't stop it. And once it's underground, there's no protection for the women. Better to have it regulated, for everyone concerned.

Paul Bailey

Am I alone in thinking that five individual councillors have no right to deprive these girls of their livelihood? The vote was 5-4, and some of the councillors are no longer on the council. It will be overturned.

Chris Kidd

Hopefully common sense will prevail. Thank goodness this is going back for discussion. Safety first and foremost.

