Parking zones - your views online
Edinburgh's plans for parking permits and restrictions to be extended come under fire from residents
Dean Thomson
These permit zones will just shift the congestion problem elsewhere...they don’t ease it. We all know it’s a money making scheme for this car-hating council. So they’re going to listen to the alleged concerns of parking conditions from concerned residents and act swiftly on it but will ignore the concerns of the residents who oppose this move.
Nikki MacLeod
But not in Trinity. One size doesn't fit all.
Dougie Ratcliffe
First show us the results of all these supposed consultations. Second, if it costs £35 for a sticker to put on a garden waste bin, why is a parking permit so expensive? You actually get something for your money (when they remember to empty the bin).
Alexandros Voridis
Don’t know who you’re polling, but CPZ are desperately needed in Abbeyhill.
John Mcnicoll
And it’ll be the usual - 400 permits sold for 200 parking spaces so residents expecting a guaranteed space will be sorely disappointed.
Michael Campbell
Who would control this? As far as I can see, the parking attendants only work up until 5pm. Take for example the greenways. They are supposed to be clear from 16.00 until 18.30. Try driving a bus in them, impossible because cars are parked In them because the car owners know the council are powerless and parking attendants are nowhere to be seen.
Callum An Derson
I would prefer permit parking in my street compared to the free for all at present.
Robert Smith
In the Willowbrae area the council admitted that there was not a problem with non-residents parking - the cars being parked are mostly residents’ cars.
Ken Johnston
Let's face it, the council just want more money and this is a money making scheme for them. To hell with the residents who have to pay for the council's maladministration and ineptitude.
Isabel Waddell
Why can't the residents have a free parking ticket to display and anyone else have to pay? Just asking.
Alex Weir
So scores of residents say one thing and Macinnes as usual says the exact opposite! I used to live in a CPZ and it was utterly useless, a shameless money-grabbing scheme.
Gordon Jackson
They will sell more permits than spaces as usual, so you will be paying with no guarantee of a space. Any ordinary business doing this would be taken to court.
Sam McIntosh
It’s all about the money. The dictatorship that is CEC does not give a jot about the people who live here.
Alex Monaghan
It’s called ripping off the motorist. This council is expert in the field.
Shelly Bee
Council at its best don’t listen to the people who actually live in the streets but do as they please. A way to collect money from already affected businesses.
Gordon Mackay
Needs to be 24/7, not just working day. I work late shifts and can’t get parked anywhere near my house when I get home at 1am, street is almost empty all day though.
Katrina Campbell
Couldn’t agree more. It’s the weekend when Hibs are playing that is the only time I see problems with the parking - it’s just the council trying to get more money from the residents.
Ian Black
Just another money grab from the council. Regardless of what the consultation results are they will do it anyway.
James Spears
Money raising exercise to replenish to coffers that the SNP have plundered to pay for the indyref2 project that gives nothing to the Scottish people… except more uncertainty for the future of Scotland and the Scottish people.
Raymond Rose
There's most definitely are problems for residential parking in Leith. Try finding a space in Halmyre Street, with extensive commercial parking from garages and out of area workers using it as park'n'ride carpark. Dedicated residential space is definitely required and the low cost of permit will be worth it.
Jamie Heseltine
A resident parking permit is pretty cheap annually. I have one and I don't complain. The problem is the fact there isn't enough spaces to actually park your car because if you live in the city centre like me, the council have been getting rid of spaces, pedestrianising streets or creating cycle lanes.