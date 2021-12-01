Parking zones - your views online

Dean Thomson

These permit zones will just shift the congestion problem elsewhere...they don’t ease it. We all know it’s a money making scheme for this car-hating council. So they’re going to listen to the alleged concerns of parking conditions from concerned residents and act swiftly on it but will ignore the concerns of the residents who oppose this move.

Nikki MacLeod

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But not in Trinity. One size doesn't fit all.

Dougie Ratcliffe

First show us the results of all these supposed consultations. Second, if it costs £35 for a sticker to put on a garden waste bin, why is a parking permit so expensive? You actually get something for your money (when they remember to empty the bin).

Alexandros Voridis

Don’t know who you’re polling, but CPZ are desperately needed in Abbeyhill.

John Mcnicoll

And it’ll be the usual - 400 permits sold for 200 parking spaces so residents expecting a guaranteed space will be sorely disappointed.

Michael Campbell

Who would control this? As far as I can see, the parking attendants only work up until 5pm. Take for example the greenways. They are supposed to be clear from 16.00 until 18.30. Try driving a bus in them, impossible because cars are parked In them because the car owners know the council are powerless and parking attendants are nowhere to be seen.

Callum An Derson

I would prefer permit parking in my street compared to the free for all at present.

Robert Smith

In the Willowbrae area the council admitted that there was not a problem with non-residents parking - the cars being parked are mostly residents’ cars.

Ken Johnston

Let's face it, the council just want more money and this is a money making scheme for them. To hell with the residents who have to pay for the council's maladministration and ineptitude.

Isabel Waddell

Why can't the residents have a free parking ticket to display and anyone else have to pay? Just asking.

Alex Weir

So scores of residents say one thing and Macinnes as usual says the exact opposite! I used to live in a CPZ and it was utterly useless, a shameless money-grabbing scheme.

Gordon Jackson

They will sell more permits than spaces as usual, so you will be paying with no guarantee of a space. Any ordinary business doing this would be taken to court.

Sam McIntosh

It’s all about the money. The dictatorship that is CEC does not give a jot about the people who live here.

Alex Monaghan

It’s called ripping off the motorist. This council is expert in the field.

Shelly Bee

Council at its best don’t listen to the people who actually live in the streets but do as they please. A way to collect money from already affected businesses.

Gordon Mackay

Needs to be 24/7, not just working day. I work late shifts and can’t get parked anywhere near my house when I get home at 1am, street is almost empty all day though.

Katrina Campbell

Couldn’t agree more. It’s the weekend when Hibs are playing that is the only time I see problems with the parking - it’s just the council trying to get more money from the residents.

Ian Black

Just another money grab from the council. Regardless of what the consultation results are they will do it anyway.

James Spears

Money raising exercise to replenish to coffers that the SNP have plundered to pay for the indyref2 project that gives nothing to the Scottish people… except more uncertainty for the future of Scotland and the Scottish people.

Raymond Rose

There's most definitely are problems for residential parking in Leith. Try finding a space in Halmyre Street, with extensive commercial parking from garages and out of area workers using it as park'n'ride carpark. Dedicated residential space is definitely required and the low cost of permit will be worth it.

Jamie Heseltine