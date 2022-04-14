Partygate fines - your views online

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have received fixed penalty notices

Sue Smith

Yes, both should, they’ve broken the law! They set the rules, they should abide by the rules!

Katrina Mcintosh

They all partied while families couldn’t even see their loved ones in care homes – an absolute disgrace! They both should get booted out!

Peter Tuffy

Well, as we were asked to clap for the NHS, we should open our doors and put a big thumbs down to this pair. It’s a no brainer, but of course, they have no morals and no brains.

Steve Bell

They should both resign immediately. No prime minister has broken the law and been fined in office. He can't possibly stay. We aren't a corrupt mafia-run, third world country, we are a democracy and the people want the pair of best bananas gone.

Steven Ogilvie

Going by SNP rules, as long as he apologises that makes it OK. He should go though.

Colin Elms

Boris should go but won't. Even before he came into power he lied, starting with his Brexit information about how much it would save the country. He has lied and changed his story 4 or 5 times about partygate, trying to dodge and manipulate the truth and facts he has now been found guilty of by the police. His party should make him go – there is nothing the public can do to put him out.

William Hatton

Of course they should, but they are so far out of touch with the real world that they won't.

Marion Thomson

Absolutely they should! No question about it!

Graham Alexander

I feel sorry for our Queen who had to sit in isolation at her husbands funeral. I do not want to see a society emerge where it is one rule for the elites.

Hil Mark

Yes, and call a general election.

Sam McIntosh

So either the police are making a mistake or we have been told lies.

Jamie Stalker

If they don’t I’m never voting again. Total waste of my time!

Simon Baker

What more does either man have to do before they act honorably? The conflict in Ukraine is a red herring!

Jette Goldie

They won't resign, that would require a sense of shame and honour, which are not part of their make-up.

Mavis Murray

Why would they, as they know the British public will put up with everything they do to line their own pockets and keep us in poverty?

Peter Cairns

No, they shouldn't resign or be allowed to resign, they should be sacked for inappropriate behaviour, along with the rest of the people at these parties.

Mandy Milne

If they resign, then every other person that broke the law during lockdown should be doing the same.

Raymond Rose

Johnson justifies his position by claiming he was only at the 'party' for 10 minutes. How may minutes were the bereaved and grieving allowed to bid their last goodbyes to their dear departed? Zero! Johnson and Sunak must both resign immediately. Honesty and integrity are an absolute requirement for the office of Prime Minister and Chancellor. Public trust in those holding these offices has been broken, no ifs, buts, or maybes. It's embarrassing that Tories are tying themselves in knots trying to defend the indefensible. Hiding behind the horror of the war in Ukraine is both repugnant and dishonorable.

John Graham

He should of been leading by example. They both should go and never return to politics.

Ian Vandepeear

“It is very important to always tell the truth!” Quote from Boris!

Gregor Armstrong

Should have resigned at the start of all this. Now he’s the only prime minister to have broken the law while in office.

Michael Clark

Yes they both should resign now with immediate effect. Leadership should lead by example, and not do as I say, not as I do. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander was never practised here.

Aileen Graham

Absolutely! no respect for the people.

Andrena Graham

Yes, but they won’t. Entitlement through and through.

Claudia Hogg

Of course they should resign. I’m guessing Boris is hiding behind the Ukraine crisis and thinking that can deflect from his illegal activities.

