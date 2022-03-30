Partygate scandal - your views online

A protester holds a placard with an image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson including the words "Now Partygate" backdropped by the Houses of Parliament

Smith C Karen

The Conservative party should be made to foot the bill for all of the police time, the full investigation and all other costs of this debacle.

David Funnell

Everyone who gets fined should resign, as a matter of principle.

Harry Day

Only 20 fines to be issued, why? We’re there only 20 people there? Usual cover up.

Ken Johnston

And their fines will be put down as tax reclaimable expenses.

Mike Crawford

The nasty party has now got a criminal record!

Kirsty Duncan Muir

Parties that your leader said didn’t happen?! Hmm.

Paxton Tony

The money they are on, it will be like buying a paper. Pointless. They will never be forgiven.

Gina Mackay

Diabolical. Hope they all feel ashamed.

Lee Dailly

I wonder who will he paying their fines.

Kevan N Wright

No names and can probably claim on expenses.

Frances Christian

Really not leading behaviour.

Jordan Brown

I take it we tax payers will be paying their fines, like we pay for everything else for them? It’s about time we had a government that serves the common man and not robbing him day in and day out!

Obesity Action Scotland

The majority of parents support children being weighed in school

Kelly Fleming

I don't think it is necessary, they are still growing. It is not good to obsess over how much you weigh. It starts insecurities and body shaming, eating disorders etc. They need to be happy with their own body. Stop them from comparing their bodies with others. Teach them how to love themselves.

Lisa Donoghue

Absolutely not! Talk about giving the kids body shaming issues, anxiety, eating disorders! Education just concentrate on what they are supposed to be doing, most are struggling with that as it is!

Landess Robertson

I work with school age children and we have six-year-olds worrying they are fat, and 10-year-olds worrying how many calories are in their lunch. SNP government has already brought in a strict Healthy Eating in Schools guide banning loads of things. Let children be children and invest more in outdoor play and PE!

Laine Street

We always used to be weighed and measured. Parents got letters (everyone got one even if weight etc was within guidelines, so kids didn’t know the result). The parents then had to act on the result. Just up their activity level if overweight and make sure portion sizes are normal. This all avoided body shaming and kids even thinking about it. As far as we knew it was just a type of census.

Andrew Emmerson

Nanny state really kicking in here, not just interested in children's sexualities but now body shaming and giving them inferiority complexes. Next thing is children getting taken away and raised in government institutions to ensure they meet state standards.

Kay Wilson

Healthcare and social care is failing. Let's get education to pick up the slack. If education was the single most important factor, there would not be any overweight adults.

Amy Napier

Happened when I was at primary school too, was always in private with the school nurse that came in to do the checks. Height and weight checked, letter to parents to let them know the measurements and that was the end of it. We weren’t told what our measurements were or what other kids were. Parents could then contact for support/advice if they had any concerns. Both my kids went through it too and they weren’t told anything and I received the letters. I’m not sure if it’s just to get a check up without parents having to take time off and book appointments or if it is to gather an idea of the health of children as a whole.

Susan Broadfoot

Definitely not. Teachers have enough to do and it’s not their problem. Parents should take responsibility for their children’s health.

Anjie Frost

80s kid here. We were weighed, measured, vaccinated and nitty Nora foraged our heads monthly, fed proper school dinners and looked after 9 to 3.15 primary and 9 to 4 high school. Why anyone has an issue with that these days, I’ve no idea. As for body image, it never entered our wee heads because we were kids!

