Paying for Covid testing - your views online
Access to free Covid tests is being scrapped for most people in England. Would you be prepared to pay?
Irene McIntosh
Ridiculous! They've said that they'll continue giving the tests to the vulnerable...too late if they discover that they've got it. Vulnerable people need to know if the person that they're coming in contact with is infectious. More ridiculous reasoning from this government!
David Funnell
Won't happen. Anyone with symptoms will assume they have a normal cold and carry on working.
Kerry Horribine
I said it that they would start charging – it has always been about money.
Barbara Hollis
No, why should I? I've had my jabs and I’m now enjoying life.
Linda Morganti
Have always paid where I am, unless they were prescribed by GP or by specialised staff (eg in schools, when isolating etc).
Chris McPhillips
I could pay. What concerns me is the families who are struggling with their energy bills, mortgage/rent payments and food bills. I know what I would choose….eat and heat and look after my family.
Diane Scott
No. I’m a support worker and I have to test every day just now. No way am I paying £120 a month unless they increase my wages by £120, which will never happen.
Donna Preston
Are we not already paying for them anyway? Pretty sure all that money hasn’t come from nowhere!
Melanie Mullett
A test from Boots is £14.99. Who can afford that weekly with kids?
Nicki Bain
Depends how much they are. I heard today in Italy they have always had to pay - $20 upwards per kit.
Angie Gladstone
No. However, I do believe Scotland may keep free testing if Nippy has enough in her purse from Toddler Haircut, Tory Boy, Big Dog.
Shaun Alexander Duffy
I wouldn't pay for them, not a chance.
Joe Taylor
If you're getting them from a governmental agency, aren't you already paying for them?
Susan Peters
No, I would not, so could have it and will never know.
Kelly-ann Glass
Hell no! Can hardly pay for my gas bill, never mind a test.
Liz Rae
Covid is over in the same way the Tories said oil has run out.
Jamie Dockerty
Definitely not, not taken a test and don’t intend to.
Kevin Somerville
No, and this will be the beginning of going back to only being off work if you feel unwell and unable to work.
Robert Ayr
I’d be willing to pay to find out where the money trails and investigations start and end regarding £37 billion for track and trace and every other seedy contract that was handed out by the Tories to their mates.
Lap dancing
Strippers have urged the council not to ban lap dancing bars in the capital, warning it will force them ‘underground’
David Funnell
If the women want to do the job, leave them alone. Council have no right to interfere.
Val Anderson
These women probably have kids to feed and bills to pay. Be better making sure they get proper employment rights like sick pay and holiday pay, etc.
Yvonne Reilly
They aren't doing any harm; doing it legal is safer for them, leave them alone.
Kelli Nevison
What harm are these girls doing? Let them be safe while they work.
David Greig
Just about every city and town on the continent has red light districts on public display. Why can’t Scotland be the same? The puritans and PC brigade think it's too naughty and will corrupt people's minds.
Paved driveways
Paved driveways could be banned in an effort to ease floodwater and river pollution.
Street Bob Brown
Meanwhile, in Edinburgh the potholes catch all the rain water to stop flooding.
Patricia Templeton
It took so long to work that out? Paved gardens are so bad for the environment. And stop building on flood plains!
Anthony D'Arcy
Is that why the roads aren't getting paved?
Richard Brown
How many years would it take to make any difference?
