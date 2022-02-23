Paying for Covid testing - your views online

Irene McIntosh

Ridiculous! They've said that they'll continue giving the tests to the vulnerable...too late if they discover that they've got it. Vulnerable people need to know if the person that they're coming in contact with is infectious. More ridiculous reasoning from this government!

David Funnell

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Won't happen. Anyone with symptoms will assume they have a normal cold and carry on working.

Kerry Horribine

I said it that they would start charging – it has always been about money.

Barbara Hollis

No, why should I? I've had my jabs and I’m now enjoying life.

Linda Morganti

Have always paid where I am, unless they were prescribed by GP or by specialised staff (eg in schools, when isolating etc).

Chris McPhillips

I could pay. What concerns me is the families who are struggling with their energy bills, mortgage/rent payments and food bills. I know what I would choose….eat and heat and look after my family.

Diane Scott

No. I’m a support worker and I have to test every day just now. No way am I paying £120 a month unless they increase my wages by £120, which will never happen.

Donna Preston

Are we not already paying for them anyway? Pretty sure all that money hasn’t come from nowhere!

Melanie Mullett

A test from Boots is £14.99. Who can afford that weekly with kids?

Nicki Bain

Depends how much they are. I heard today in Italy they have always had to pay - $20 upwards per kit.

Angie Gladstone

No. However, I do believe Scotland may keep free testing if Nippy has enough in her purse from Toddler Haircut, Tory Boy, Big Dog.

Shaun Alexander Duffy

I wouldn't pay for them, not a chance.

Joe Taylor

If you're getting them from a governmental agency, aren't you already paying for them?

Susan Peters

No, I would not, so could have it and will never know.

Kelly-ann Glass

Hell no! Can hardly pay for my gas bill, never mind a test.

Liz Rae

Covid is over in the same way the Tories said oil has run out.

Jamie Dockerty

Definitely not, not taken a test and don’t intend to.

Kevin Somerville

No, and this will be the beginning of going back to only being off work if you feel unwell and unable to work.

Robert Ayr

I’d be willing to pay to find out where the money trails and investigations start and end regarding £37 billion for track and trace and every other seedy contract that was handed out by the Tories to their mates.

Lap dancing

Strippers have urged the council not to ban lap dancing bars in the capital, warning it will force them ‘underground’

David Funnell

If the women want to do the job, leave them alone. Council have no right to interfere.

Val Anderson

These women probably have kids to feed and bills to pay. Be better making sure they get proper employment rights like sick pay and holiday pay, etc.

Yvonne Reilly

They aren't doing any harm; doing it legal is safer for them, leave them alone.

Kelli Nevison

What harm are these girls doing? Let them be safe while they work.

David Greig

Just about every city and town on the continent has red light districts on public display. Why can’t Scotland be the same? The puritans and PC brigade think it's too naughty and will corrupt people's minds.

Paved driveways

Paved driveways could be banned in an effort to ease floodwater and river pollution.

Street Bob Brown

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh the potholes catch all the rain water to stop flooding.

Patricia Templeton

It took so long to work that out? Paved gardens are so bad for the environment. And stop building on flood plains!

Anthony D'Arcy

Is that why the roads aren't getting paved?

Richard Brown

How many years would it take to make any difference?

A message from the Editor