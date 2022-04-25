Pedal on Parliament - your views online

William Hatton

I know we are all meant to be civil and happy to share the road with cyclists. That's in an ideal world, most car drivers are absolutely fed up with the way most not all cyclists disobey the highway code almost totally. They have designated cycle paths. Do they use them? No. Do cyclists have any visible Are they insured? No. They should also be getting pulled over by the police if a cycle path/lane is available for them and they are not actually using it, when they ignore traffic lights and any other rules of the highway code. Maybe if they did all of this car drivers would actually support them a bit more. As things are most see them as a pest on the road.

David Carnegie

Try counting the bikes using things like SfP lanes, it’s next to none. Waste of money and increasing congestion and pollution.

Lynsey Brown

Why protest on a Saturday when parliament doesn’t sit? Would a Tuesday or Thursday not be better?

Tom MacDonald

Nonsense! I’m approx five weeks and 150 miles into my E-bike ownership. Take responsibility for your own safety, apply common sense, plan your journey and you can navigate Edinburgh with safety, enjoyably and with ease. These campaigners are a danger because they want the responsibility of their free-for-all-attitudes to fall on the public, other road users and the tax paid pot. It’s a shame that in all walks of life there are idiots that let the side down. The cycling community has so many.

William P Henderson

Stay off the pavements and stop at a red light. You’ll get so much more backing.

Jonathan Hume

Rather than blocking the streets en masse to get what you want, ever think of dipping into your pocket and paying additional taxes, like drivers have to do?

Julz Carpenter

Have they not noticed all the flipping cycle lanes (which incidentally they don’t use) put in for them, and they’re still not happy - what more do they want?

Michael Mullen

Aye great. I got stuck on Calton Road for an hour on Saturday. I believe they have the right to do this, but Police Scotland and CEC should have had something in place. The whole east end was gridlocked around Waverley Station, massive tail backs with cars etc sitting idling for ages.

Leanne Cuthbert

I’m all for sharing the roads, but if the speed limit is lowered any further then cars and buses will come to a standstill.

Toni Edwards

They’re spending £17 million in west Edinburgh on all the Spaces for People. They ought to

cycle against inflation.

Fredrick Mccracken

Road rage motorist's are dangerous. Be careful cyclists, they're getting more angry by the day because their cars are draining all their finances. They would be quicker walking to the addictive junk food shops most of the time when they're getting angry with withdrawal symptoms, instead of causing unecessary traffic jams. Too lazy to walk a few hundred yards. Can you imagine what they would be like when the food shortages start?

Liz Stewart

So cyclists want speed limit reduced – how about reducing theirs when on a walkway/ cycle path? Quite often if one cyclist is coming towards you and there’s one behind you they overtake the walker instead of waiting like they would on a road.

Graeme Hardie

Cycle lanes have ground Edinburgh to a halt, especially south where you see two bikes in the morning and tailbacks from Greenbank up to Fairmilehead with cars standing still for 20 mins.

Patrick Hogg

If we just walk, we can have less cycle infrastructure. Have the council not ruined Edinburgh enough?

Allan Mclean

When they start contributing to the upkeep of roads, obey the rules and stop cycling on pavements at traffic lights, then they can have their say.

Neil Peel

They want more! They're getting millions spent on them! Do they not like their new radical road down Leith Walk?

Steven Hogarth

Helmets and hi viz vests should be mandatory with a number on the back registered with the council.

Lydia Reid

Why are Edinburgh car drivers and council tax payers not fighting back? When cyclists cause accidents we cannot identify them. When they damage our cars they do not have insurance. When they abuse us we cannot identify them. Cars drivers are not allowed to do these things. We can identify them.

